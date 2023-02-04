Angela Watson's Truth for Teachers

EP274 Unlocking new ways to see learning—and ourselves—through STEM practices (w/ Jason McKenna)

As a child, I didn't think I was a "math and science" person. But you know what I did like? Robots. Robotics would have been an easy inroad into science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) practices that would have piqued my interest in a way the regular school curriculum didn't. If I'd been able to experiment with robotics in school, I might have unlocked an entirely new passion apart from the reading/writing skills I was far more comfortable with. I might have begun to see myself as a person who could take an active role in experimentation, problem-solving, teamwork, and leadership. While most of us as educators didn't get the opportunity to experience robotics and STEM projects when we were kids, we do have the opportunity to have fun experimenting with these challenges NOW alongside students. In fact, being brand new to the ideas can help you practice being a fellow learner with kids and experience the joy of making new discoveries together. If you're intrigued, listen in on my conversation with Jason McKenna. He's sharing how exposing kids to STEM opportunities can change the way they think about themselves and transform their engagement in school. Jason has over 20 years of classroom experience implementing STEM programs and robotics competitions for students at all levels. He now works as the Director of Global Educational Strategy for VEX Robotics, so his job is to oversee all curriculum development and classroom integration for the company. He's also the author of the book, "What STEM Can Do for Your Classroom: Improving Student Problem Solving, Collaboration, and Engagement." VEX makes it possible and affordable for students to explore educational robotics so they can experience autonomy and get comfortable with the process of iteration. The curriculum makes it super simple for ANY classroom teacher to bring robotics into the classroom.