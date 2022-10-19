It’s been nearly three years since a failed attempt to overturn Georgia’s presidential results. Now, a grand jury in Atlanta will soon decide if former Presiden...
New season of GPB’s ‘Battleground: Ballot Box’ to follow Georgia Trump election case
Nearly three years since a failed attempt to overturn Georgia’s presidential results, a grand jury in Atlanta will soon decide if former President Donald Trump and his allies will face criminal charges. GPB's "Battleground: Ballot Box" podcast returns to cover those likely indictments with new episodes starting Aug. 7, 2023.
7/31/2023
1:50
There is no such thing as an offseason in election administration
LISTEN: On today’s special episode, we take stock of the state of elections in Georgia roughly one year before the presidential race begins in earnest.
2/28/2023
12:53
2023 sees Georgia on the rise in Washington
LISTEN: On this special episode, we travel to Washington, D.C., and speak with Georgia lawmakers who'll play an important role in Congress.
1/6/2023
21:55
Battleground: Ballot Box | As midterms end, Georgia's political spotlight burns brighter than ever
LISTEN: On this final regular episode, we look at the 2022 midterm elections in Georgia and how they will influence the future of American politics.
12/15/2022
29:17
Disruptions and disagreements dominate Georgia debates
On this week's episode, we look at what key general election debates tell us — or don’t — about Georgia’s top candidates.
It’s been nearly three years since a failed attempt to overturn Georgia’s presidential results. Now, a grand jury in Atlanta will soon decide if former President Donald Trump and his allies will face criminal charges for their actions. In this special season of Battleground: Ballot Box, Georgia Public Broadcasting political reporter Stephen Fowler continues to track the fight for who we vote for and how those votes are counted with an in-depth look at historic investigation into election interference, from incitement to indictments.