Announcement Trailer - Bear Ghost Invents The Podcast

We've been in the laboratory plotting our next adventure, and through the miracle of science (as well as some shouting and little bit of alchemy) we have finally done it! Bear Ghost has Invented The Podcast! We will be setting our latest creation out into the wild in January, but we could use a little boost to make sure it's ready to enjoy! Check out the Kickstarter page for a video explainer and details on donation based prizes!