From Audio Up, SiriusXM, Lance Bass Productions and Sugar 23, comes the brand-new podcast Bedtime Stories of the Ingleside Inn, an original scripted musical ser... More
The Right Kind of People
As Mel deals with his girlfriend Carol (Missi Pyle) constantly leaving him, a film director who may be making an afult picture arrives at the Ingleside Inn. When two midwesterners (David Koechner/Meredith Salenger) check in with their teenage daughter, things get a little crazy as the daughter begins hanging around with the crew.
5/2/2023
33:27
Part of the Family
A bad review of Melvyn’s restaurant by Dave Atchison (Justin Tranter) sends Mel into a tailspin as he wonders aloud how it happened. Looking to bring new positive publicity to the hotel, he goes into the old basement to track down past celebrity guest cards. Meanwhile, Javier (Brian Jordan Alvarez) and Harry (Lance Bass) attend a party where Liberace is performing.
4/25/2023
33:46
Castle Made of Sand
New Yorker Melvyn Haber (Jason Alexander) buys the Ingleside Inn Hotel in Palm Springs and sets out to transform it into a destination for Hollywood’s elite. He is given a crash course in how hard it is to entertain guests, set up a restaurant and bring in customers. Especially when an apparent royal named Sir John (Michael McKean) arrives and starts eating and drinking on credit. As Mel deals with his new venture, he wonders if this was all a big mistake - until he learns that a very famous singer has just made dinner reservations.
4/18/2023
28:49
Table 50
As the staff prepares for Frank Sinatra’s arrival at the restaurant, Sir John returns with new promises and wild stories that send Mel scrambling to accommodate his needs. However, Babs (Celia Emrie) smells a rat and begins to think the Sir John may not be who he claims he is. When the cops show up to the Ingleside later that night, Sir John’s true identity is revealed and Javier (Brian Jordan Alvarez) reveals that Frank Sinatra may have been scared away when he pulled up and saw police cars
4/18/2023
29:17
Bedtime Stories of the Ingleside Inn
From Audio Up, SiriusXM, Lance Bass Productions and Sugar 23, comes the brand-new podcast Bedtime Stories of the Ingleside Inn, an original scripted musical series starring Jason Alexander. Alexander plays Mel Haber, the legendary Palm Springs hotelier who famously hosted Frank Sinatra, Liz Taylor and many more at his hotel that became a playground for Hollywood’s elite. In this comedic musical romp, we are introduced to all the colorful characters who visited the famed Ingleside halls, from members of the mafia to petty thieves to numerous Hollywood celebrities. Through stories taken from Haber’s own autobiography, we hear just how Mel turned the Ingleside Inn into a desert vacation oasis. The extraordinary cast also includes Michael McKean, Richard Kind, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Missi Pyle, Justin Tranter, Lance Bass and many more. Bedtime Stories of the Ingleside Inn launches April 18th.
