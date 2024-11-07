Big Time Adulting’s Caitlin Murray on Boozing, Becoming Famous and the Serious Business of Being Funny
Big Time Adulting’s Caitlin Murray is the Nora Ephron slash Larry David of today’s mom culture. The not-to-be-messed-with mom of three (whose oldest is a cancer survivor) points out the nonsense in everything from Daylight Savings to palate expanders. The only thing missing from her side-splitting insights on the absurdities of modern mom life are flying f*cks. In addition to her ninja kitchen dances and daily pearls of witty wisdom on Instagram, Caitlin recently started a weekly newsletter called Soul Snacks. And she’s currently writing her first book. On the show, she opens up about her evolving relationship with alcohol and being sober-curious these days. We get into the slippery slopes of tween girl fashion. She talks about how she’s navigating her newfound fame and how having a child who survived cancer changed everything about her as a mom.In This Episode:Our relationships with alcohol and being sober curiousDrawing boundaries around tween girl fashion Being a normal mom who suddenly becomes super famous What good days and bad days look like after your child has survived cancerPlease follow us: @barenakedmomsFollow Caitlin on Big Time Adulting: @bigtimeadulting Check out her Soul Snacks newsletter: https://bigtimeadulting.beehiiv.com/
Auctioneer Lydia Fenet on Building Confidence in Moms & Kids
Lydia Fenet is one of the world’s top auctioneers, having raised over one billion dollars for charity organizations. Her success is fueled by an abundance of confidence. She joins us to talk about how she’s now trying to build confidence in her three kids and how she maintains her confidence as a mom despite all the demands of her career. Lydia is the author of two bestselling books, The Most Powerful Woman in the Room is You and Claim Your Confidence, and hosts a podcast. She and her husband are raising their family in New York City. In This Episode:Lydia vs. Mom Guilt How letting kids fail allows them to become confidentPlease follow us: @barenakedmomsFollow Lydia Fenet: @lydiafenet
Predators Lacrosse Owner Mike McCall on the Runway Train of Youth Sports
What the hell happened to Youth Sports? What happened to the days of a couple practices a week and one game on the weekends? These days, it feels like sports have become careers for our kids—and full time jobs for us parents to manage those careers. When and how did it get: so serious, so nonstop, so expensive? We get into the nitty gritty with Predators Lacrosse founder, Mike McCall. McCall breaks down the bigger game here—who the players are, and how to know if you’re a winner or a loser in it. In This Episode:How to assess the value of travel sports at every age What the end game is in this bankrupting rat raceHow to think about allocating a family’s resources when it comes to sportsLinks:Please follow us: @barenakedmomsFollow Predators Lacrosse: @predatorslacrosse and https://predatorslacrosse.com/
Raised by Others: Milano’s Story
If you’ve been listening, you may have heard Milano talk a little about her complicated childhood. But in this episode, she takes the mic to tell much more of her story. Born to a mentally ill woman who was living in her car, Milano was raised throughout Manhattan by a motley crew of amazing parent figures and family units—including her biological mom, a family from Ghana from the neighborhood, her third grade teacher, her aunt and uncle, and her former school principal. Somehow she patched together enough love, support and guidance to land at an elite boarding school and university. Cut to: Milano’s now 45 years old and living in a leafy suburb with her husband and three kids. But just when you think the credits of this would-be Hollywood tale might start rolling is when the real nail-biter begins: a whole new survival story of navigating marriage and motherhood without any maps and loads of childhood trauma. In This Episode:The unique charms of Milano’s bipolar mother that inspired everyday people to step in and save Milano. How marriage and parenthood activated Milano’s childhood trauma responses. How Milano’s search for answers in the parenting world led her back to her childhood, her mom, and to Bare Naked Moms. Please follow us: @barenakedmomsMilano wrote about her story on Oprah Daily Milano also told her story on the Big Time Adulting podcast
Actress Melissa Errico on Parenting Prodigy Kids
Kids on professional paths….How did they get those paths? How much is the parent and how much is the child? How do you know if they’ve got the goods? And, if they do, where do you go from there? In this episode, we talk to Broadway star Melissa Errico and gentle parenting coach Susan Nason about raising “prodigies.” Melissa and her husband, former tennis champ Patrick McEnroe, have three teenage daughters who are serious talents—one in tennis, two in dance. Together, we explore our burning questions about kids who have already picked a lane: Nature vs. nurture? Who’s driving the train? As a parent, when to push and when to retreat? (Sidenote: Patrick makes a cameo!) In This Episode:How to help competitive children navigate high-stake wins and losses.Identifying a child’s talent as just one part of her whole self. The differences between pushing and teaching perseverance. The importance of modeling imperfection and being comfortable with the mess of life. Follow us: @barenakedmomsFollow Melissa on Instagram: @melissa_errico_fairymom Check Melissa out on her website: https://melissaerrico.com Follow Susan Nason on her website: www.theparentwhispererny.com Check Susan out in this article: Town & Country Magazine
As a parent, do you ever feel bare and naked? Totally unsure of what’s right or wrong, loaded up with experts’ tips and tricks yet still feeling lost, misunderstood, and (worst of all) alone? We do. Let’s talk.We’re Milano Buckley and Alanna Leavell, two moms of three and hosts of Bare Naked Moms—a weekly tell-it-like-it-is parenting roundtable of celebs, influencers, experts, and bold everyday carpoolers like us, taking on the messy, uncomfortable moments of modern family life that usually lie between the lines or out of bounds, but always leave us feeling like defenseless emperors without clothes.We believe that no matter how high-flying you are, at one point or another, you will get stuck in some patch of thorny, tick-infested parenting weeds. Whether you were born rich or poor, whether you had terrific parents or terrible parents, whether you know a lot or a little, whether everyone knows you or no one knows you, whether you’re black or white or green or red, whether you’re married to a woman or a man, whether you identify as He, She, or Furry…parenting doesn’t give a sh*t. It will come for you. And take all your clothes. Whether they come from Gucci, Walmart, or the hands of sheep-sheering monks. In each episode, we’ll roll up our sleeves for an honest, respectful rumble in which sticky stories and questions are swapped. Through that brave exchange, our hope is that everyone gains some relief and clarity—on how to find more peace, joy, connection, and humor in your lives as parents.