Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes present: Aubrey O’Day, Covering the Diddy Trial

Inside the Freak Offs

The Diddy trial has pulled back the curtain on some seriously provocative bedroom behavior. But how much of it is kink & fetish… and how much is coercion? In this daring episode, Aubrey O'Day teams up with acclaimed sex therapist and Married at First Sight alum Dr. Viviana Coles to unpack the psychology of pleasure, dominance, and what happens when desire turns dark. Dr. V brings expert insight into why cuckolding fantasies, voyeurism, and power play aren't as taboo as they seem—and how trauma can twist them into something far more dangerous. It's complex, but Aubrey didn't come to play it safe. We are here to discuss the secret behaviors that shouldn't only stay in the bedroom, because some secrets are too dangerous to keep under the sheets!