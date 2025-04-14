Bed Talk: Conversations from the Back of a Rivian

Episode 1: We Test Drove the Tri-Motor R1S… Then Hit Order

Welcome to the very first episode of Bed Talk with Mike Kantorski Tech– where the coffee's hot, the dog’s snoring, and the conversations happen from the back of our Rivian.In this episode, we’re sharing our full electric vehicle journey — from our first EV experience to the test drive that convinced us to place an order for the new Tri-Motor R1S. We talk about what made us fall in love with EVs, the pros and cons of past vehicles (including our Tesla), and why the Gen 2 Tri-Motor R1S finally checked all the boxes.We also break down our thoughts from the test drive, how it compares to our current R1T, and what we’re most excited about as we wait for delivery.Whether you're already part of the Rivian community or just curious about what makes this vehicle so special, we’re glad you’re here.👉Don’t forget to subscribe for more laid-back EV conversations, road trip stories, and Rivian updates from real owners.Weekly Rivian News Updates: https://www.youtube.com/@MikeKantorskiTech