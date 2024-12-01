Quinn Slack: Sourcegraph, AI Coding, and Cody

Join Logan and Nolan in a deep dive into the world of AI coding with Quinn Slack, the CEO of Sourcegraph. Sourcegraph was founded in 2013 with the goal of solving the problem of code search. The founders, who had experience working with massive code bases, wanted to create a code search tool similar to Google for code. They started by building code search as their first product and made mistakes along the way, but ultimately built a product that many developers love. Over time, Sourcegraph expanded to include intelligent automation and AI capabilities. They believe that the future of code search and AI in coding is a unified platform that combines search, chat, and AI capabilities. The conversation explores the potential impact of AI on coding and software development. Quinn Slack discusses how AI can empower non-technical individuals to code and create software solutions. He emphasizes the importance of making AI tools work manually before introducing automation. The conversation also touches on the challenges of building AI interfaces and the need for context integration from various tools. Quinn expresses his hope for the continued development of local models and competition in the AI space.Highlights: "We wanted to have some kind of code search like Google for code." "Search and AI chat really blur together. From the user's perspective, what they want is a box that they can type shit into and it solves their problems." "GitHub has the world's code. Why would we want to compete against GitHub? And I think now they're actually seeing a bunch of sort of co-pilot level competitors." "I think you're going to see that increase... we could have everyone coding or at least conjuring up code." "You got to make it work manually first before you introduce any kind of magic." "It is very likely that we'll end up with like many... one person billion dollar companies."