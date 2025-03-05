Welcome to the very first episode of Appropriately Inappropriate with Tara and Brian! We’re kicking things off with the story of how Brian went from a perfect gentleman to making Tara completely freeze mid-action. (Spoiler: He said what?! 🤯) We also take a deep dive into the origins of our viral pick-up lines, read some of your most embarrassing sex moments, and debate whether fist bumps belong in the bedroom. Want even more behind-the-scenes stories, unfiltered conversations, and exclusive content? Join our Passes membership! You'll get access to full, uncensored episodes, private chats, and livestreams you won’t find anywhere else. Sign up now at https://www.passes.com/tarablairball and come be appropriately inappropriate with us! 😈🎙️
16:36
Podcast Trailer
OMG, honey! We’re launching a podcast! You already know Tara loves to make Brian blush with her dirty pick-up lines, but now we're bringing even more laughs, chaos, and unfiltered fun straight to your ears. Appropriately Inappropriate with Tara and Brian is your new go-to for outrageous stories, listener questions, and, of course, Brian’s priceless reactions. Our first episode drops Wednesday, March 5th—so hit that follow button and get ready for weekly doses of hilarity every Hump Day!Want even more? Join our Passes membership for early access to episodes and exclusive content you won’t hear anywhere else!
About Appropriately Inappropriate with Tara and Brian
You might know Tara and Brian from TT or IG (@tarablairball) as the hilarious couple where Tara horrifies Brian with her dirty pick-up lines, leaving him blushing and exclaiming, "OMG, honey!" Now, they’re taking their antics to the next level with their podcast. Tune in for side-splitting stories, raw and unfiltered conversations, and plenty of Brian’s priceless reactions. Whether it’s embarrassing moments, misadventures, or outrageous humor, no topic is off-limits. Come for the laughs, stay for the chaos—it’s the perfectly inappropriate escape you didn’t know you needed!