Be Unmessablewith: The Podcast hosted by Josselyne Herman-Saccio

In this episode of 'Be Unmessablewith the Podcast', Josselyne Herman-Saccio dives into the distinction between being in a real relationship and a fake relationship. She challenges listeners to consider whether they are connected with someone as they truly are—or if they’re entangled with who they think someone could or should be someday. This episode sheds light on the freedom and satisfaction that come from seeing people, including ourselves, without any “someday” filters.
Empowering Women to Step into Their Power
In this episode, Josselyne Herman-Saccio interviews Esther Wildenberg, co-founder and president of Code Breaker Technologies. Esther shares her mission to empower people to manifest their own greatness in business and in life. She discusses the importance of finding one's true calling and not settling for a default career. Esther also talks about the power of language and the impact it has on connecting with others. She introduces the B.A.N.K. Method, a system that helps entrepreneurs understand themselves and communicate effectively with others. Esther emphasizes the importance of discernment and creating a clear vision to guide one's actions. She also discusses the challenges of balancing parenthood and pursuing one's goals.
Outcomes are Not Actions
In this episode of 'Be Unmessablewith the Podcast', Josselyne Herman-Saccio discusses the critical distinction between outcomes and actions in achieving goals. She emphasizes the importance of breaking down larger goals into smaller, actionable steps to ensure successful execution. By scheduling these actions in a calendar, individuals can better manage their time and increase the likelihood of achieving their desired outcomes. Josselyne shares personal experiences, including her journey in launching a podcast, to illustrate her points.
Find Another Way
his episode, Josselyne Herman-Saccio interviews Aleta St. James, an internationally renowned master energy healer. Aleta shares her journey of becoming a healer and intuitive. She discusses her experiences in the entertainment industry and how she transitioned into energy healing. Aleta also opens up about her challenging fertility journey and the determination and resilience it took for her to have twins at the age of 57! The conversation concludes with a discussion on aging gracefully and the importance of maintaining physical and spiritual well-being.
The "Hammer" Perspective
In this conversation, Josselyne Herman-Saccio discusses the concept of being a 'hammer' and how it limits our perspective and actions. She explains that when we are fixated on a particular aspect of life, such as respect, love, or money, we view everything through that lens and miss out on other opportunities. She encourages listeners to identify where they are being a 'hammer' in their own lives and expand their perspective to see new possibilities. The conversation emphasizes the importance of acknowledging and letting go of narrow viewpoints in order to fulfill our visions and dreams.
About Be Unmessablewith: The Podcast hosted by Josselyne Herman-Saccio
Josselyne Herman-Saccio, Master Transformative Coach, Entrepreneur, Key Note Speaker and Former Pop Star, hosts this informative, inspiring, useful weekly show about transcending challenging circumstances and fulfilling your dreams, no matter what life throws at you. Through illuminating, informative interviews and real time coaching, you get the tools, stories, strategies and support to be resilient, reach your goals and ultimately, Be Unmessablewith.