You know where you want to go, but do your habits align with what you want? Maybe you're struggling to break the habits preventing you from reaching your full potential. Whether it's sleep deprivation, too much caffeine, or not enough physical movement, today's episode will give you a better understanding of the impact of a holistic health approach, the benefits of breaking habits, and the small steps you can take to lead you to the life you want. Kristen welcomes Justin Roethlingshoefer, the co-founder of Own It Coaching, a multiple seven-figure coaching company that applies this health and performance philosophy to clients ranging from NHL stars to Fortune 500 executives to entrepreneurs. Justin provides listeners with his holistically integrated approach to health and performance. Justin shares an inside look into the things often overlooked in health and wellness while helping listeners realize that their health is optimized when physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual health are intertwined. Listen in as Kristen and Justin talk about: Understanding heart rate variability and the incredible impact it has on adopting a holistic health approach Awareness of the four areas of the human experience and how you can find the leaks in your habits to make individualized shifts in your mindset How to implement a holistic approach to your daily routine You weren't built to get by, you were built to thrive, and by making simple changes to your habits and behaviors, you can begin to avoid burnout and instead lean into the ownership space. Start by saying yes, and you'll begin to make the big leaps. To find out about more about Justin and his programs along with free resources head to this website: https://ownitcoaching.com/ Follow Justin on Instagram @justinroeth