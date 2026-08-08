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Atomic Adventures

Jess Sharpe
Science
Atomic Adventures
Latest episode

22 episodes

  • Atomic Adventures

    Do Trees Talk To Each Other?

    08/08/2026 | 5 mins.
    Join Jess and Coulomb as they explore how trees talk to each other!
  • Atomic Adventures

    Why do we feel embarrassed?

    07/05/2026 | 5 mins.
    In this episode of Atomic Adventures, we explore the surprising science of why we blush, cringe, and care so much about what other people think—and why embarrassment may have helped humans survive.
  • Atomic Adventures

    What happens if you fall into a black hole?

    06/09/2026 | 5 mins.
    Would you get stretched like spaghetti? Could you survive crossing the edge? And where does everything that falls into a black hole actually go? Join Jess and Coulomb as they journey to one of the strangest places in the universe to uncover the science behind black holes, gravity, and what might happen if you took the ultimate cosmic plunge.
  • Atomic Adventures

    Why do we cry?

    06/03/2026 | 5 mins.
    Have you ever wondered why tears spill out when you're sad, frustrated, or even super happy? In this episode of Atomic Adventures, Jess and Coulomb explore the surprising science of crying. Together, they'll discover why humans are one of the only animals that shed emotional tears, what tears actually do for our bodies, and why crying can sometimes make us feel better. Get ready for a fascinating adventure into one of the most uniquely human behaviors!
  • Atomic Adventures

    Why Do We Feel Left Out?

    05/20/2026 | 5 mins.
    In this episode of Atomic Adventures, Jess and Coulomb explore why being left out can hurt so much, what’s happening inside our brains when we feel excluded, and why humans are wired to want connection and belonging. From playground moments to prehistoric survival, this episode helps kids understand one of the biggest feelings humans experience.
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About Atomic Adventures
Atomic Adventures— where we explore big science for young minds!
Podcast website
Science

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