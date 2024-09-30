Banterly is your go-to podcast for a deep, witty dive into today’s most buzzworthy movies and TV shows. Join our Gen Z hosts as they tackle pop culture's bold, hilarious, and sometimes eyebrow-raising moments, bringing fresh insights and laughs with every episode. This isn’t your average review show—we unpack the complexities, unearth hidden gems, and get real about modern media trends. If you’re binging it, we’re bantering about it, from the latest blockbuster to must-watch series and everything in between. Plug in for a weekly dose of pop culture with smarts, sass, and an unfiltered Gen Z perspective.
Executive Producer & Editorial Review: Saadia Khan
Producer: Shei Yu
Hosts: Suha Musa and Aidan Taylor
Content Writers: Suha Musa, Aidan Taylor
Sound Design & Content Editor: Lou Raskin, Steve Martin & Ben Alleman
Theme Music: Simon Hutchinson
Other Music: Epidemic Sound
Cover Art Design: Josephine Chai
