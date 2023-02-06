Awesome marriages don't happen on accident. Far too many couples are just surviving their marriage when it was meant to thrive. This is the place where we give ... More
How to Rebuild Intimacy With Your Spouse After Porn | Ep. 562
How to Rebuild Intimacy With Your Spouse After Porn | Ep. 562

If porn use has damaged your marriage, you may struggle to feel close and to re-engage in sexual intimacy. You know that healing is possible, but how do you get there? Today Dr. Kim shares ways that couples can overcome the hurt caused by porn and re-establish the intimacy that will make the marriage thrive again. Time and again, we have seen couples restored, and their marriage even better than before. Tune in today and learn how this can be true for your marriage too. We pray this episode is helpful to you and your marriage. Episode highlights include: Overcoming intrusive thoughts and insecurities How porn and comparison are similar Why the marriage can be better than before after healing from this
6/20/2023
43:08
How to Regain Trust With Your Spouse After Porn | Ep. 561
How to Regain Trust With Your Spouse After Porn | Ep. 561

Porn use is a pain point for all too many marriages. Today we talk about how to begin healing and rebuilding trust if porn has damaged your marriage. We have seen countless marriages restored from this issue, and we believe God can do the same for you and your marriage. Tune in to learn how you can begin to trust again. We pray this episode is helpful to you and your marriage. Episode highlights include: The key to knowing if your spouse has changed and is trustworthy What if they haven't changed? Why confession is vital to healing and freedom

RESOURCES If you are ready to be free from porn, our friends at Restored Ministries offer several options to help both. Please do not hesitate to reach out. If your marriage has been affected by infidelity, our online Affair Recovery Course can help. This course is helpful whether you're just starting the recovery process, or are already in process. Use code: "AWESOMEMARRIAGE" for %10 off.
6/13/2023
38:51
How Does Porn Affect a Marriage? | Ep. 560
How Does Porn Affect a Marriage? | Ep. 560

We know this topic is a painful one for all too many marriages, and we also know that God can bring full healing if your marriage has been damaged by porn. Today Dr. Kim shares how he's seen porn impact marriages over the years, why it's always a problem if it's part of a marriage, and how to start breaking free. We pray this episode is helpful to you and your marriage. Episode highlights include: Why porn use is never a one-person issue Why keeping porn use secret makes it harder to stop using Addressing common cultural myths about porn such as, "everyone does it" and "it doesn't hurt anyone" Steps to breaking free if you are using

RESOURCES If you are ready to be free from porn, our friends at Restored Ministries offer several options to help both. Please do not hesitate to reach out. If your marriage has been affected by infidelity, our online Affair Recovery Course can help. This course is helpful whether you're just starting the recovery process, or are already in process. Use code: "AWESOMEMARRIAGE" for %10 off.
6/6/2023
39:14
Summer Season Trailer: Here's What's Happening on the Podcast This Summer
Summer Season Trailer: Here's What's Happening on the Podcast This Summer

Great things are happening on the Awesome Marriage Podcast this summer! In this quick update Dr. Kim and I pop in to talk about what you can expect and what you'll be hearing over the next few weeks. Plus an exciting announcement from Dr. Kim! We pray these episodes are helpful to you and your marriage.
6/2/2023
5:59
When God Meets Us Where We Are with Eric & Erikah Rivera | Ep. 559
When God Meets Us Where We Are with Eric & Erikah Rivera | Ep. 559

When Eric and Erikah Rivera met and started dating as high school sweethearts, they sensed God's call on their lives. But they did not know how it would all unfold. Today they are church planters in their hometown of Chicago, and they graciously share their story of how God has met them in the midst of unexpected fear and pain, and the ways He has worked in each circumstance. Don't miss this encouraging conversation with the Riveras. We pray this episode is helpful to you and your marriage. Episode highlights include: How sharing their fears and grief with each other led to increased faith Unexpected ways God can use our trials when we invite Him to Should the disciple be known as "Doubting Thomas" or "Ride-or-Die Thomas"? When God doesn't answer our prayers the way we hope

Application Questions: What fears are underlying in your heart and mind today? What prevents you from speaking them? Where do you need to see Jesus show up in your life today? In your marriage? How do you need support in those things in your marriage today? How can you better support your spouse in the things they are dealing with today?

RESOURCES You can find Eric and Erikah on Instagram Hear more on the Brook Church website and YouTube Channel
