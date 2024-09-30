College Podcast: Recapping Opening Weekend, Top 25 Breakdown
Baseball America College Writers Jacob Rudner and Peter Flaherty dive into opening weekend and recap the biggest wins and losses from around the country. Rudner and Flaherty also take an in-depth look at their first in-season Top 25 and offer their Week 2 Picks to Click.(3:00) Opening weekend takeaways(13:41) Breaking down the Desert Classic and Shriners Children’s College Showdown(24:33) Top-25 thoughts and breakdown(38:05) Picks to Click(42:12) Final thoughtsSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/baseball-america/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
--------
44:15
Orioles 2025 MLB Prospects Deep Dive
Geoff Pontes and JJ Cooper are back to discuss the Orioles farm system. It may not be as deep as it was when it ranked as our No. 1 system in back-to-back years, but the top of this system still compares favorably with most other teams.(00:00) Why systems drop down the farm system rankings(01:20) How good could Samuel Basallo be?(11:00) Why Coby Mayo's bat could be as good as Basallo's.(20:00) Are there pitchers ready to help?(25:00) Sorting out the Orioles outfield depth(32:00) The state of the organization overall(41:00) Non Top-10 Prospects to watchOrioles Top 30 Prospects: https://www.baseballamerica.com/teams/2003-baltimore-orioles/prospects/?season=2025&ranking=preseasonSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/baseball-america/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
--------
46:05
Boston's Rafael Devers, Alex Bregman Dilemma Could Get Even Tougher | Hot Sheet Show Ep. 43
JJ Cooper, Geoff Pontes, Carlos Collazo & Scott Braun dive into the Boston Red Sox conundrum: where to play Alex Bregman and how to avoid blocking the budding stars ready to burst onto the scene? Plus...(1:20) Is Kristian Campbell good enough to force Boston's hand? (13:00) The Orioles’ org depth might not be as good as you think(21:00) Exit velocities in college baseball are out of control Get 20% off your first Slab Pack or card purchase by going to https://ArenaClub.com/foul and use code foul.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/baseball-america/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
--------
30:13
Tigers 2025 MLB Prospects Deep Dive
Geoff Pontes and JJ Cooper are talking about the Detroit Tigers farm system. The Tigers rank No. 2 in our current farm system talent rankings, which is the highest we have ever ranked the Tigers. (00:00) What's going right in Detroit(02:00) Digging into No. 1 prospect Jackson Jobe. What's his potential?(10:00) How difficult it was to pick between Max Clark and Kevin McGonigle at No. 2.(18:00) Catching is the strength of the system. Looking at Dillon Dingler and Thayron Liranzo(24:30) Does Josue Briceno have a chance to stick at catcher?(31:00) How the Tigers rebuilt(40:00) Three non-Top 10 Prospects to keep an eye on.Tigers Top 30 Prospects: https://www.baseballamerica.com/teams/2009-detroit-tigers/prospects/?season=2025&ranking=preseasonSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/baseball-america/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
--------
45:48
Scouting Every NL East No. 1 Prospect For 2025
We're going deep on each of the top prospects in the NL East. The guys explain how each respective player climbed to No. 1 in their system, run through their scouting reports and lay out what you should expect in 2025.Time Stamps(0:00) -- Jett Williams, Mets(9:50) -- Thomas White, Marlins(19:30) -- Dylan Crews, Nationals(28:00) -- Andrew Painter, Phillies(37:40) -- Drake Baldwin, BravesEnjoying our Prospect Profiles? A new one drops each day on our YouTube channel. You can see our Top 30s for each system here.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/baseball-america/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
Baseball America delivers baseball news you can't get anywhere else. Covering the game from a player-development point of view, the staff of BA will deliver its take on what's going on in the world of baseball every week on its podcast, analyzing the game from the majors and minors--with an emphasis on prospects--through our unparalleled college and high school coverage.