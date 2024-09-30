Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsTV & FilmBanterly
Listen to Banterly in the App
Listen to Banterly in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Banterly

Podcast Banterly
Immigrantly Media
Banterly is your go-to podcast for a deep, witty dive into today’s most buzzworthy movies and TV shows. Join our Gen Z hosts as they tackle pop culture's bold, ...
More
TV & FilmComedySociety & Culture

Available Episodes

5 of 47
  • A Day in the Life of Two New-Yorkers: Post-Election Edition
    Hey listeners! This week on Banterly, we're switching things up. Aidan and Suha take a break from pop culture to share their candid thoughts following the 2024 U.S. election. They open up about their reactions, conversations, and what they were doing in the hours after learning that Trump won. They explore everything from political polarization to echo chambers and the pressure to be politically active online. It's an honest and open exchange between two Gen Z New Yorkers who agree on one thing: life goes on, and no one really knows what comes next. __ Hosted by: Suha Musa & Aidan Taylor Producer: Shei Yu | Content Writers: Suha Musa & Aidan Taylor I Editorial Review: Saadia Khan I Sound Designer & Editor: Lou Raskin I Immigrantly Theme Music: Simon Hutchinson | Other Music: Epidemic Sound | Cover art design: Josephine Chai | Executive Producer: Saadia Khan Please share the love and leave us a review on Apple Podcasts & Spotify to help more people find us!  If you want to share your thoughts about this or other episodes, reach out at [email protected] Banterly is an Immigrantly Media Production. For advertising inquiries, email [email protected] Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    23:05
  • School Days & Abbott Praise
    This week, school’s back in session… at least for our Banterly co-hosts, Aidan and Suha. Abbott Elementary is back with its fourth season, and we’re diving into this wildly popular show starring BuzzFeed queen Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williamson, Janelle James, and more. It’s been a while since Aidan and Suha have both been this obsessed with a show—so what makes Abbott such a standout? The answer: the brilliant cast, sharp wit, and unexpected life lessons. Plus, we’re taking a trip down memory lane as Aidan and Suha share their own school stories, including Aidan’s hilarious discovery of how to cover a textbook with a paper bag. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    31:03
  • Jordan Peele's America: A Trilogy of Horror
    Aidan and Suha rewind and discuss Jordan Peele's trilogy of dark comedy, thriller, and horror, featuring Get Out, Us, and Nope. In this episode, our Gen Z hosts: Reveal their 2024 Halloween costumes while answering the QOTD. Explore the distinctions between the thriller and horror genres. Discuss Peele’s transition from comedy to directing. Rank their favorite films from Jordan Peele. Analyze the alternate ending of Get Out. Share their own “Get Out” experiences. __ Hosted by: Suha Musa & Aidan Taylor Producer: Shei Yu | Content Writers: Suha Musa & Aidan Taylor I Editorial Review: Saadia Khan I Sound Designer & Editor: Lou Raskin I Immigrantly Theme Music: Simon Hutchinson | Other Music: Epidemic Sound | Cover art design: Josephine Chai | Executive Producer: Saadia Khan Please share the love and leave us a review on Apple Podcasts & Spotify to help more people find us!  If you want to share your thoughts about this or other episodes, reach out at [email protected] Banterly is an Immigrantly Media Production. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    38:03
  • "Just Call Me Bae"
    This week on Banterly, Aidan and Suha review the latest Indian Hindi-language series Call Me Bae, starring Ananya Panday. The show has been compared to Emily in Paris, Schitt’s Creek, and Two Broke Girls for its blend of fashion, humor, and city life. In this episode, our Gen Z hosts: Answer the QOTD: "Which city would you move to?" Break down the show’s use of Gen Z slang and pop culture references Explore how Call Me Bae subtly reinforces themes of American exceptionalism Discuss the lack of visibility for international media on major streaming platforms Recommend one of their favorite international series deserving more attention __ Hosted by: Suha Musa & Aidan Taylor Producer: Shei Yu | Content Writers: Suha Musa & Aidan Taylor I Editorial Review: Saadia Khan I Sound Designer & Editor: Lou Raskin I Immigrantly Theme Music: Simon Hutchinson | Other Music: Epidemic Sound | Cover art design: Josephine Chai | Executive Producer: Saadia Khan Please share the love and leave us a review on Apple Podcasts & Spotify to help more people find us!  If you want to share your thoughts about this or other episodes, reach out at [email protected] Banterly is an Immigrantly Media Production. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    38:36
  • Too Bad to Hate: The Irony of Uglies
    This week on Banterly, Aidan and Suha bond over their mutual dislike of Netflix's latest release, Uglies, starring Joey King and Laverne Cox. The film, set in a dystopian world where "uglies" undergo surgery to become "pretty," sparks a heated conversation. In this episode, our Gen Z hosts: Answer the QOTD: "Would you ever get plastic surgery?" Break down the movie’s plot holes and critique its portrayal of Western beauty standards Reminisce over their favorite dystopian media (1984, The Hunger Games, The Maze Runner) Discuss how dystopian fiction mirrors modern reality Share their top 3 Letterboxd reviews of the film __ Hosted by: Suha Musa & Aidan Taylor Producer: Shei Yu | Content Writers: Suha Musa & Aidan Taylor I Editorial Review: Saadia Khan I Sound Designer & Editor: Lou Raskin I Immigrantly Theme Music: Simon Hutchinson | Other Music: Epidemic Sound | Cover art design: Josephine Chai | Executive Producer: Saadia Khan Please share the love and leave us a review on Apple Podcasts & Spotify to help more people find us!  If you want to share your thoughts about this or other episodes, reach out at [email protected] Banterly is an Immigrantly Media Production. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    41:11

More TV & Film podcasts

Trending TV & Film podcasts

About Banterly

Banterly is your go-to podcast for a deep, witty dive into today’s most buzzworthy movies and TV shows. Join our Gen Z hosts as they tackle pop culture's bold, hilarious, and sometimes eyebrow-raising moments, bringing fresh insights and laughs with every episode. This isn’t your average review show—we unpack the complexities, unearth hidden gems, and get real about modern media trends. If you’re binging it, we’re bantering about it, from the latest blockbuster to must-watch series and everything in between. Plug in for a weekly dose of pop culture with smarts, sass, and an unfiltered Gen Z perspective. Executive Producer & Editorial Review: Saadia Khan Producer: Shei Yu Hosts: Suha Musa and Aidan Taylor Content Writers: Suha Musa, Aidan Taylor Sound Design & Content Editor: Lou Raskin, Steve Martin & Ben Alleman Theme Music: Simon Hutchinson Other Music: Epidemic Sound Cover Art Design: Josephine Chai Follow us on IG @immigrantlymedia. Twitter @Immigrantly_pod TikTok @Immigrantlypodcast Subscribe to our Patreon For advertising inquiries, please email at [email protected]
Podcast website

Listen to Banterly, The Official Dune: Prophecy Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Banterly: Podcasts in Family

Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/20/2024 - 9:56:21 PM