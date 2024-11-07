Big Time Adulting’s Caitlin Murray on Boozing, Becoming Famous and the Serious Business of Being Funny

Big Time Adulting’s Caitlin Murray is the Nora Ephron slash Larry David of today’s mom culture. The not-to-be-messed-with mom of three (whose oldest is a cancer survivor) points out the nonsense in everything from Daylight Savings to palate expanders. The only thing missing from her side-splitting insights on the absurdities of modern mom life are flying f*cks. In addition to her ninja kitchen dances and daily pearls of witty wisdom on Instagram, Caitlin recently started a weekly newsletter called Soul Snacks. And she’s currently writing her first book. On the show, she opens up about her evolving relationship with alcohol and being sober-curious these days. We get into the slippery slopes of tween girl fashion. She talks about how she’s navigating her newfound fame and how having a child who survived cancer changed everything about her as a mom.In This Episode:Our relationships with alcohol and being sober curiousDrawing boundaries around tween girl fashion Being a normal mom who suddenly becomes super famous What good days and bad days look like after your child has survived cancerPlease follow us: @barenakedmomsFollow Caitlin on Big Time Adulting: @bigtimeadulting Check out her Soul Snacks newsletter: https://bigtimeadulting.beehiiv.com/