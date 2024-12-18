GerryT Podcast With Dave Shiels

Dave Finally Tries Boros Energy, Foundations' Impact On Standard

Even though Modern RCQ just ended, Gerry and Dave might have some big Modern events coming up, so Dave decided to give Boros Energy a shot. Spoiler: he thought it was quite good. Plus, Gerry went deep on trying to figure out which Foundations were going to make a real impact on Standard. 38:01 - Authority of the Consuls, Day of Judgment 43:59 - Ajani, Caller of the Pride 45:31 - Lyra Dawnbringer 49:21 - Opt 52:33 - Spectral Sailor 54:50 - Faebloom Trick 57:22 - Infestation Sage 58:33 - Vengeful Bloodwitch 59:13 - Massacre Wurm 1:00:50 - Ghitu Lavarunner, Viashino Pyromancer 1:01:45 - Boltwave 1:03:41 - Burst Lightning 1:03:45 - Ball Lightning 1:07:36 - Kellan 1:09:54 - Boros Charm 1:16:26 - Llanowar Elves 1:22:50 - Reclamation Sage 1:23:44 - Vivien Reid 1:25:36 - Scavenging Ooze 1:29:10 - Maelstrom Pulse 1:32:31 - Solemn Simulacrum 1:38:23 - Mazemind Tome 1:42:58 - Pyromancer's Goggles

Edited by: twitter.com/heresasianjon

Music: Mega Man 2 "Ending theme" Remix by zookun | Music composed by Manami Matsumae & Takashi Tateishi