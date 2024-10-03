Inside Ars Paradoxica 36C (feat. The Whisperforge et al)

We asked you to fill our question bucket to the brim, and YOU DELIVERED. The whole creative team behind your favorite Cold War time travel tragedy answers all of your deep, burning questions about Anthony, Mateo, and even Archie. Also, about one hour nineteen minutes in, Dan makes a historical claim about the origin of the bong as the Middle East. They misspoke, and should have said China. They regret this error.