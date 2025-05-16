Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes present: Aubrey O’Day, Covering the Diddy Trial

Amy and T.J. start with breaking news from the trial, two people banned from the courtroom, one for an outburst, the other for disclosing the identity of the prosecution key witness, “Mia”. Diddy’s former assistant “Mia” wrapped her testimony Monday after a contentious cross examination that got so heated, prosecutors said defense attorneys were harassing and humiliating their witness.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Inside the Freak Offs
The Diddy trial has pulled back the curtain on some seriously provocative bedroom behavior. But how much of it is kink & fetish… and how much is coercion? In this daring episode, Aubrey O’Day teams up with acclaimed sex therapist and Married at First Sight alum Dr. Viviana Coles to unpack the psychology of pleasure, dominance, and what happens when desire turns dark. Dr. V brings expert insight into why cuckolding fantasies, voyeurism, and power play aren’t as taboo as they seem—and how trauma can twist them into something far more dangerous. It’s complex, but Aubrey didn’t come to play it safe. We are here to discuss the secret behaviors that shouldn’t only stay in the bedroom, because some secrets are too dangerous to keep under the sheets!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
The Diddy Trial: Week 4 of Testimony Begins
Diddy’s right hand “Mia” continues her testimony on the stand today. Amy & T.J. go over the at-times contentious back and forth between "Mia" and Diddy’s defense attorneys during cross examination where they accused the alleged rape victim of “putting on an act.” Plus, is President Trump actually considering pardoning Diddy, if convicted?See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Mia Changes Everything!
In this explosive episode, Aubrey sits down with powerhouse attorney—and Real Housewives of Orange County icon—Emily Simpson for a no-holds-barred breakdown of the trial that has everyone talking.Nothing’s off-limits as the two dive into the game-changing testimony of ‘Mia,’ dissect whether the prosecution is really stacking up a solid RICO case, and finally address the burning question: Why isn’t Aubrey on the stand?Emily, host of the 'Legally Brunette' podcast, brings her sharp legal insight and trademark wit—and Aubrey? She’s asking what you want to know and holding nothing back. This episode is smart, scandalous, and possibly the most revealing one yet.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
The Diddy Trial: “Mia” Takes the Stand
Amy and T.J. go over the compelling testimony from one of the most crucial witnesses in the Diddy trial to date. “Mia” took the stand on Thursday using a pseudonym, testifying that she was raped, sexually assaulted and abused by Sean Diddy Combs while working for him over an 8 year period as his personal assistant. She added context, never before heard details, calling the aftermath of Diddy’a freak offs, a “nightmare.”See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
About Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes present: Aubrey O’Day, Covering the Diddy Trial
Introducing… Aubrey O’Day
Diddy’s former protege, television personality, platinum selling music artist, Danity Kane alum Aubrey O’Day joins veteran journalists Amy Robach and TJ Holmes to provide a unique perspective on the trial that has captivated the attention of the nation.
Join them throughout the trial as they discuss, debate, and dissect every detail, every aspect of the proceedings.
Aubrey will offer her opinions and expertise, as only she is qualified to do given her first-hand knowledge.
From her days on Making the Band, as she emerged as the breakout star, the truth of the situation would be the opposite of the glitz and glamour.
Listen throughout every minute of the trial, for this exclusive coverage.
Amy Robach and TJ Holmes present Aubrey O’Day, Covering the Diddy Trial, an iHeartRadio podcast.