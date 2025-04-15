Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsKids & FamilyAutism Parenting Secrets
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Autism Parenting Secrets
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Autism Parenting Secrets

Len Arcuri, Cass Arcuri
Kids & FamilyParentingHealth & WellnessMental Health
Autism Parenting Secrets
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 252
  • Stabilize The NERVOUS SYSTEM, Unlock MOMENTUM
    Welcome to Episode 251 of Autism Parenting Secrets. This week, we dive deep into one of the most overlooked factors keeping our kids from thriving — a dysregulated nervous system.If your child seems anxious, reactive, or shut down, it’s not who they are — it’s how their body is responding to stress. When their system is stuck in survival mode, growth and connection can feel out of reach.That’s why I’m thrilled to welcome back Dr. Tony Ebel, Pediatric Chiropractor and founder of The Perfect Storm framework. He leads PX Docs, a national network helping families calm the chaos by focusing on what’s happening neurologically.When the nervous system resets, massive breakthroughs are possible. The path forward gets so much clearer.If you’re ready to understand what’s really going on beneath the surface — and what you can do about it — this episode is for you. The secret this week is…Stabilize The NERVOUS SYSTEM, Unlock MOMENTUM You'll Discover:Why Chiropractic is the Foundation of Healing (3:58)The Perfect Storm Sequence (8:55)The Case For Neurotically Focused Chiropractic (13:49)The Massive Prevalence of Birth Trauma (16:13)C-Section Births and Their Effects  (17:12)The Backstory of The Perfect Storm Framework (23:35)A Step Parents Would Like to Skip, But Can’t (29:33)About Our Guest:Dr. Tony Ebel is a husband, father of four, and a Certified Pediatric + Wellness Chiropractor with 15 years of clinical experience. For over a decade, he’s trained chiropractors in the protocols he developed for neurodevelopmental challenges like autism, ADHD, sensory issues, epilepsy, and anxiety. He leads the Perfect Storm clinic, taking on complex neurological cases from around the world, and his clinical program — now taught through Life University — has over 700 graduates. Dr. Tony is passionate about helping parents understand how the nervous system plays a key role in natural, drug-free healing.Instagram @pxdocsFacebook: Dr. Tony Ebel & The PX Docs NetworkYoutube: @pxdocsPodcast: The Experience Podcast w/ Dr. Tony EbelWebsite: www.pxdocs.comReferences in The Episode:Registration for the Autism Virtual Summit (or replay): What's Working Best Right Now: Helping Kids with Autism Thrive thepxdocs.com/summitWhat are the Lasting Effects of C-Section Complications?Documenting HopeAdditional Resources:To learn more about personalized 1:1 support, go to www.elevatehowyounavigate.comTake The Quiz: What’s YOUR Top Autism Parenting Blindspot?If you enjoyed this episode, share it with your friends.
    --------  
    32:47
  • Tap Your FULL Capacity To Help Your Child
    Welcome to Episode 250 of Autism Parenting Secrets. This episode is different.It’s just me — no guest, no script — sharing the most important message I’ve ever delivered.I’m pulling back the curtain on what’s really keeping parents stuck.  And no, it’s not the diagnosis.  It’s not a lack of options.It’s that we’re not fully equipped for this journey — and that disempowerment leads to unnecessary suffering for us and our kids.If you’ve been grinding, trying everything, and still feel like your child isn’t progressing, this episode is for you.I get it. I’ve lived it.  And now, I want to show you a better way — one that’s grounded, empowering, and incredibly effective.This is your invitation to rise.  To stop spinning.  To lead with certainty, love, and purpose.The secret this week is…Tap Your FULL Capacity To Help Your ChildYou'll Discover:The Real Reason Your Child Isn’t Progressing Faster (5:12)Why Your Own Transformation Is The Fastest Path Forward (10:03)What It Means To Navigate Smarter, Not Harder (13:34)A Sneak Peek Into The Accelerator (16:55)References in The Episode:The ALL IN Parent ACCELERATOR: Dynamic, real-time personalized support for ALL IN Parents 👉 www.elevatehowyounavigate.comIf this episode spoke to you, share it with someone who needs to hear it.  You’re not alone — and your breakthrough might be just one bold step away.
    --------  
    14:23
  • It’s Going To Be OK
    Welcome to Episode 249 of Autism Parenting Secrets. This week, we welcome Kate Swenson, creator of Finding Cooper’s Voice (with over a million followers) and author of the national bestseller Forever Boy.Her newest book, Autism Out Loud: Life with a Child on the Spectrum, from Diagnosis to Young Adulthood, released in April 2025, brings together three autism moms—Kate, Carrie Cariello, and Adrian Wood—each offering an honest look into their parenting journey.This book is raw and real. It explores the ups, the downs, and the everyday wins—along with the harder truths, like how a diagnosis impacts marriage, family dynamics, and mental health.At its heart, it’s a powerful reminder that you’re not alone—and that there’s strength in community and our shared stories.The secret this week is…It’s Going to Be OK You'll Discover:The Shift That Makes Everything Better (4:58)The Backstory of Finding Cooper’s Voice (17:09)The Importance of Finding YOUR Tribe (24:51)Why The Middle Is The Place To Be (31:57)About Our Guest:Kate Swenson is the creator of the blog and Facebook page Finding Cooper’s Voice. Her debut Forever Boy was a National Bestseller. She speaks regularly about autism, parenting, and motherhood, and is a contributor to TODAY Parents, The TODAY Show, and the Love What Matters blog. Her mission is to create a safe space for families of children and teens with special needs to come together and laugh, cry, and support each other. She lives in Minnesota with her family.www.findingcoopersvoice.com/www.facebook.com/findingcoopersvoicewww.instagram.com/findingcoopersvoiceReferences in The Episode:Autism Out Loud: Life with a Child on the Spectrum, from Diagnosis to Young Adulthood by Kate Swenson, Carrie Cariello and Adrian WoodForever Boy: A Mother's Memoir of Autism and Finding Joy by Kate SwensonAdditional Resources:Take The Quiz: What’s YOUR Top Autism Parenting Blindspot?To learn more visit us at www.autismparentingsecrets.comBe sure to follow us on InstagramIf you enjoyed this episode, share it with your friends.
    --------  
    40:00
  • Stop Guessing – PERSONALIZE Your Child’s NUTRITION
    Welcome to Episode 248 of Autism Parenting Secrets. We’re excited to welcome back Julie Matthews to the show. In episode 201, she shared how science supports diet changes—and this week, we’re diving even deeper.Julie Matthews is a Certified Nutrition Consultant and published researcher specializing in personalized nutrition for complex neurological conditions like autism and ADHD. For over 20 years, she’s helped families use food to support their child’s health and well-being.She’s the author of the award-winning book Nourishing Hope for Autism and co-author of two research studies demonstrating the power of nutrition and therapeutic diets for autism.Her latest book, The Personalized Autism Nutrition Plan, was just released in March 2025. It’s a step-by-step guide designed to help parents like you optimize nutrition for your child’s unique needs.The secret this week is…Stop Guessing – PERSONALIZE Your Child’s NUTRITION You'll Discover:Why PERSONALIZATION Is So Key (5:38)A Step By Step Plan To Diet Changes (9:10)Common Root Causes You Can Address With Diet (16:25)Gut Issues Are Easy To Miss (20:48)Intuition vs. Addiction (25:30)Ways To Help Your Child Get On Board (29:58)Why Comfort Foods AREN’T Helping Your Child (34:09)The Balance To Strike (38:54)About Our Guest:Julie Matthews is a Certified Nutrition Consultant and published researcher who received her master’s degree in medical nutrition with distinction, from Arizona State University. She has specialized in children’s nutrition and complex neurological conditions, most notably autism spectrum disorder, for over 20 years. Julie sits on the Nutritional/Medical Advisory Board of the Autism Nutrition Research Center and helps children, families, and clinicians from 146 countries with her online resources, nutrition programs, and professional training courses.Julie has educated parents and health professionals on how to use personalized nutrition and therapeutic diets to help children thrive at conferences in more than sixty-five cities over three continents including Medical Academy of Pediatric & Special Needs (MAPS), Integrative Medicine for Mental Health (IMMH), and American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M). She has been featured in newspapers and blogs, and on podcasts, radio, and television including CBS. She has co-authored peer-reviewed research studies demonstrating the efficacy of nutrition and therapeutic diet intervention for ASD.When she is not studying the latest nutrition research, supporting families, or experimenting with new recipes in her kitchen, she can be found camping with her daughter, hugging redwood trees, and gardening.nourishinghope.comBioIndividualNutrition.comReferences in The Episode:The Personalized Autism Nutrition Plan: Nourishing Hope for Kids with ASD, ADHD, Anxiety, and Neurodevelopmental Delays by Julie Matthews, M.S.Autism Health Summit April 11-13, 2025 in San Diego, CA - use code AHS50 for a discountAdditional Resources:Take The Quiz: What’s YOUR Top Autism Parenting Blindspot?To learn more about Cass & Len, visit us at www.autismparentingsecrets.comBe sure to follow Cass & Len on InstagramIf you enjoyed this episode, share it with your friends.
    --------  
    44:07
  • JOINING Is Your Way IN
    Welcome to Episode 247 of Autism Parenting Secrets. In this episode, we’re diving into a game-changing approach that shifts everything for parents of a child with autism—the power of true connection.Our guest is Amanda Louison, CEO and Senior Program Advisor at The Option Institute and the Autism Treatment Center of America. She has been immersed in The Son-Rise Program® for over 16 years, working directly with families and children to foster deeper connections through love and acceptance.And this episode is especially meaningful to me because Amanda was personally part of my son Ry’s journey. She helped him want to form a bond with other people—something that was completely life-changing for our family.Through her experience as a facilitator, advisor, and leader in the Son-Rise Program®, Amanda has helped thousands of parents see their child through a new lens—one that opens the door to greater joy, connection, and growth.Discover how shifting from a need for change to an acceptance of the now can revolutionize your parenting journey. The secret this week is…JOINING Is Your Way INYou'll Discover:How The Son-Rise Program Started (5:31)The Difference Between WANT and NEED (13:39)A Different Way To See Stimming (15:01)What JOINING Looks Like (21:16)Red and Green Lights To Notice (30:29)A Mindset Shift To Make And A Mistake to Avoid (34:03)About Our Guest:Amanda Louison is the CEO & Senior Program Advisor at The Option Institute and the Autism Treatment Center of America. With over 15 years of experience in The Son-Rise Program®, she has dedicated her career to helping parents foster deeper connections with their children through love and acceptance. Originally drawn to the program through her own journey as a parent, Amanda became a Son-Rise Program® Child Facilitator and later a Senior Program Advisor, guiding families in applying the program’s principles. Now, as a leader in the organization, she continues to support both parents and staff in creating transformative experiences for children on the autism spectrum. Amanda’s passion for empowering families remains at the heart of her work, making her an invaluable advocate for parents navigating this journey.www.autismtreatment.orgwww.option.orgReferences in The Episode:The Autism Treatment Center of America, to Speak To A Program Advisor Call (413) 229-2100The Option Institute Additional Resources:Unlock the power of personalized 1-on-1 support, visit allinparentcoaching.com/intensiveTake The Quiz: What’s YOUR Top Autism Parenting Blindspot?To learn more visit us at www.autismparentingsecrets.comBe sure to follow Cass & Len on Instagram If you enjoyed this episode, share it with your friends.
    --------  
    41:33

More Kids & Family podcasts

Trending Kids & Family podcasts

About Autism Parenting Secrets

Are you a parent of a child with Autism? Are you ready to rise above the diagnosis? Each week on Autism Parenting Secrets, we are going to share how you can rise up and become the parent you need to be. Get personalized support at: elevatehowyounavigate.com
Podcast website
Kids & FamilyParentingHealth & WellnessMental HealthEducationSelf-Improvement

Listen to Autism Parenting Secrets, Wow in the World and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.15.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 4/21/2025 - 12:20:51 AM