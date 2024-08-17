Reliable Cars Aren't Satisfying? Why does GM have so many EV trucks? Audi Gets A Q6,

According to the latest Consumer Reports data, Rivian is a paradox, they are the least reliable new car brand in America but also the one the most people would buy again. This makes us wonder: is new car reliability, well, unreliable? The answer is yes, and we may never know how reliable a new car is ever again...