Parliament, dealing with the failing East India Company. Lower the duty on Tea into England and shipped the warehoused tea to the colonies. Unaware of the brewing storm around the last remaining Townshend Act tax.

The Boston Tea party is responded to with a set of acts of parliament designed to bring Massachusetts to its knees, known in Colonial America as the Intolerable Acts.

Colonial America reacts to the intolerable acts by forming the first congenital congress. The congress agrees to an economic pact call "the association" and send their grievances to King Geroge III

Genera Gage makes a move to seize the armory at Concord. At Lexington, "the shot heard around the world" marks the first blood drawn in the American Revolution.

About American Political History

With American Political History I'm committed to bringing you bite-sized, digestible episodes that make history approachable for everyone, not just the history buffs. My goal is to engage you, to make you feel connected with the past, and to understand how it shapes our present and future.So, sit back, or better yet, take a walk or a drive, and let's journey through history together, one bite, at a time."