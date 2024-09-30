Orioles 2025 MLB Prospects Deep Dive

Geoff Pontes and JJ Cooper are back to discuss the Orioles farm system. It may not be as deep as it was when it ranked as our No. 1 system in back-to-back years, but the top of this system still compares favorably with most other teams.(00:00) Why systems drop down the farm system rankings(01:20) How good could Samuel Basallo be?(11:00) Why Coby Mayo's bat could be as good as Basallo's.(20:00) Are there pitchers ready to help?(25:00) Sorting out the Orioles outfield depth(32:00) The state of the organization overall(41:00) Non Top-10 Prospects to watchOrioles Top 30 Prospects: https://www.baseballamerica.com/teams/2003-baltimore-orioles/prospects/?season=2025&ranking=preseason