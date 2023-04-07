Becoming Better with Hope Moquin

Hey guys!! Glad you're here. The "Becoming Better" podcast, invites you into honest and vulnerable conversations of the day to day life challenges that come wit...

Waiting sucks. It's hard. It's frustrating. And it's easy to get into the wrong heart posture when God doesn't come through in the timeline we expected. In this episode, I share my personal stories about waiting, how to wait, and things I wish I did differently while I was waiting. I hope this encourages you to seek the heart of God in seasons where you may not be able to see the hand of God in the way you anticipated. --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/hopemoquin/support

Prayer is essential to our lives. In situations we don't understand or situations that aren't changing, perhaps God may be trying to get OUR heart to shift. In this episode, we talk about HOW to prayer, what that looks like, and resources on prayer. --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/hopemoquin/support

"You cannot complain your way into your next season" In this episode, we talk and answer your question of how to remain positive in transition and in a new season. How to keep your joy, and how to learn how to be thankful right where you're at. --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/hopemoquin/support

Can Women be pastors? Are women allowed to be in ministry and hold leadership positions? In this episode we are answering all of these questions and diving into the context of the few scriptures that people have been holding onto. --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/hopemoquin/support

In this thought-provoking podcast episode, I dive deep into the realm of personal convictions and share my viewpoint on alcohol consumption. We talk about what happens when you pray, "God, convict my heart of anything that is not in alignment for your plan for my life". --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/hopemoquin/support

Hey guys!! Glad you're here. The "Becoming Better" podcast, invites you into honest and vulnerable conversations of the day to day life challenges that come with different seasons. We discuss how life is as a woman, all things relationships and dating, hot topics in Christianity, and lifestyle as a whole. Get ready for some gut level HONEST episodes where I share some of my biggest mistakes and challenges from the past 10 years, all for the hope (no pun intended), that you may not make the same mistakes I have made. Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/hopemoquin/support