The Commandos that Grinched Christmas

Former Special Forces Operative (and star of Channel 4's SAS Who Dares Wins) Jason Fox joins Bruce along with Royal Marines Colonel Nik Cavill to tell the story of this remarkable Commando Raid that started on Boxing Day 1941 Summary On the 27th December, 1941, in a small island town in the north Norwegian fjords, a German soldier crunched through the snow back to his barracks. All was calm apart from the sounds of Christmas songs still emanating from some of the bars and houses. Suddenly, in the distance, the thump of explosions and the bright lights of fireworks clearly showed people were still enjoying the yuletide celebrations. However, on the edge of the town, a massive assault was actually underway. The fireworks were flares and the explosions were the sound of HMS Kenya’s huge guns firing from the middle of the fjord. Within a few moments hundreds of British Commandos would be assaulting the peaceful hamlet... To find out more about this initiative visit amazingwarstories.com Have a story to tell? Email [email protected] Contributors- Dr Chris Mann, Director of War Studies Department, Royal Military Academy Sandhurst and author of 'British Policy & Strategy towards Norway, 1941-45'. To purchase please visit palgrave.com/DrChrisMann Website for Royal Military Academy Sandhurst Jason Fox; Explorer, former Special Forces Operative, TV personality and author of Life Under Fire Colonel Nik Cavill Royal Marines Commando We have also joined forces with the fantastic Royal Marines Charity to help raise awareness of their Lift the Lid campaign to raise awareness for of support available to veterans, serving personnel and their families of the armed forces suffering from mental health issues. Please Support us by visiting amazingwarstories.com where you can sign up to our newsletter, donate or buy something from our store. For more about this episode and all of the incredible stories we have in store this series, follow us on your favourite social media platform on- Facebook.com/Amazingwarstories Instagram @amazingwarstories Twitter @amazewarstories Episode Credits- Written & Researched by Charlie Phillips Director & Executive Producer Ed Sayer Associate Producer Lois Crompton Editor Tony Simmons Sound design & 3D mastering by Vaudeville Sound Group Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices