Relationship advice from completely unqualified Hollywood types. New episodes every week!&nbsp; Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information. More
Relationship advice from completely unqualified Hollywood types. New episodes every week!&nbsp; Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information. More

  • Alexander Ludwig
    Alexander Ludwig [Vikings, The Hunger Games, Lone Survivor] talks with Anna about masculinity, jumping out of airplanes, good and bad relationships, his new movie Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant and much more.Today’s caller Jonas recently ended a long relationship and feels he isn’t ready for something serious. Meanwhile when he tells women about his desire for something casual but consistent, his honesty isn’t being rewarded. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/26/2023
  • Toni Collette
    Toni Collette [The Sixth Sense, About A Boy, Little Miss Sunshine, Knives Out, Muriel’s Wedding] talks with Anna about their roles as sisters on The Estate, Toni’s decision to leave school to pursue her acting career, their shared love of Italy, Toni’s new film Mafia Mamma and much more.Next Anna and Toni talk with Michelle whose fiancé has a habit of leaving whenever things get hard.Mafia Mamma starring Toni Collette is available in theaters now. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/19/2023
  • Derek Hough
    Dancer, choreographer, actor, singer and six-time Dancing With the Stars champion Derek Hough talks with Anna about his upbringing, proposing marriage, planning a wedding, family dynamics, the benefits of divorce, his upcoming tour, and much more.Later, Anna and Derek talk with Matt whose recent heartbreak led to some bad behavior, before coming full circle. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/12/2023
  • Gwyneth Paltrow (Re-release)
    In this Unqualified classic, Gwyneth Paltrow [Shakespeare in Love, The Royal Tenenbaums, The Talented Mr. Ripley, Iron Man, Seven, Sliding Doors ] talks with Anna about quarantine, soft sweaters, being a homebody, fame, good and bad press, the value of hard work, romance, fulfillment, forgiveness, accountability, the mission that is Goop, a crazy idea for a dinner party and more. Later in the episode Anna is joined again by bestselling author Rachel Hollis who has some insight and advice to share on the topic of dating during (and after) a pandemic. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/5/2023
  • Mae Martin
    Award-winning screenwriter, actor, and comedian Mae Martin [Feel Good, The Flight Attendant, SAP] talks with Anna about the 90s, Mae's rebelliousness (putting bacon fat on a customer’s vegan pizza) and getting kicked out of home. They ponder the benefits of LA residents being less genuine, Mae’s experiences with addiction, gender identity, comedy, relationships, and Mae&#39;s almost calling in for Unqualified advice from Anna.Later in the episode, Anna and Mae take a call from Alexandria, who is struggling to get back into dating. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    3/29/2023
Relationship advice from completely unqualified Hollywood types. New episodes every week!

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

