Honda and Nissan Are Merging, EV Road Tripping A 200 Mile Range Volvo & What Needs To Die
Travis and Alex discuss the impending Honda-Nissan-Mitsubishi merger that should be completed next year, who's getting what in the marriage and what the conglomerate should kill off. We also talk about Travis road tripping our used C40 EV up to Washington state and more!
59:29
Reliable Cars Aren't Satisfying? Why does GM have so many EV trucks? Audi Gets A Q6,
According to the latest Consumer Reports data, Rivian is a paradox, they are the least reliable new car brand in America but also the one the most people would buy again. This makes us wonder: is new car reliability, well, unreliable? The answer is yes, and we may never know how reliable a new car is ever again...
50:14
Happy Thanksgiving, The future of EV Tax Credits, Can Someone Just Stick With Something?
Travis and Alex discuss the turkeys, tofurkeys and turduckens. Then they really dive into the sauce: What will Trump do to the EV tax credit? What might happen if it changes or gets eliminated, and how the IRA has boosted domestic production of new cars. Also, cars are too expensive. No surprise there.
53:36
Best & Worst Car Gifts, Honda Passport & Acura ADX, PHEV vs EV
Travis and Alex spend way, way too much time talking about the best and worst gifts for car people, or, really anyone that owns a car. They also dive into the latest Honda and Acura SUVs, hate on the term "extended range EV" because they are just plug in hybrids, and then they talk about why PHEVs are fantastic.
1:02:13
Scout Reboot, Toyota's PHEV Party, EV Winter Range & We Bought A Thing!
