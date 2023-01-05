The Kristen Boss podcast is for the everyday entrepreneur and business owner. Kristen is a top business coach, best selling author, and specializes in teaching ... More
162. Own Your Life with Justin Roethlingshoefer
You know where you want to go, but do your habits align with what you want? Maybe you're struggling to break the habits preventing you from reaching your full potential. Whether it's sleep deprivation, too much caffeine, or not enough physical movement, today's episode will give you a better understanding of the impact of a holistic health approach, the benefits of breaking habits, and the small steps you can take to lead you to the life you want. Kristen welcomes Justin Roethlingshoefer, the co-founder of Own It Coaching, a multiple seven-figure coaching company that applies this health and performance philosophy to clients ranging from NHL stars to Fortune 500 executives to entrepreneurs. Justin provides listeners with his holistically integrated approach to health and performance. Justin shares an inside look into the things often overlooked in health and wellness while helping listeners realize that their health is optimized when physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual health are intertwined. Listen in as Kristen and Justin talk about: Understanding heart rate variability and the incredible impact it has on adopting a holistic health approach Awareness of the four areas of the human experience and how you can find the leaks in your habits to make individualized shifts in your mindset How to implement a holistic approach to your daily routine You weren't built to get by, you were built to thrive, and by making simple changes to your habits and behaviors, you can begin to avoid burnout and instead lean into the ownership space. Start by saying yes, and you'll begin to make the big leaps. To find out about more about Justin and his programs along with free resources head to this website: https://ownitcoaching.com/ Follow Justin on Instagram @justinroeth
5/8/2023
55:35
161. Who Not How
Are you getting tripped up in the "how" of business? Well, it's time to shift your focus from the tactics, operations, and strategies to the most critical factor of all - the "who". That's right, by understanding your target audience, you can create more personalized and effective strategies that will take your business to the next level. So, let's forget about the "how" for a moment and dig deeper into the "who" of social selling. In this episode, Kristen is talking about shifting your focus to the who of your business rather than the how so that instead of spiraling into frustration and confusion, you can ask yourself the right questions to meet your goals and gain clarity. Here are a few highlights from today's episode: How to shift your mindset from the how of business to the who How identifying the who can help you create valuable content Why hiring a team helps you stay in your zone of genius Who do you need to bring onto your team
5/1/2023
12:36
160. Leading and Loving
Being a leader isn't always easy. You've got to learn how to balance the wants and needs of others with your needs. And sometimes, things happen that can cause you pain, like someone leaving your team or rumors flying behind your back. In these hard times, it can be easy to call it quits or close yourself off. But instead of doing that - what if you just kept showing up and being vulnerable? In this episode, Kristen is talking about leading and loving and how your vulnerability might be the thing that makes you the rockstar leader you were meant to be. Join Kristen as she goes over these points: Why going through the hard seasons are necessary in order to birth the new How to handle unintentional (and intentional) harm as a leader Kristen's personal story about the most painful experience she's had as a coach and how she overcame Why it's important to allow yourself to be vulnerable with your team Leading a team might not always be sunshine and rainbows, but it's important to remember that the hard seasons are only temporary. Shutting yourself off and denying your team the level of caring you're capable of could actually do more harm than you think.
4/24/2023
26:20
159. Birthing the New
The hardest part of being an entrepreneur is working to stay ahead of the curve. Trusting your experience and the relationship with your audience to guide you into places that have never been explored before. This is what must happen when you're creating something new. Something revolutionary. Something that will change the landscape of the social selling industry. Kristen is announcing a brand new, never before seen Advanced Leadership Certification program for network marketers - the Social Selling Leadership School. In this episode of the podcast, you'll get a behind the scenes look into the in's and out's of the birth of this project along with Kristen's vision about doing the work necessary to close the leadership gap. Grab a seat as we go through these highlights: Why the death of the 6 figure mastermind was necessary Teaching strategy vs coaching your team and which one gets true results The 'holy trinity' of leadership skills needed to create a successful team The importance of being a proactive leader instead of reactive Kristen is here to normalize growth. Normalize putting your business first so that you achieve what you came to this industry for in the first place. Whether it's the freedom to work when you want so you can be there for your loved ones, or the security you need in order to have a better life. You deserve to get what you came for.
4/17/2023
39:46
158. HIIT for Business
Workout fads come and go - but there's one workout that's remained constant due to how effective it can be when done right. And it's called High Intensity Interval Training - also known as HIIT. Basically, you cycle between intervals of intense exercise and a recovery periods. This way, you get the benefits of exercising, but it's done in a more sustainable way. And if you think about it, you can apply the same principles from HIIT to your business. In this episode of the podcast, Kristen talks about using HIIT in your business and how it might be the thing that gets you out of your rut without being left feeling exhausted. Listen in to hear these key points: Kristen's personal tips to increase intensity without burnout The difference between intentional intensity and hustle How rest and recovery come into play to prevent exhaustion The benefits of leveraging your time in order to increase profit Importance of introducing healthy habits Times of high intensity and high output in your business aren't meant to be long-term. The best part about applying HIIT principles to your business is that you set the pace. You get to choose when to increase production and when to slow down. Just be sure to listen to your gut and not push through into burnout.
