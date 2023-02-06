How to Rebuild Intimacy With Your Spouse After Porn | Ep. 562

If porn use has damaged your marriage, you may struggle to feel close and to re-engage in sexual intimacy. You know that healing is possible, but how do you get there? Today Dr. Kim shares ways that couples can overcome the hurt caused by porn and re-establish the intimacy that will make the marriage thrive again. Time and again, we have seen couples restored, and their marriage even better than before. Tune in today and learn how this can be true for your marriage too. We pray this episode is helpful to you and your marriage. Episode highlights include: Overcoming intrusive thoughts and insecurities How porn and comparison are similar Why the marriage can be better than before after healing from this