MARVELS, based on the graphic novel by Kurt Busiek & Alex Ross. Written by Lauren Shippen. Directed by Paul Bae. Recording & sound design by Mischa Stanton. Out now, wherever you listen.
--------
3:22
Inside Ars Paradoxica 36C (feat. The Whisperforge et al)
We asked you to fill our question bucket to the brim, and YOU DELIVERED. The whole creative team behind your favorite Cold War time travel tragedy answers all of your deep, burning questions about Anthony, Mateo, and even Archie. Also, about one hour nineteen minutes in, Dan makes a historical claim about the origin of the bong as the Middle East. They misspoke, and should have said China. They regret this error.
--------
1:24:47
36: Release
The final confrontation. An end, possibly a beginning. Created by Daniel Manning & Mischa Stanton. Written by Daniel Manning, Mischa Stanton, Eli Barraza & Tau Zaman (with story support from Julian Mundy & Danielle Shemaiah). Directed by Mischa Stanton & Danielle Shemaiah. Produced by Mischa Stanton. Featuring: Kristen DiMercurio as Sally Grissom, Katie Speed as Esther Roberts, Lia Peros as Petra Marquez, Reyn Beeler as Chet Whickman, Zach Ehrlich as Jack Wyatt, Arjun Gpta as Nikhil Sharma, and Bernardo Cubria as Mateo Morales, as well as Dennis Connors, with special thanks to Isabel Atkinson. Production help from Brando Grugle. Special production on Season 3 by Daniel Manning. Special thanks to Sandor Weisz of the Mystery League. Original music by Mischa Stanton and by Eno Freedman-Brodmann.
--------
35:14
35: Tangent
It’s 1943. Sally Grissom has accidentally invented time travel. But things don’t transpire exactly as we remember. Created by Daniel Manning & Mischa Stanton. Written by Daniel Manning, Mischa Stanton, & Eli Barraza (with story support from Julian Mundy, Danielle Shemaiah & Tau Zaman). Directed & Produced by Mischa Stanton. Featuring: Kristen DiMercurio as Sally Grissom, Katie Speed as Esther Roberts, Lia Peros as Petra Marquez, and Zach Ehrlich as Jack Wyatt, as well as Julian Mundy as Ivan Maraczek, Sammi Lappin as Miriam Roberts, Rob McCollum, Barry Stanton, Zach Valenti, and Isabel Atkinson as Amelia. Original music by Mischa Stanton and by Eno Freedman-Brodmann. For my dad, Barry Stanton.
--------
28:07
34: Path
After leaving Point-of-Exile, Sally runs into friends old and new. Petra plans a party. Created by Daniel Manning & Mischa Stanton. Written by Daniel Manning, Mischa Stanton, Eli Barraza & Tau Zaman (with story support from Danielle Shemaiah & Julian Mundy). Directed & pPoduced by Mischa Stanton. Featuring: Kristen DiMercurio as Sally Grissom, Katie Speed as Esther Roberts, Lia Peros as Petra Marquez, L. Jeffrey Moore as Lou Gaines, Zach Ehrlich as Jack Wyatt, Lauren Shippen as Maggie Elbourne, Arjun Gupta as Nikhil Sharma, and Bernardo Cubrìa as Mateo Morales, as well as Eric Silver, Michael Fisché, and Brandon Grugle, with special thanks to Isabel Atkinson. Original music by Mischa Stanton and by Eno Freedman-Brodmann.
When an experiment in a time much like our own goes horribly awry, Dr. Sally Grissom finds herself stranded in the past and entrenched in the activities of a clandestine branch of the US government. Grissom and her team quickly learn that there's no safety net when toying with the fundamental logic of the universe.