BASCHAMANIA

Justin Basch
A wrestling podcast hosted by Justin Basch and cohost Vincenzo Joseph featuring the best wrestlers sharing great stories & insight. Available on Apple, Spotify,...
Sports Wrestling

  Thomas Gilman on This Past Season at Oklahoma State & His Departure | 292
    Thomas Gilman just spent his first year as a coach at Oklahoma State, and today we caught up to talk about his first year coaching, his retirement from competition - and, of course, the news that broke this weekend that he’s out of Oklahoma State. What a show!01:40 - Olympic Trials & Jumping into Coaching06:11 - Not Going to Turkey08:45 - Coaching at Oklahoma State12:45 - Coaching Troy Spratley to the National Finals17:00 - The Decision to Leave Oklahoma State20:00 - Going back to NLWC25:30 - Transitioning from Selfish to Selfless28:40 - Coaching Instinct vs Philosophy31:00 - Comparing The Experience at Iowa, Oklahoma State, and Penn State33:00 - Instilling This in Athletes37:15 - Faith Playing a Pivotal Role40:00 - Excitement to Get Back in Rec Hall44:00 - Pride of Competitive Career46:00 - Getting Covid Before WorldsTweet us and send us messages with questions and general thoughts! Be sure to SUBSCRIBE to the podcast and go through the archives to hear more great stories.Support the show & leave a 5-star rating and review on Apple Podcasts, and shop some apparel on BASCHAMANIA.com! For all partnership and sponsorship inquiries, email [email protected] is a Basch Solutions Production. Learn more about Basch Solutions at BaschSolutions.com.SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE! https://www.youtube.com/@JustinBaschCONNECT ON X/TWITTER:TWITTER: http://www.twitter.com/justinjbaschINSTAGRAM: http://www.instagram.com/jbasch
    54:45
  Rocky Elam on Why He's Transferring & Where | BASCHAMANIA 291
    Rocky Elam is a 4x All-American with 5th, 4th, 3rd and 6th place finishes at NCAA's. He has spent his whole career at Missouri but will be transferring for his final year of eligibility. Today he joins me on the show to talk about where he’s transferring and why..01:00 - Injuries from last year06:30 - The Decision to Transfer08:00 - How NIL Factored In09:40 - The Decision to Transfer12:30 - Call From David Carr14:15 - Approaching a New Room & System16:30 - Zach Headed to Rutgers17:45 - Transitioning Within The Big 1219:15 - Plans for Freestyle & LA 202821:30 - Reflecting on Time at MizzouTweet us and send us messages with questions and general thoughts! Be sure to SUBSCRIBE to the podcast and go through the archives to hear more great stories.Support the show & leave a 5-star rating and review on Apple Podcasts, and shop some apparel on BASCHAMANIA.com! For all partnership and sponsorship inquiries, email [email protected] is a Basch Solutions Production. Learn more about Basch Solutions at BaschSolutions.com.SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE! https://www.youtube.com/@JustinBaschCONNECT ON X/TWITTER:TWITTER: http://www.twitter.com/justinjbaschINSTAGRAM: http://www.instagram.com/jbaschROCKY ON INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/rocky.rhode/
    25:24
  Zack Ryder to Oklahoma State, Iowa's Lineup Coming Together, & More Portal Talk | 290
    Another wild week in College Wrestling with the Transfer Portal, and we're here to break down all of the latest.05:30 - Transfer Portal, Peterson Commits to Iowa08:45 - Iowa’s Line-up: Will Iowa get a 197lb’er to complete the lineup?16:45 - Ben Kueter Hip Surgery18:30 - AJ Ferrari Decision Coming Soon27:50 - Zack Ryder Heading to Oklahoma State32:55 - Does Oklahoma State Now Have a Log Jam?51:30 - Deals Need To Be In By April 7th, Paid Out by Around June 20th56:15 - How Many Wrestlers Have “NIL Value”01:08:45 - Roster Cap Deadlines01:22:50 - Glimpse into Vegas/Open ShowTweet us and send us messages with questions and general thoughts! Be sure to SUBSCRIBE to the podcast and go through the archives to hear more great stories.Support the show & leave a 5-star rating and review on Apple Podcasts, and shop some apparel on BASCHAMANIA.com! For all partnership and sponsorship inquiries, email [email protected] is a Basch Solutions Production. Learn more about Basch Solutions at BaschSolutions.com.SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE! https://www.youtube.com/@JustinBaschCONNECT ON X/TWITTER:TWITTER: http://www.twitter.com/justinjbaschINSTAGRAM: http://www.instagram.com/jbaschDRAKE ON INSTAGRAM: http://www.instagram.com/maxmcenelly_
    1:30:34
  Minnesota's Max McEnelly on Incredible Freshman Season (That Left Him Unsatisfied) | 289
    On today's show, the NCAA Freshman of the Year, Max McEnelly of Minnesota, joins the show as we talk all things his Freshman season & Minnesota.01:32 - Summarizing the Season03:19 - Making the Jump to College05:30 - Being an Underdog08:28 - Dropping Matches to Carter & Parker11:00 - Bouncing Back for 3rd13:00 - Match Against Berge14:30 - Film Guy?15:45 - Having Gable Back For This Year18:00 - Impact of Michael Kemerer20:00 - Vance Vombaur in the Room22:00 - Maintaining Momentum 24:30 - 184 Next year25:45 - Fan Q&A33:08 - NIL DealsTweet us and send us messages with questions and general thoughts! Be sure to SUBSCRIBE to the podcast and go through the archives to hear more great stories.Support the show & leave a 5-star rating and review on Apple Podcasts, and shop some apparel on BASCHAMANIA.com! For all partnership and sponsorship inquiries, email [email protected] is a Basch Solutions Production. Learn more about Basch Solutions at BaschSolutions.com.SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE! https://www.youtube.com/@JustinBaschCONNECT ON X/TWITTER:TWITTER: http://www.twitter.com/justinjbaschINSTAGRAM: http://www.instagram.com/jbaschMAX ON INSTAGRAM: http://www.instagram.com/maxmcenelly_
    35:39
  Iowa's Drake Ayala on New Transfers, Battling Adversity, & The Iowa Culture | 288
    Great having 2x National Finalist Drake Ayala of Iowa on the show today!1:13 - Checking in Post-NCAA’s03:40 - Growth at Iowa06:30 - Going to Paris with Spencer Lee10:00 - Overcoming Adversity12:20 - The NCAA Tournament15:20 - NCAA Finals Experience 2 Years in a Row16:30 - Teemer & Parco Hate20:30 - Nasir Bailey & Jordan Williams Joining Iowa24:30 - Excitement on the Recruits Coming In26:00 - Training Partners27:45 - Having His Brother Dru in the Room29:10 - Buchanan Winning National Title30:10 - The Iowa Culture33:30 - Leadership In the Room36:30 - Pride in Career38:25 - Hawkeye Streaks40:30 - Fan Q&A Tweet us and send us messages with questions and general thoughts! Be sure to SUBSCRIBE to the podcast and go through the archives to hear more great stories.Support the show & leave a 5-star rating and review on Apple Podcasts, and shop some apparel on BASCHAMANIA.com! For all partnership and sponsorship inquiries, email [email protected] is a Basch Solutions Production. Learn more about Basch Solutions at BaschSolutions.com.SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE! https://www.youtube.com/@JustinBaschCONNECT ON X/TWITTER:TWITTER: http://www.twitter.com/justinjbaschINSTAGRAM: http://www.instagram.com/jbaschDRAKE ON INSTAGRAM: http://www.instagram.com/drake_ayala
    54:36

A wrestling podcast hosted by Justin Basch and cohost Vincenzo Joseph featuring the best wrestlers sharing great stories & insight. Available on Apple, Spotify, & more.
