Battleground: Ballot Box
Georgia Public Broadcasting
It's been nearly three years since a failed attempt to overturn Georgia's presidential results. Now, a grand jury in Atlanta will soon decide if former President Donald Trump and his allies will face criminal charges.
It’s been nearly three years since a failed attempt to overturn Georgia’s presidential results. Now, a grand jury in Atlanta will soon decide if former Presiden...
  • New season of GPB’s ‘Battleground: Ballot Box’ to follow Georgia Trump election case
    Nearly three years since a failed attempt to overturn Georgia’s presidential results, a grand jury in Atlanta will soon decide if former President Donald Trump and his allies will face criminal charges. GPB's "Battleground: Ballot Box" podcast returns to cover those likely indictments with new episodes starting Aug. 7, 2023.
    7/31/2023
    1:50
  • There is no such thing as an offseason in election administration
    LISTEN: On today’s special episode, we take stock of the state of elections in Georgia roughly one year before the presidential race begins in earnest.
    2/28/2023
    12:53
  • 2023 sees Georgia on the rise in Washington
    LISTEN: On this special episode, we travel to Washington, D.C., and speak with Georgia lawmakers who'll play an important role in Congress.
    1/6/2023
    21:55
  • Battleground: Ballot Box | As midterms end, Georgia's political spotlight burns brighter than ever
    LISTEN: On this final regular episode, we look at the 2022 midterm elections in Georgia and how they will influence the future of American politics.
    12/15/2022
    29:17
  • Disruptions and disagreements dominate Georgia debates
    On this week's episode, we look at what key general election debates tell us — or don’t — about Georgia’s top candidates.
    10/19/2022
    17:56

About Battleground: Ballot Box

It’s been nearly three years since a failed attempt to overturn Georgia’s presidential results. Now, a grand jury in Atlanta will soon decide if former President Donald Trump and his allies will face criminal charges for their actions. In this special season of Battleground: Ballot Box, Georgia Public Broadcasting political reporter Stephen Fowler continues to track the fight for who we vote for and how those votes are counted with an in-depth look at historic investigation into election interference, from incitement to indictments.
