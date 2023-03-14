In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic exposed the United States’ greatest vulnerabilities and its most profound injustices. Now, in an effort to become more resilient ... More
The Way Forward
Christoph Schweizer, BCG's Global CEO, Kristen Kish, Iron Chef co-host, and Seth Dobrin, the president of the Responsible AI Institute, discuss how to build our future with empathy, from the kitchen to the data lab.
4/11/2023
33:42
Transform to Perform
We hear from an Olympic marathon runner and a former fMRI brain researcher about how to stay composed under pressure, and learn how these insights can be applied to the energy sector as it strives to meet the demands of a greener future.
4/4/2023
27:34
Recover and Discover
Shift your thinking to embrace recovery as an opportunity for transformation.
Guest Information: Neuroscientist Dr. Jill Bolte-Taylor, and Managing Director and Partner at BCG, Kristy Ellmer
Host Information: Emmy nominated journalist Caroline Modarressy-Tehrani
3/28/2023
29:21
The F Word
Jacqueline Novogratz, the CEO and founder of the Acumen Fund, Julie King, a best-selling author, and Juliet Grabowski, a managing director and partner at BCG, discuss how we can learn to embrace failure.
3/21/2023
29:00
Limitation to Innovation
A prominent choreographer, a professor of Organizational Behavior, and the chair of BCG's Henderson Institute share insights and personal stories of how creativity builds resilience.
Guest Information:
Raja Feather Kelly - choreographer of "A Strange Loop" on Broadway and Director of 2021's Met Gala
Dr. Ella Miron-Spektor - INSEAD Professor of Organizational Behavior
Martin Reeves - Chairman of BCG's Henderson Institute
Host Information:
Emmy nominated journalist Caroline Modarressy-Tehrani
In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic exposed the United States’ greatest vulnerabilities and its most profound injustices. Now, in an effort to become more resilient and equitable, leaders in business and government are making fundamental changes to the way they operate—and how they interact with one another. What will our country look like on the other side of these great transformations?
This season of American Metamorphosis, the podcast from Boston Consulting Group and Atlantic Re:think, the branded content studio within The Atlantic, explores that question. In conversations with leaders in the public and private sectors, Emmy-nominated journalist Caroline Modarressy-Tehrani examines how rules are being rewritten, maps redrawn and structures redesigned—and how those shifts will impact the way we live, work, and create in the years ahead.