Beginning Teacher Talk: A Podcast for New Elementary Teachers

In this episode of Beginning Teacher Talk, Dr. Lori sits down with fourth-grade teacher Amanda Muri to talk about how small elements of surprise can create big shifts in classroom management. Amanda shares her journey from feeling confident at the start of the school year to struggling with student engagement after winter break, and how a simple podcast episode helped her rediscover the joy, connection, and excitement that transformed the energy in her classroom.

What You'll Learn:

Why classroom routines and student engagement often begin to slip after winter break



How simple surprises can reignite student motivation and improve classroom behavior



Ways to create a stronger classroom culture through curiosity, connection, and shared experiences



Why teacher energy and mindset have such a powerful impact on student behavior



How small classroom management strategies can help students feel more connected, engaged, and successful



Resources Mentioned:

Whole-class motivators



Learn more about Dr. Lori's programs



If you've ever felt like your classroom lost its spark midway through the year, this episode will encourage you to focus on the small shifts that can make a big difference. You'll walk away with practical classroom management ideas that help students stay engaged while making teaching feel more joyful and sustainable.

Need to set up an elementary classroom? Discover how to start the next school year calm, confident, and fully in control (without working all summer). Even if you haven't been hired yet, you can't set foot in your school, or you don't know what grade you'll be teaching.

Click here to save your seat! https://www.drlorifriesen.com/ready

Need to regain control of your classroom? Save your seat at the tropical island virtual teacher retreat, where we'll talk about how to prevent challenging behaviors from derailing your entire day - even if you feel like you've already tried everything, you don't have admin support, and parents don't seem to care.



Click here to save your seat: https://www.drlorifriesen.com/need-this

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Warmly,

Dr. Lori