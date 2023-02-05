Gwyneth Paltrow (Re-release)
In this Unqualified classic, Gwyneth Paltrow [Shakespeare in Love, The Royal Tenenbaums, The Talented Mr. Ripley, Iron Man, Seven, Sliding Doors ] talks with Anna about quarantine, soft sweaters, being a homebody, fame, good and bad press, the value of hard work, romance, fulfillment, forgiveness, accountability, the mission that is Goop, a crazy idea for a dinner party and more. Later in the episode Anna is joined again by bestselling author Rachel Hollis who has some insight and advice to share on the topic of dating during (and after) a pandemic.