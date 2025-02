285: Stall After Remote Start- What Would You Do?

This week on the show I share a case study on a 2014 Chrysler 200 that stalls after remote starting the vehicle and then turning the key on. No codes are found and a correlation seems to be hard to find. I want to know what you think and what you would do here. Share via email or in the Facebook group. I'll share the conclusion next week!Website- https://autodiagpodcast.com/Facebook Group- https://www.facebook.com/groups/223994012068320/YouTube- https://www.youtube.com/@automotivediagnosticpodcas8832Email- [email protected] make sure to check out our sponsors!SJ Auto Solutions- https://sjautosolutions.com/Automotive Seminars- https://automotiveseminars.com/L1 Automotive Training- https://www.l1training.com/Autorescue tools- https://autorescuetools.com/