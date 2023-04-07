King of Traffic, Matt Hagberg, shares the top three ways to drive traffic to your online store as he joins Alison J. Prince on this exciting episode. With his extensive expertise and successful track record in the field, it makes this a must listen episode. Get ready to take notes and implement what he shares about these proven strategies and start driving more traffic to your online store today.Connect with Matt:Online at: matthagberg.comInstagram: @matthagbergFacebook: @matt.r.hagConnect with Alison:On Facebook: @alisonjprinceOn Instagram: @alisonjprinceLearn about the 0-100K System and how you can launch and grow your own online business here.Join the Print Sprint here.

When your workload becomes overwhelming, hiring an executive assistant (EA) can reduce stress and optimize your time. Jenny Sage, EA to entrepreneur Russell Brunson, shares her insights on the pivotal role of an executive assistant in propelling an entrepreneur's success. She discusses how entrepreneurs and EAs can foster trust and collaboration. She emphasizes open communication, setting clean expectations and recognizing each other's strengths. This episode offers valuable advice to help build strong entrepreneur-EA partnerships, enabling entrepreneurs to focus on their strengths and grow their business.Follow Jenny:On Instagram: @jennyleesage

Alison challenges the common belief that social media is crucial for online business success with guest Karen Sennikoff. Karen shares her remarkable journey of achieving significant sales without relying on social media, the importance of being persistent in online marketplaces, identifying bottlenecks in your company and how to accelerate growth. Alison and Karen discuss the benefits of hiring others and how to make sure they're a good fit for your business. As you listen to Karen's story, be prepared to be inspired to pursue online business success without feeling compelled to be constantly active on social media.Shop with Karen:On her website: Trendznmore.com (limited time discount of 30% off with code: canfam30)On Etsy

Hear Natalya Bondole's captivating journey of how she is at nearly a million dollars in sales with her online store, Loomlan. She shares the challenges she faced, including a potentially 10 million dollar contract that would have overwhelmed her, pivotal decisions, and how her business model is working for her. She shares how she has built her business in a way that she can help others the same way she was helped by someone many years ago. This episode comes full circle with valuable insights and inspiration, get ready to take notes!Shop with Natalya:On her website: Loomlan.com (limited time offer of $250 off a $1250 purchase with code YESYOUCAN)On Facebook: @loomlanOn Instagram: @loomlan

About How to Sell Online

Learn how to create extra income by building an online business. Each week, on the How to Sell Online podcast, experienced business owner, eCommerce coach, and founder of the 0-100K System Alison J. Prince, helps teach you how you can start, launch and grow your own online business, overcome the excuses that get in your way and find the financial freedom you desire by adding value to other people's lives with the products you sell. This podcast features coaching sessions, her own experiences as an entrepreneur, one on one conversations with successful business owners and experts in the field as well as tips to help you continue to grow in the eCommerce space. You’ll be inspired, informed, and entertained each week as Alison shows up to help you find success as an online store owner. Follow Alison @alisonjprince on Instagram and Facebook to learn more from her. Subscribe to How to Sell Online and share with those that are ready to start or grow their own online store.