Listen as Shaun explores the sometimes weird, sometimes wonderful, and always hilarious world of Anime. And Remington tries to understand any of it. More
Episode 256 - Actually, I am... a.k.a My Monster Secret
This week, after 2 episodes in a row of modern topics, Shaun decided that we should go back to basics by watching 4 episodes of the ‘Totally-Not-Rosario-Vampire’ entitled Actually, I am...(what a stupid title).
Meanwhile, Remington opens with a bombshell
If you'd like to give us feedback, ask a question, or correct a mistake, send an email to [email protected] or tweet at us @AnimeConPod.
Visit our Patreon at patreon.com/AnimeoutofContext if you would like to contribute to the show and get bonus content ranging from clips from our pre-episode banter, bonus episodes (including the 12 days of April Fools), our prototype Episode 0, to even getting shoutouts in the show!
Intro and Outro are trimmed from "Remiga Impulse" by Jens Kiilstofte, licensed by MachinimaSound to Anime Out of Context under CC BY-NC-ND 4.0 which the licensor has modified for the licensee to allow reproduction and sharing of the Adapted Material for Commercial purposes
5/6/2023
Episode 255 - Suzume
This week, we’re staying topical, bay-bee! And by that, I mean Shaun and Rem go to the movies & wait until after most markets have stopped having screenings before reviewing 2023’s absolutely gorgeous Makoto Shinkai film “Suzume”.
Meanwhile, Remington takes a seat.
4/29/2023
Episode 254 - Oshi no Ko
This week, in a shocking change to our normal format, Shaun is having us watch only a single (feature-length) episode of 2023’s smash hit Oshi no Ko
Meanwhile, Remington becomes a doctor.
4/22/2023
Episode 253 - Restaurant to Another World
This week, Shaun is adamant about making 5 people mildly happy by showing Remington 4 episodes of Restaurant to Another World/Isekai Shokudō!
Meanwhile, Remington has a nice rice bowl.
4/15/2023
Episode 252 - Digimon: Digital Monsters
This week, Remington is still moving (what is he, a tortoise?), so Shaun has decided to give him another softball, but with a nostalgic twist. So come and join us as we watch 3 episodes of Digimon Adventure/Digimon: Digital Monsters.
Meanwhile, Remington makes a playlist.
