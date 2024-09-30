School Days & Abbott Praise

This week, school's back in session… at least for our Banterly co-hosts, Aidan and Suha. Abbott Elementary is back with its fourth season, and we're diving into this wildly popular show starring BuzzFeed queen Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williamson, Janelle James, and more. It's been a while since Aidan and Suha have both been this obsessed with a show—so what makes Abbott such a standout? The answer: the brilliant cast, sharp wit, and unexpected life lessons. Plus, we're taking a trip down memory lane as Aidan and Suha share their own school stories, including Aidan's hilarious discovery of how to cover a textbook with a paper bag.