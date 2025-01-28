Be Unmessablewith: The Podcast hosted by Josselyne Herman-Saccio

The "Hammer" Perspective

In this conversation, Josselyne Herman-Saccio discusses the concept of being a 'hammer' and how it limits our perspective and actions. She explains that when we are fixated on a particular aspect of life, such as respect, love, or money, we view everything through that lens and miss out on other opportunities. She encourages listeners to identify where they are being a 'hammer' in their own lives and expand their perspective to see new possibilities. The conversation emphasizes the importance of acknowledging and letting go of narrow viewpoints in order to fulfill our visions and dreams.