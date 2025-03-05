Episode 1: "Crunchatize Me Captain!"

Welcome to the very first episode of Appropriately Inappropriate with Tara and Brian! We’re kicking things off with the story of how Brian went from a perfect gentleman to making Tara completely freeze mid-action. (Spoiler: He said what?! 🤯) We also take a deep dive into the origins of our viral pick-up lines, read some of your most embarrassing sex moments, and debate whether fist bumps belong in the bedroom. Want even more behind-the-scenes stories, unfiltered conversations, and exclusive content? Join our Passes membership! You'll get access to full, uncensored episodes, private chats, and livestreams you won’t find anywhere else. Sign up now at https://www.passes.com/tarablairball and come be appropriately inappropriate with us! 😈🎙️