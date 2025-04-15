JOINING Is Your Way IN

Welcome to Episode 247 of Autism Parenting Secrets. In this episode, we’re diving into a game-changing approach that shifts everything for parents of a child with autism—the power of true connection.Our guest is Amanda Louison, CEO and Senior Program Advisor at The Option Institute and the Autism Treatment Center of America. She has been immersed in The Son-Rise Program® for over 16 years, working directly with families and children to foster deeper connections through love and acceptance.And this episode is especially meaningful to me because Amanda was personally part of my son Ry’s journey. She helped him want to form a bond with other people—something that was completely life-changing for our family.Through her experience as a facilitator, advisor, and leader in the Son-Rise Program®, Amanda has helped thousands of parents see their child through a new lens—one that opens the door to greater joy, connection, and growth.Discover how shifting from a need for change to an acceptance of the now can revolutionize your parenting journey. The secret this week is…JOINING Is Your Way INYou'll Discover:How The Son-Rise Program Started (5:31)The Difference Between WANT and NEED (13:39)A Different Way To See Stimming (15:01)What JOINING Looks Like (21:16)Red and Green Lights To Notice (30:29)A Mindset Shift To Make And A Mistake to Avoid (34:03)About Our Guest:Amanda Louison is the CEO & Senior Program Advisor at The Option Institute and the Autism Treatment Center of America. With over 15 years of experience in The Son-Rise Program®, she has dedicated her career to helping parents foster deeper connections with their children through love and acceptance. Originally drawn to the program through her own journey as a parent, Amanda became a Son-Rise Program® Child Facilitator and later a Senior Program Advisor, guiding families in applying the program’s principles. Now, as a leader in the organization, she continues to support both parents and staff in creating transformative experiences for children on the autism spectrum. Amanda’s passion for empowering families remains at the heart of her work, making her an invaluable advocate for parents navigating this journey.www.autismtreatment.orgwww.option.orgReferences in The Episode:The Autism Treatment Center of America, to Speak To A Program Advisor Call (413) 229-2100The Option Institute Additional Resources:Unlock the power of personalized 1-on-1 support, visit allinparentcoaching.com/intensiveTake The Quiz: What’s YOUR Top Autism Parenting Blindspot?To learn more visit us at www.autismparentingsecrets.comBe sure to follow Cass & Len on Instagram If you enjoyed this episode, share it with your friends.