Beginning Teacher Talk: A Podcast for New Elementary Teachers

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406 episodes
405. Before You Quit Teaching, Listen to This: With Middle School Teacher Amber Duane07/15/2026 | 27 mins.In this episode of Beginning Teacher Talk, Dr. Lori Friesen sits down with middle school teacher Amber Duane to share how she went from nearly leaving teaching after her first year to feeling confident and excited about heading back to school. Amber opens up about the classroom management struggles she faced as a beginning teacher, the mindset shifts that changed everything, and the practical strategies that helped her build a calmer, more successful classroom.
What You'll Learn:
Why strong classroom management starts before students ever walk through your door
How preparing your classroom before back to school can reduce stress and build teacher confidence
The classroom management systems that helped Amber transform her teaching
Why asking for support and investing in professional development can accelerate your growth
Simple ways to start the school year feeling calm, prepared, and ready for success
Resources Mentioned:
Learn more about Dr. Lori's programs
If you're getting ready for back to school and wondering how to create a calm, confident classroom from day one, this episode will encourage you and remind you that you don't have to figure it all out on your own. Be sure to listen, subscribe, and share this episode with another teacher who's preparing for a successful school year.
Save your seat at Dr. Lori's new, free class:
Need to set up an elementary classroom? Discover how to start the next school year calm, confident, and fully in control (without working all summer). Even if you haven't been hired yet, you can't set foot in your school, or you don't know what grade you'll be teaching.
Click here to save your seat! https://www.drlorifriesen.com/ready
Stay connected with us!
Follow us on Instagram @beginningteachertalk
Looking for quick, actionable PD? Visit our YouTube channel!
Be sure to follow, rate, and subscribe to the Beginning Teacher Talk podcast so you never miss an episode.
Warmly,
Dr. Lori
404. Specials Teachers: Why Classroom Management Feels So Different (And Why Most Advice Doesn't Work)07/08/2026 | 22 mins.In this episode of Beginning Teacher Talk, Dr. Lori speaks directly to art, music, PE, library, STEM, and other specials teachers who often feel overlooked when it comes to classroom management advice. She explains why classroom management for specials teachers is fundamentally different from homeroom teaching and shares simple strategies to reduce behavior challenges through stronger transitions, predictable routines, and effective classroom systems.
What You'll Learn:
Why classroom management for specials teachers requires a different approach
How transitions—not behavior—are often the root cause of classroom disruptions
Three simple strategies to create smoother transitions and maximize instructional time
Why predictable routines and classroom systems help students feel calm, confident, and ready to learn
How strong systems can reduce stress and improve classroom management
Resources Mentioned:
Classroom Management for Specials Teachers Course (coming soon)
Learn more about Dr. Lori's programs
If you're a specials teacher who's ever felt frustrated because traditional classroom management advice doesn't seem to fit your classroom, this episode will remind you that you're not doing anything wrong—you simply need strategies designed for your unique teaching environment. Be sure to listen, subscribe, and share this episode with another specials teacher who could use a little encouragement and support.
Save your seat at Dr. Lori's new, free class:
Need to regain control of your classroom? Save your seat at the tropical island virtual teacher retreat, where we'll talk about how to prevent challenging behaviors from derailing your entire day—even if you feel like you've already tried everything, you don't have admin support, and parents don't seem to care.
Click here to save your seat! https://www.drlorifriesen.com/need-this
Stay connected with us!
Follow us on Instagram @beginningteachertalk
Looking for quick, actionable PD? Visit our YouTube channel!
Be sure to follow, rate, and subscribe to the Beginning Teacher Talk podcast so you never miss an episode.
Warmly,
Dr. Lori
- In this episode of Beginning Teacher Talk, Dr. Lori sits down with veteran teacher Jodie Culpepper, who shares how years of classroom management challenges, student behavior concerns, and overwhelming stress nearly led her to resign after 22 years in education. Jodie opens up about what helped her regain confidence, find hope again, and rediscover the joy of teaching through stronger classroom routines, simple behavior strategies, and a renewed focus on relationships with students.
What You'll Learn:
Why many experienced teachers feel like beginning teachers in today's classrooms
How classroom routines and procedures can reduce behavior challenges and create a calmer learning environment
Simple classroom management strategies that improved hallway behavior, transitions, and student engagement
Why focusing on one or two changes at a time is often more effective than trying to overhaul everything at once
The importance of building relationships and "teaching to the heart" before focusing on academic results
Resources Mentioned:
Monthly Motivators
Learn more about Dr. Lori's programs
If you've ever felt overwhelmed, discouraged, or wondered if you're the only teacher struggling with classroom management, this episode is a powerful reminder that you're not alone. Be sure to listen, subscribe, and share this episode with another teacher who could use a little encouragement and support.
Need to regain control of your classroom? Save your seat at the tropical island virtual teacher retreat, where we'll talk about how to prevent challenging behaviors from derailing your entire day - even if you feel like you've already tried everything, you don't have admin support, and parents don't seem to care.
Click here to save your seat! https://www.drlorifriesen.com/need-this
Stay connected with us!
Follow us on Instagram @beginningteachertalk
Looking for quick, actionable PD? Visit our YouTube channel!
Be sure to follow, rate, and subscribe to the Beginning Teacher Talk podcast so you never miss an episode.
Warmly,
Dr. Lori
402. Adding Elements of Surprise to Engage Your Students with 4th Grade Teacher Amanda Muri06/24/2026 | 48 mins.In this episode of Beginning Teacher Talk, Dr. Lori sits down with fourth-grade teacher Amanda Muri to talk about how small elements of surprise can create big shifts in classroom management. Amanda shares her journey from feeling confident at the start of the school year to struggling with student engagement after winter break, and how a simple podcast episode helped her rediscover the joy, connection, and excitement that transformed the energy in her classroom.
What You'll Learn:
Why classroom routines and student engagement often begin to slip after winter break
How simple surprises can reignite student motivation and improve classroom behavior
Ways to create a stronger classroom culture through curiosity, connection, and shared experiences
Why teacher energy and mindset have such a powerful impact on student behavior
How small classroom management strategies can help students feel more connected, engaged, and successful
Resources Mentioned:
Whole-class motivators
Learn more about Dr. Lori's programs
If you've ever felt like your classroom lost its spark midway through the year, this episode will encourage you to focus on the small shifts that can make a big difference. You'll walk away with practical classroom management ideas that help students stay engaged while making teaching feel more joyful and sustainable.
Need to set up an elementary classroom? Discover how to start the next school year calm, confident, and fully in control (without working all summer). Even if you haven't been hired yet, you can't set foot in your school, or you don't know what grade you'll be teaching.
Click here to save your seat! https://www.drlorifriesen.com/ready
Need to regain control of your classroom? Save your seat at the tropical island virtual teacher retreat, where we'll talk about how to prevent challenging behaviors from derailing your entire day - even if you feel like you've already tried everything, you don't have admin support, and parents don't seem to care.
Click here to save your seat: https://www.drlorifriesen.com/need-this
Stay connected with us!
Follow us on Instagram @beginningteachertalk
Looking for quick, actionable PD? Visit our YouTube channel!
Be sure to follow, rate, and subscribe to the Beginning Teacher Talk podcast so you never miss an episode.
Warmly,
Dr. Lori
401. How Small Changes Lead to Big Results in Pre-K Classroom Management With Special Guest Lindsay Parsons06/17/2026 | 25 mins.In this episode of Beginning Teacher Talk, Dr. Lori sits down with pre-K and kindergarten teacher Lindsay Parsons to talk about what classroom management really looks like with today's students. Lindsay shares how simple shifts completely changed the energy in her classroom and helped her feel hopeful again after struggling with student behavior, social-emotional skill gaps, and teacher overwhelm.
What You'll Learn:
Why so many teachers feel like traditional classroom management strategies are no longer working
How whole class motivators can improve student behavior and classroom culture
Simple ways to build student leadership, responsibility, and classroom ownership
Why small classroom management changes create powerful long-term results
How supportive teacher communities can reduce overwhelm and help teachers feel less alone
Resources Mentioned:
Whole-class motivators
Learn more about Dr. Lori's programs
If you've been feeling overwhelmed, discouraged, or unsure how to support today's students, this episode will remind you that you are not alone. Be sure to subscribe to Beginning Teacher Talk for more practical classroom management strategies, teacher encouragement, and support for elementary educators.
Save your seat at Dr. Lori's new, free class:
Need to set up an elementary classroom? Discover how to start the next school year calm, confident, and fully in control (without working all summer). Even if you haven't been hired yet, can't set foot in your school, or don't know what grade you'll be teaching.
Click here to save your seat! https://www.drlorifriesen.com/ready
Stay connected with us!
Follow us on Instagram @beginningteachertalk
Looking for quick, actionable PD? Visit our YouTube channel!
Be sure to follow, rate, and subscribe to the Beginning Teacher Talk podcast so you never miss an episode.
Warmly,
Dr. Lori
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About Beginning Teacher Talk: A Podcast for New Elementary Teachers
"Just because you're a beginning elementary teacher, there's no need for you to struggle like one." Welcome to Beginning Teacher Talk, the weekly podcast hosted by Dr. Lori Friesen, where we talk about all of the things you wish you learned in college about teaching elementary school. We feature kid-tested classroom management techniques, organizational strategies, creative ways to motivate your students, how to work with colleagues, seasonal gems, and how to de-stress and eliminate the overwhelm that too often accompanies your first years of teaching.Podcast website
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