Hello beautiful souls! My guest today is Eboni Banks (Energy healer and intuitive) and she joins me to talk about a lesser known topic when discussing your spiritual gifts; there's probably more CLAIR-s than you've realized! (Hint - one of them involves the sense of touch while another involves scents.) Together, we share the stories we've experienced on finding these gifts and the messages from Spirit that we've received from them. Then, listen to what Spirit is telling you - you may be called to grow the gifts you hear about today. To learn more about Eboni Banks and her work: EboniBanks.me (IG) @intuitiveeboniwrites Click HERE to watch this episode on YouTube: https://theangelmedium.com/angelmembership Angel Reiki School: https://theangelmedium.com/get-certified Book A Session: https://theangelmedium.com/readings Buy Julie's Book, Angels and Awakening, on Amazon.com. Don't know where to start? Book a discovery call with Julie: https://calendly.com/juliejancius/discovery-call FREEBIES Angel Newsletter: www.theangelmedium.com Angels and Awakening Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/angels-and-awakening/id1451424894 World's Largest Prayer Network: https://www.worldslargestprayernetwork.com/ Intuitive Kids Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/id1650866422 SOCIAL MEDIA Watch out for scammers who impersonate Julie's accounts. Julie will never DM you for a session. All purchases go through www.theangelmedium.com. Instagram: http://instagram.com/angelpodcast/ TikTok: @angelpodcast Facebook Group: http://facebook.com/groups/angelpodcast YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/juliejancius DRAWING WINNER Leave a 5-star positive review of this show or Julie's book, to be entered into a drawing to win a free session. Congratulations to Becky H. who is our winner for the month of April!

Hello beautiful souls! In Laura's angel stories today, she shares the times her father, who's on the Other Side, has demonstrated his continued care for his family. When Laura had concern for someone in her family who was undergoing a big change in his life, Laura's father helped bring about ease. And when Laura asked for a particular sign, she received it in a wonderful way. Click HERE to watch this episode on YouTube: https://youtu.be/bP0sozhXC_E

Hello beautiful souls! Today, my guest is Nancy Windheart (animal communicator, Reiki master) as she makes us more aware of our ability to understand animals and especially our pets. This episode with Nancy is a combination of the two episodes she recorded for our Intuitive Kids podcast, but it was such a joy learning about this spiritual gift of communication that we had to bring Nancy to this podcast too! Not only does she teach us how to understand the language of animals, but she also shows us how animals have the ability to add more fullness to our lives. To learn more about Nancy Windheart and her work: NancyWindheart.com Click HERE to watch this episode on YouTube: https://youtu.be/i_8DHkHVLjs Click HERE to read a transcript of this episode.

Hello beautiful souls! Today our guest Abbey shares with us her experiences in walking the Camino De Santiago (a series of paths stretching between several countries in Europe and walked by people for a variety of reasons including religious, spiritual, physical and mental.) Part of Abbey's reason for undertaking this journey was to honor her parents - and throughout The Way they showed they were walking alongside Abbey through a variety of signs. Click HERE to watch this episode on YouTube: https://youtu.be/EgezLz-EbyI

Hello beautiful souls! On today's episode, Dr. Daniel Lieberman (psychiatrist and author of The Molecule Of More) takes us on a journey where the physical, spiritual, and mental collide - all while viewing this through a scientific lens. We talk about the relationship of the chemicals in the brain - such as dopamine - to the actions we take as human beings and how that can affect the world on a larger scale. We also talk about how we can use this knowledge to create better understanding between others as well as build a stronger spiritual core. This episode is a must-listen for anyone looking to improve their physical, spiritual, and mental health. To learn more about Dr. Daniel Lieberman and his work: DanielZLieberman.com His books The Molecule of More and Spellbound are available at all major book retailers Click HERE to watch this episode on YouTube: https://youtu.be/hpHGifD2q4Q Click HERE to read a transcript of this episode.

About Angels and Awakening

Julie Jancius is The Angelic Medium™ and host of the #5 spiritual podcast, Angels and Awakening, which receives over 2 million downloads a year in 80+ countries around the world. Julie is a world renowned angel expert on a mission to teach you how to connect with your angels and loved ones on the Other Side in order to make living “Heaven on Earth.” Her book (also titled Angels and Awakening), courses and sessions will help you do just that! In 2015, Julie thought she was going crazy when she suddenly began hearing her intuition clearly and seeing visions. Come to find out her estranged father had passed away on the same day her visions started. Her dad had been communicating with her the entire time! To figure out how, Julie left her corporate career to study with world renowned, God-based healers. Every time she works with a client, their Spirit Team (angels, guides and loved ones) are right there waiting to deliver positive, uplifting messages. Her life’s work is about teaching you how to make that connection for yourself. You can work with Julie LIVE every month in her Angel Membership program. As a member, you’ll have access to a new course each month that takes you deeper into yourself, your intuition and your connection. Her book, Angels and Awakening, is the first in a series that were written to go along with her monthly Angel Membership. If you are on a spiritual quest or looking for a community of like-minded souls to talk to, Julie’s Angel Membership is what you’ve been searching for! Julie is also the founder of Angel Reiki, a method of energy healing that simultaneously teaches you how to develop your unique God-given spiritual gifts in order to work one-on-one with people. To train with Julie, join her Angel Reiki School™. Named the #7 Top Coach in Chicago Entrepreneurs Magazine, Julie is known for breaking down complex spiritual topics and making them easy to incorporate into everyday life. Through her inspirational talks, books and courses, Julie will help you understand who you truly are; the purpose of your soul; and how to deepen your connection with the Other Side. www.theangelicmedium.com Instagram.com/angelpodcast/ Facebook.com/groups/angelpodcast