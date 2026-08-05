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Basketball Illuminati

Tom Haberstroh, Amin Elhassan & Anthony Mayes
BasketballComedy
Basketball Illuminati
Latest episode

233 episodes

  • Basketball Illuminati

    Achilles Last Stand

    08/05/2026 | 1h 12 mins.
    Dr. Tom "The Scientist" Haberstroh, Pulitzer Prize Winner Amin Elhassan... and producer Anthony Mayes wonder if the latest development in the Terry Rozier investigation should end the case.

    We unpack KD's superteam comments comparing LeBron's new 76ers with his death lineup Warriors, and reveal our picks for First Team All Wedding.

    Truth Teller Dr. Nirav Pandya from UCSF unpacks the findings from his study on short-term workload patterns before Achilles tendon ruptures in the NBA, a response to the rebuttal statement from the NBA and what more information he wishes he had to understand the injury better.

    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Subscribe to the Illuminati YouTube⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Channel⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Basketball Illuminati is now part of the Count The Dings Network.

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  • Basketball Illuminati

    Reformed Optionalitists

    07/29/2026 | 1h 11 mins.
    Dr. Tom "The Scientist" Haberstroh, Pulitzer Prize Winner Amin Elhassan... and producer Anthony Mayes reveal the unlikely source of the first "optionality" in sports.

    Sam Presti continues to play 4-D Chess with other GMs, and the conspiracy goes deeper than you could ever imagine.

    Truth Teller Spike Eskin of ⁠The Rights to Ricky Sanchez⁠ and WIP is the proud new owner of a mercenary super team. LeBron James has done the impossible and signed with the Philadelphia 76ers, bringing with him a whole lot of attention, expectations and possibly his son Bronaldinho.

    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Subscribe to the Illuminati YouTube⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Channel⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Basketball Illuminati is now part of the Count The Dings Network.

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    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ILLUMINATI MERCH HAS RETURNED⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ - Check it out here:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://bit.ly/CTDMERCH⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

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  • Basketball Illuminati

    Do You Believe... The Wizards Extend Anthony Davis?

    07/23/2026 | 51 mins.
    Zach Harper, Mo Dakhil & Wosny Lambre are threatening to move this podcast unless listeners pay for a new studio.

    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Watch Do You Believe? On YouTube⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    This week's docket, Do You Believe:

    Restricted Free Agency Needs To Be Amended?

    The Wizards Extend Anthony Davis?

    Caleb Wilson Leads The Chicago Bulls To The Playoffs?

    Basketball Illuminati is now part of the Count The Dings Network.

    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Join the Count The Dings Patreon⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ to support the show, get ad free episodes and exclusive content at⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.patreon.com/countthedings⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ILLUMINATI MERCH HAS RETURNED⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ - Check it out here:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://bit.ly/CTDMERCH⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

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  • Basketball Illuminati

    Financial Decisions

    07/22/2026 | 1h 14 mins.
    Dr. Tom "The Scientist" Haberstroh, Pulitzer Prize Winner Amin Elhassan... and producer Anthony Mayes are not going to be rushed.

    Truth Teller Henry Abbott of ⁠TrueHoop⁠ and author of ⁠Ballistic⁠ is here to wonder if paying a player over 30 the Super Max is viable in team building, explain why Mark Cuban is the de facto advocate for ownership and divine what happiness truly means to LeBron on day 22 of his free agency.

    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Subscribe to the Illuminati YouTube⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Channel⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Basketball Illuminati is now part of the Count The Dings Network.

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  • Basketball Illuminati

    Do You Believe... In Optionality?

    07/16/2026 | 48 mins.
    Zach Harper, Mo Dakhil & Wosny Lambre are hoping for their own Gary Trent Jr. style contracts after career worst years.

    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Watch Do You Believe? On YouTube⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    This week's docket, Do You Believe:

    In Optionality?

    Victor Wembanyama Should Have Taken A Discount?

    LeBron Makes Any Team A Title Favorite?

    Basketball Illuminati is now part of the Count The Dings Network.

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About Basketball Illuminati
Tired of agenda-driven basketball talk that only offers glimpses of the truth? Wish there was a place you could get the full picture? Basketball Illuminati offers you salvation. Go behind the scenes with exclusive analysis previously restricted from the general public. Fearless NBA Insiders Amin Elhassan and Tom Haberstroh peel back the curtain on why things happen in the NBA.
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