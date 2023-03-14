Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to American Metamorphosis in the App
Listen to American Metamorphosis in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsGovernment
American Metamorphosis

American Metamorphosis

Podcast American Metamorphosis
Podcast American Metamorphosis

American Metamorphosis

Atlantic Re:Think and Boston Consulting Group
add
In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic exposed the United States’ greatest vulnerabilities and its most profound injustices. Now, in an effort to become more resilient ... More
GovernmentBusinessManagementTechnology
In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic exposed the United States’ greatest vulnerabilities and its most profound injustices. Now, in an effort to become more resilient ... More

Available Episodes

5 of 31
  • The Way Forward
    Christoph Schweizer, BCG's Global CEO, Kristen Kish, Iron Chef co-host, and Seth Dobrin, the president of the Responsible AI Institute, discuss how to build our future with empathy, from the kitchen to the data lab.
    4/11/2023
    33:42
  • Transform to Perform
    We hear from an Olympic marathon runner and a former fMRI brain researcher about how to stay composed under pressure, and learn how these insights can be applied to the energy sector as it strives to meet the demands of a greener future.
    4/4/2023
    27:34
  • Recover and Discover
    Shift your thinking to embrace recovery as an opportunity for transformation. Guest Information: Neuroscientist Dr. Jill Bolte-Taylor, and Managing Director and Partner at BCG, Kristy Ellmer  Host Information: Emmy nominated journalist Caroline Modarressy-Tehrani
    3/28/2023
    29:21
  • The F Word
    Jacqueline Novogratz, the CEO and founder of the Acumen Fund, Julie King, a best-selling author, and Juliet Grabowski, a managing director and partner at BCG, discuss how we can learn to embrace failure.
    3/21/2023
    29:00
  • Limitation to Innovation
    A prominent choreographer, a professor of Organizational Behavior, and the chair of BCG's Henderson Institute share insights and personal stories of how creativity builds resilience. Guest Information: Raja Feather Kelly - choreographer of "A Strange Loop" on Broadway and Director of 2021's Met Gala Dr. Ella Miron-Spektor - INSEAD Professor of Organizational Behavior Martin Reeves - Chairman of BCG's Henderson Institute Host Information: Emmy nominated journalist Caroline Modarressy-Tehrani
    3/14/2023
    27:15

More Government podcasts

About American Metamorphosis

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic exposed the United States’ greatest vulnerabilities and its most profound injustices. Now, in an effort to become more resilient and equitable, leaders in business and government are making fundamental changes to the way they operate—and how they interact with one another. What will our country look like on the other side of these great transformations? This season of American Metamorphosis, the podcast from Boston Consulting Group and Atlantic Re:think, the branded content studio within The Atlantic, explores that question. In conversations with leaders in the public and private sectors, Emmy-nominated journalist Caroline Modarressy-Tehrani examines how rules are being rewritten, maps redrawn and structures redesigned—and how those shifts will impact the way we live, work, and create in the years ahead.
Podcast website

Listen to American Metamorphosis, GNAT-TV and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

American Metamorphosis

American Metamorphosis

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

American Metamorphosis: Podcasts in Family