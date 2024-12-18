GerryT Podcast With Dave Shiels

Powered by RND
GerryT Podcast
We create the best Magic: the Gathering content for competitive players, focusing primarily on the various constructed formats!
Leisure

  • BEST MODERN B&R EVER?!?
    This B&R announcement is WILD. Gerry and Dave really wanted to talk some about Standard and MXP Houston, but they didn't have time. Two hours were spent talking about the all new Modern format and they still wanted to keep going. *** patreon.com/gerrytpodcast youtube.com/arenadecklists twitter.com/g3rryt twitter.com/_DaveShiels twitch.tv/gerry_t Edited by: twitter.com/heresasianjon *** Music: Mega Man 2 "Ending theme" Remix by zookun | Music composed by Manami Matsumae & Takashi Tateishi
    --------  
    1:57:36
  • Gerry Makes Bold Choice With Mono-Red In Standard, Plus MXP Houston
    You might expect red aggro decks to start with 4 Monstrous Rage, but Gerry made Top 8 of an RCQ playing zero copies. He shares his decklist, the reasoning, and what he's looking at playing going forward. Also, MXP Houston is this weekend! Gerry and Dave are playing something Boros-adjacent, but there are a few interesting option. *** patreon.com/gerrytpodcast youtube.com/arenadecklists twitter.com/g3rryt twitter.com/_DaveShiels twitch.tv/gerry_t Edited by: twitter.com/heresasianjon *** Music: Mega Man 2 "Ending theme" Remix by zookun | Music composed by Manami Matsumae & Takashi Tateishi
    --------  
    1:27:56
  • The First Big Standard Results And Decklists
    SCG Columbus was the first big Standard event of the new season. Surprisingly, Mono-White Caretaker's Talent got 1st and 2nd. It also happened to win the last two Magic Online Challenges... *** patreon.com/gerrytpodcast youtube.com/arenadecklists twitter.com/g3rryt twitter.com/_DaveShiels twitch.tv/gerry_t Edited by: twitter.com/heresasianjon *** Music: Mega Man 2 "Ending theme" Remix by zookun | Music composed by Manami Matsumae & Takashi Tateishi
    --------  
    1:29:28
  • Standard Early Impressions With Foundations
    Foundations is out and Standard continues to impress. Mono-Red Aggro is the main thing you need to consider when choosing and building your deck, but is very, very beatable. Gerry has some technology after getting to play the format a bit on Tuesday. Meowodic's rank 1 Dimir deck on MTG Arena: https://x.com/meowodic/status/1854782894788555111?s=46&t=gkz_vd6GH3bDWWDP6kTTpw *** patreon.com/gerrytpodcast youtube.com/arenadecklists twitter.com/g3rryt twitter.com/_DaveShiels twitch.tv/gerry_t Edited by: twitter.com/heresasianjon *** Music: Mega Man 2 "Ending theme" Remix by zookun | Music composed by Manami Matsumae & Takashi Tateishi
    --------  
    1:45:37
  • Dave Finally Tries Boros Energy, Foundations' Impact On Standard
    Even though Modern RCQ just ended, Gerry and Dave might have some big Modern events coming up, so Dave decided to give Boros Energy a shot. Spoiler: he thought it was quite good. Plus, Gerry went deep on trying to figure out which Foundations were going to make a real impact on Standard. 38:01 - Authority of the Consuls, Day of Judgment 43:59 - Ajani, Caller of the Pride 45:31 - Lyra Dawnbringer 49:21 - Opt 52:33 - Spectral Sailor 54:50 - Faebloom Trick 57:22 - Infestation Sage 58:33 - Vengeful Bloodwitch 59:13 - Massacre Wurm 1:00:50 - Ghitu Lavarunner, Viashino Pyromancer 1:01:45 - Boltwave 1:03:41 - Burst Lightning 1:03:45 - Ball Lightning 1:07:36 - Kellan 1:09:54 - Boros Charm 1:16:26 - Llanowar Elves 1:22:50 - Reclamation Sage 1:23:44 - Vivien Reid 1:25:36 - Scavenging Ooze 1:29:10 - Maelstrom Pulse 1:32:31 - Solemn Simulacrum 1:38:23 - Mazemind Tome 1:42:58 - Pyromancer's Goggles *** patreon.com/gerrytpodcast youtube.com/arenadecklists twitter.com/g3rryt twitter.com/_DaveShiels twitch.tv/gerry_t Edited by: twitter.com/heresasianjon *** Music: Mega Man 2 "Ending theme" Remix by zookun | Music composed by Manami Matsumae & Takashi Tateishi
    --------  
    1:53:28

About GerryT Podcast With Dave Shiels

We create the best Magic: the Gathering content for competitive players, focusing primarily on the various constructed formats!
