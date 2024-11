A Day in the Life of Two New-Yorkers: Post-Election Edition

Hey listeners! This week on Banterly, we're switching things up. Aidan and Suha take a break from pop culture to share their candid thoughts following the 2024 U.S. election. They open up about their reactions, conversations, and what they were doing in the hours after learning that Trump won. They explore everything from political polarization to echo chambers and the pressure to be politically active online. It's an honest and open exchange between two Gen Z New Yorkers who agree on one thing: life goes on, and no one really knows what comes next.