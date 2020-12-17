As In Heaven, hosted by Jim Davis and Michael Aitcheson, is a new podcast in The Gospel Coalition podcast network. Each episode seeks to glean insights from a w... More
Available Episodes
5 of 35
Who Are the Dechurched in America and Why Did They Leave?
In this episode of As In Heaven, host Jim Davis welcomes guests Ryan Burge and Michael Graham to discuss the dechurched in America—who are they and why did they leave? They discuss detailed insights about the 40 million adult Americans who have dechurched in the last 30 years and talk in-depth about the four different profiles of dechurched evangelicals.Episode time stamps:Episode and guest introduction (0:00)Defining "dechurching" and why it matters (2:36)The research and how to understand the data (7:36)Six main profiles of the dechurched in America (14:04)A deeper look at cultural Christians (17:36)Understanding mainstream evangelicals (22:15)Demographics of people leaving the church (28:03)Opportunities to better engage the dechurched (33:06)Defining and understanding the BIPOC group (38:18)Understanding dechurching among the Catholic group (42:22)The role of education in the dechurching movement (44:49)College students and religious literacy (47:01)Closing thoughts and looking forward (48:02) This episode is part of As In Heaven’s third season, devoted to The Great Dechurching—the largest and fastest religious shift in US history. To learn more about this phenomenon upon which the episodes of this season are based, pre-order The Great Dechurching by Michael Graham and Jim Davis.
5/10/2023
52:38
Introducing As In Heaven Season 3
In this episode of As In Heaven, Jim Davis, Mike Aitcheson, Michael Graham, and Skyler Flowers give a preview of the third season of the podcast, which focuses on dechurching in America. The hosts define key terms used throughout the season and discuss who the decurched are, how we can help, and where we're headed as the church in America.The bad news is bad—roughly 40 million people have left the church over 30 years. But the good news is good—there's something we can do as the body of Christ to bring people back and love them in a gospel-centered way. Episode time stamps:Introduction to the show and hosts (00:00)Overview of the season topic and episodes (3:40)Michael Graham's favorite episodes (5:16)Mike Aitcheson's favorite episodes (5:56)Skyler Flowers's favorite episodes (7:58)Jim's favorite episodes (9:38)Invitation to episode 1 (11:32) This episode is part of As In Heaven’s third season, devoted to The Great Dechurching—the largest and fastest religious shift in US history. To learn more about this phenomenon upon which the episodes of this season are based, pre-order The Great Dechurching by Michael Graham and Jim Davis.
5/3/2023
12:20
A Biblical Theology of Race and Justice: Live at TGC21
Jim Davis and Mike Aitcheson talk live at TGC's 2021 national conference with Dr. Tim Keller and Dr. Irwyn Ince about a biblical theology of race and justice. The panel explores the similarities of the course 1940s Carl Henry charted between fundamentalism and liberalism, and how maintaining a prophetic witness will be important as we observe the phenomena of dechurching and deconversion.DISCUSSION QUESTIONS:How does Tim Keller define mishpat?How does Irwyn Ince define shalom?What inferences are drawn as to the relationship of mishpat to shalom?As you observe our cultural moment, what things today bring you to a place of lament?As you observe our cultural moment, what things today bring you to a place of encouragement?What are some of the negative consequences of failing to pursue mishpat and shalom in this particular conversation?What does good leadership look like in such difficult and complex conversations?
5/20/2021
48:03
What’s at Stake?: Gospel Opportunities and Implications
In this episode of As In Heaven, hosts Jim Davis and Mike Aitcheson welcome Soong Chan-Rah to discuss reclaiming the church from cultural captivity and the specific ways that Western attitudes of individualism have crept into our modern ministry philosophies. Rah shares insights regarding the ethics of the kingdom and paints a picture of hopes and dreams for the future. Rah focuses on the positive gospel opportunities in addressing race and justice with kingdom ethics.An introduction to Soong Chan-Rah (:58)Cultural shifts in objections to the gospel (2:54)The significance of minority leadership in this shift (9:43)The Next Evangelicalism: Freeing the Church From Western Cultural Captivity (13:27)“Captivity” in the conversation (17:11)Advice for church leadership in these conversations (21:14)“Aren’t we pas this now?” (28:10)How important it is for the church to get this cultural moment right (33:55)What happens when churches dismiss these cultural conversations (37:59)The church’s two minute drill (42:44)Hopeful realism (49:21)Explore more from TGC on the topic of race.DISCUSSION QUESTIONS:What are some biblical truths that the church stands by that you see the church as failing to live into?What does it mean that we should embrace “the full biblical narrative”? In the arc of that narrative, which parts of the narrative do you see yourself latching on to more easily?What are ways that the church has gone into “captivity” to western values? What are ways you have seen this in our bible reading? In our community life? In Christian engagements with social issues?What are ways that we can remember the sins of our past corporately in regard to how the church has engaged with minority racial groups? What gospel hope does Jesus offer in our remembering?What are your hopes for the future of the Western Church? How do you hope to see the church embrace values that are biblical, rather than cultural? What would that look like for your local church?
12/21/2020
52:57
Leading Organizational Cultural Competency
In this episode of As In Heaven, hosts Jim Davis and Mike Aitcheson welcome Denine Blevins to the podcast to discuss the importance of cultural competency, both at the individual and the organizational level. Blevins also shares how cultural competency within Christian organizations must be different and distinct from the boiler plate secular diversity training in other workplaces. Blevins draws out some best practices in leading your organization into greater cultural competency so that you don’t undermine your organization’s core mission.An introduction to Denine Blevins (:58)Parakaleo (4:18)How Parakaleo came to be (8:45)Moments that shape the organizational competency of Parakeleo (11:36)The Office and cultural competency (20:13)How to know your organization is ready for cultural conversations (26:09)How to help your organization grow in cultural competency (29:04)Landmines for organizations looking to grow in cultural competency (37:03)God’s character revealed in the process (38:57)Explore more from TGC on the topic of race.DISCUSSION QUESTIONS:How can organizational systems actually include or exclude certain people or cultures? What are examples of organizational systems that could potentially work to include or exclude?Think of your church or work place. Who do your organizational systems currently primarily cater to? Who do they possibly exclude?How do secular answers to cultural difference and preference in organizational systems fail? How does the Christian response offer a better answer?Why is cultural competency important for organizational leadership? What steps can your organization take to grow in this?
As In Heaven, hosted by Jim Davis and Michael Aitcheson, is a new podcast in The Gospel Coalition podcast network. Each episode seeks to glean insights from a wide variety of people doing strategic work in their cities and communities. Jesus taught us to pray “Thy kingdom come, Thy will be done, on earth as it is in heaven.” Our prayer is that our spheres of influence would be places that look more like God’s kingdom—where love reigns, humanity flourishes, and Christ is glorified.