This week on the show I just have brief message for everyone, I'll be taking a break from the podcast in order to rejuvenate and re-focus to bring back new energy and Ideas. I want to give a heartfelt thank you to all the listeners and sponsors of the show! Your support means the world to me! Until next time! Website- https://autodiagpodcast.com/Facebook Group- https://www.facebook.com/groups/223994012068320/YouTube- https://www.youtube.com/@automotivediagnosticpodcas8832Email- [email protected] make sure to check out our sponsors!SJ Auto Solutions- https://sjautosolutions.com/Automotive Seminars- https://automotiveseminars.com/L1 Automotive Training- https://www.l1training.com/Autorescue tools- https://autorescuetools.com/
--------
8:47
288: 2024 Reflection & 2025 Goal Setting
Join me this week on the show as I reflect on lessons learned in 2024 and how I set goals for 2025. What are your best moments from the past year? What do you wish you could have told yourself Jan 1 2024? What do you hope to accomplish or change in the coming year? Website- https://autodiagpodcast.com/Facebook Group- https://www.facebook.com/groups/223994012068320/YouTube- https://www.youtube.com/@automotivediagnosticpodcas8832Email- [email protected] make sure to check out our sponsors!SJ Auto Solutions- https://sjautosolutions.com/Automotive Seminars- https://automotiveseminars.com/L1 Automotive Training- https://www.l1training.com/Autorescue tools- https://autorescuetools.com/
--------
32:43
287: Matt Fanslow At AAPEX
Joining me on the show this week is Matt Fanslow. Matt joined me in the booth at AAPEX in Las Vegas last month and we played movie plots explained poorly. Steve Hauble and Mike Lundgren of S.T. Mobile join us as well!Website- https://autodiagpodcast.com/Facebook Group- https://www.facebook.com/groups/223994012068320/YouTube- https://www.youtube.com/@automotivediagnosticpodcas8832Email- [email protected] make sure to check out our sponsors!SJ Auto Solutions- https://sjautosolutions.com/Automotive Seminars- https://automotiveseminars.com/L1 Automotive Training- https://www.l1training.com/Autorescue tools- https://autorescuetools.com/
--------
27:59
286: Chrysler 200 Stalling Conclusion
This week on the show I'm finishing the case study on a 2014 Chrysler 200 that stalls after transitioning from remote start mode to key on mode. Listen to hear the failed part, but also the interesting way it was being activated.Website- https://autodiagpodcast.com/Facebook Group- https://www.facebook.com/groups/223994012068320/YouTube- https://www.youtube.com/@automotivediagnosticpodcas8832Email- [email protected] make sure to check out our sponsors!SJ Auto Solutions- https://sjautosolutions.com/Automotive Seminars- https://automotiveseminars.com/L1 Automotive Training- https://www.l1training.com/Autorescue tools- https://autorescuetools.com/
--------
25:13
285: Stall After Remote Start- What Would You Do?
This week on the show I share a case study on a 2014 Chrysler 200 that stalls after remote starting the vehicle and then turning the key on. No codes are found and a correlation seems to be hard to find. I want to know what you think and what you would do here. Share via email or in the Facebook group. I'll share the conclusion next week!Website- https://autodiagpodcast.com/Facebook Group- https://www.facebook.com/groups/223994012068320/YouTube- https://www.youtube.com/@automotivediagnosticpodcas8832Email- [email protected] make sure to check out our sponsors!SJ Auto Solutions- https://sjautosolutions.com/Automotive Seminars- https://automotiveseminars.com/L1 Automotive Training- https://www.l1training.com/Autorescue tools- https://autorescuetools.com/