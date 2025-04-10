Thomas Gilman just spent his first year as a coach at Oklahoma State, and today we caught up to talk about his first year coaching, his retirement from competition - and, of course, the news that broke this weekend that he’s out of Oklahoma State. What a show!01:40 - Olympic Trials & Jumping into Coaching06:11 - Not Going to Turkey08:45 - Coaching at Oklahoma State12:45 - Coaching Troy Spratley to the National Finals17:00 - The Decision to Leave Oklahoma State20:00 - Going back to NLWC25:30 - Transitioning from Selfish to Selfless28:40 - Coaching Instinct vs Philosophy31:00 - Comparing The Experience at Iowa, Oklahoma State, and Penn State33:00 - Instilling This in Athletes37:15 - Faith Playing a Pivotal Role40:00 - Excitement to Get Back in Rec Hall44:00 - Pride of Competitive Career46:00 - Getting Covid Before WorldsTweet us and send us messages with questions and general thoughts! Be sure to SUBSCRIBE to the podcast and go through the archives to hear more great stories.Support the show & leave a 5-star rating and review on Apple Podcasts, and shop some apparel on BASCHAMANIA.com! For all partnership and sponsorship inquiries, email [email protected]
