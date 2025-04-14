Episode 1: We Test Drove the Tri-Motor R1S… Then Hit Order
Welcome to the very first episode of Bed Talk with Mike Kantorski Tech– where the coffee's hot, the dog’s snoring, and the conversations happen from the back of our Rivian.In this episode, we’re sharing our full electric vehicle journey — from our first EV experience to the test drive that convinced us to place an order for the new Tri-Motor R1S. We talk about what made us fall in love with EVs, the pros and cons of past vehicles (including our Tesla), and why the Gen 2 Tri-Motor R1S finally checked all the boxes.We also break down our thoughts from the test drive, how it compares to our current R1T, and what we’re most excited about as we wait for delivery.Whether you're already part of the Rivian community or just curious about what makes this vehicle so special, we’re glad you’re here.👉Don’t forget to subscribe for more laid-back EV conversations, road trip stories, and Rivian updates from real owners.Weekly Rivian News Updates: https://www.youtube.com/@MikeKantorskiTech
About Bed Talk: Conversations from the Back of a Rivian
Welcome to Bed Talk — a laid-back podcast where real conversations happen from the back of our Rivian.Hosted by Mike Kantorski Tech and Meredith, this show dives into the electric vehicle lifestyle, road trip adventures, and what it’s really like owning a Rivian. From spontaneous coffee-fueled chats in the truck bed to deep dives into EV tech, ownership stories, and gear reviews — we’re here to keep it real, informative, and fun.Expect honest opinions, relatable stories, and the occasional dog interruption as we navigate life on (and off) the road in our electric truck. Whether you’re EV-curious, a proud Rivian owner, or just along for the ride, this podcast is for you.🎙️ New episodes drop regularly. 📍Recorded in the wild. ☕ Best enjoyed with a warm drink.Weekly Rivian News Updates: https://www.youtube.com/@MikeKantorskiTech