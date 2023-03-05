Tired of agenda-driven basketball talk that only offers glimpses of the truth? Wish there was a place you could get the full picture? Basketball Illuminati offe... More
Steward Little
There is a corgi out there predicting that the Warriors will come back from a 3-1 deficit against the Lakers, and the Illuminati are worried about containing it's burgeoning third eye abilities.
Mat Ishbia, the steward of the community asset that is the Phoenix Suns, found himself in a controversial spotlight after an encounter with Nikola Jokic on Sunday.
After some peculiar comments by Jalen Rose and Mike Greenberg regarding Miami's climate, Tom does his own research into the teams with the best and worst playoff home court advantage.
5/10/2023
52:42
Kitchen Sink Trades
It's time to pat ourselves on the back for predicting that Knicks-Heat VI would take center stage on ABC during the second round.
The Illuminati explore the history of trading everything but the kitchen sink for a star player and determine who is responsible for this trendy trade technique.
Tom did his own research on one of every seed, 1 through 8, advancing in the playoffs, something that has never happened before.
5/3/2023
50:24
Knicks - Heat VI
One day after we shed light on the Tony Brothers / Spencer Dinwiddie situation, they shared the court in Brooklyn for a game full of ejections.
This year's first round of the playoffs has provided us with a litany of surprising series, and the Illuminarmy Generals reveal which is the rarest of them all.
Amin has found the solution to the NBA's ratings woes, D'Angelo Russel has a special drink, and Tom did his own research on Joel Embiid's falling habits.
4/26/2023
57:17
Statistical Noise
I don't know if you heard, but Draymond Green is back at it again with the flailing limbs.
The Athletic has a new player poll with some rather interesting results for best and worst fans, most underrated player and most importantly greatest player of all time (that includes one vote for Tracy McGrady).
Then Tom finally gets back to doing what he does best: his own research! And he brings in wonderful statistician Sam Cook to sift through the randomness.
4/19/2023
51:37
Everybody Hates Rudy
We tried to tell you last week about the Mavericks tanking and Gobert's angst, but it was so obvious that we didn't know how deep the Rudy rabbit hole was going to go.
The Illumination has no intent to injure Rudy in a week where he is suspended while hurt.
MVP Tracker Max Croes joins the program to explain how he scours the media for data to connect the dots on who people are voting for in the major NBA Awards categories.
So if you want to keep your third eye firmly shut, definitely don't check out our Truth Teller this week and wait to find out who won MVP next month like everyone else.
