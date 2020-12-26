In this 3D audio series, ex-British Paratrooper and history fanatic Bruce Crompton narrates incredible tales of bravery from conflicts throughout the ages to su...
The Kings of Kekoda
On the 29th August 1942 a soldier of the Australian Maroubra Force placed his hand on the bipod of his Bren gun, the barrel was still too hot to hold and loaded a fresh magazine. The enemy, only yards away, were crashing through the jungle towards them. The Australian Force were massively outnumbered, exhausted and disease ridden - they knew they were staring defeat in the face. No Allied army had yet beaten the fearsome Imperial soldiers of the Japanese Army in battle. But that would soon change. The soldier gritted his teeth, grabbed the charging handle and cocked his weapon. As the Japanese ran screaming towards him he charged back at them, firing from the hip...
Visit: amazingwarstories.com to find our more about this initiative.
Have a war story to tell? email [email protected]
Contributors:
Lt. Col. Todd Vail, Australian Army
Kurtis Lowden - Deputy Curator, Australian Armour and Artillery Museum
Dr Chris Mann - Director of The War Studies Department, Royal Military Academy Sandhurst
Episode Credits-
Written, Researched and Executive Produced by Ed Sayer
Additional Research Charles Phillips
Associate Producer Lois Crompton
Editing, Sound design & 3D mastering by Vaudeville Sound Group
7/19/2023
56:57
The Hitmen of Heraklion
On the morning of June 10th, 1942 six armed men in three rubber dinghies filled with explosives, paddled ashore to a small beach near Malia, Crete. Their mission - to destroy as many planes as possible at the Luftwaffe Airbase at Heraklion.
But already, the operation wasn’t going to plan. They had landed in the wrong location and the occupied island was not only crawling with German soldiers but also Nazi spies the allies called Quislings.
This is the remarkable true story of the SAS’s first seaborne operation. By the end, the six heroes were forced to play a deadly game of cat and mouse as the nazis and traitors, tried to capture the fleeing SAS operatives. Sadly, not all of them would survive.
They were The Hitmen of Heraklion.
Visit: amazingwarstories.com to find our more about George Jellicoe and this initiative.
Have a war story to tell? email [email protected]
Contributors:
Jason Fox - Ex-SBS and DS on SAS Who Dares Wins
Dr Chris Mann - Director of The War Studies Department, Royal Military Academy Sandhurst
Andrew Wallis - Curator, Guards Museum, Wellington Barracks, London
Episode Credits-
Written, Researched and Executive Produced by Ed Sayer
Associate Producer Lois Crompton
Editing, Sound design & 3D mastering by Vaudeville Sound Group
7/5/2023
48:27
The Demolition Men of D-Day
On the night of 6th June 1944 at 4:50 am, an army medic jeep pulling a small two wheeled trailer, careened through the little French town of Troarn. It was under blistering attack from a garrison of Panzergrenadiers that had set up their headquarters there. But on board the jeep there were no medical supplies, or indeed, medics. All had been replaced by 7 parachute engineers with half a ton of explosives. They’re objective, to blow a bridge that was a crucial crossing for a german counter-attack. This is the remarkable true story of Major Tim Roseveare and a heroic band of 7 parachute engineers. By the end of the night, sadly, some would be captured and killed, but their legends still live on to this day. They were, The Demolition Men of D-Day...
Visit: amazingwarstories.com to find our more about Tim Roseveare and this initiative.
Have a war story to tell? email [email protected]
Contributors:
Phil Campion - Ex-SAS and radio host on Force Radio
Dr Chris Mann - Director of The War Studies Department, Royal Military Academy Sandhurst
Ben Hill - Deputy Curator, Airborne Assault Museum, Duxford
Episode Credits-
Written, Researched and Executive Produced by Ed Sayer
Associate Producer Lois Crompton
Editing, Sound design & 3D mastering by Vaudeville Sound Group
6/21/2023
48:26
Season 2 Trailer
Produced in glorious 3D audio, Bruce Crompton tells amazing true war stories taken from museum collections in order to help safeguard the nation's historical treasures before they are lost from the public forever. For the ultimate, immersive experience please wear headphones.
3/24/2023
4:02
The Commandos that Grinched Christmas
Former Special Forces Operative (and star of Channel 4's SAS Who Dares Wins) Jason Fox joins Bruce along with Royal Marines Colonel Nik Cavill to tell the story of this remarkable Commando Raid that started on Boxing Day 1941
On the 27th December, 1941, in a small island town in the north Norwegian fjords, a German soldier crunched through the snow back to his barracks. All was calm apart from the sounds of Christmas songs still emanating from some of the bars and houses.
Suddenly, in the distance, the thump of explosions and the bright lights of fireworks clearly showed people were still enjoying the yuletide celebrations.
However, on the edge of the town, a massive assault was actually underway. The fireworks were flares and the explosions were the sound of HMS Kenya’s huge guns firing from the middle of the fjord. Within a few moments hundreds of British Commandos would be assaulting the peaceful hamlet...
To find out more about this initiative visit amazingwarstories.com
Have a story to tell? Email [email protected]
Contributors-
Dr Chris Mann, Director of War Studies Department, Royal Military Academy Sandhurst and author of 'British Policy & Strategy towards Norway, 1941-45'.
Jason Fox; Explorer, former Special Forces Operative, TV personality and author of Life Under Fire
Colonel Nik Cavill Royal Marines Commando
We have also joined forces with the fantastic Royal Marines Charity to help raise awareness of their Lift the Lid campaign to raise awareness for of support available to veterans, serving personnel and their families of the armed forces suffering from mental health issues.
Please Support us by visiting amazingwarstories.com where you can sign up to our newsletter, donate or buy something from our store.
For more about this episode and all of the incredible stories we have in store this series, follow us on your favourite social media platform on-
Facebook.com/Amazingwarstories
Instagram @amazingwarstories
Twitter @amazewarstories
Episode Credits-
Written & Researched by Charlie Phillips
Director & Executive Producer Ed Sayer
Associate Producer Lois Crompton
Editor Tony Simmons
Sound design & 3D mastering by Vaudeville Sound Group
In this 3D audio series, ex-British Paratrooper and history fanatic Bruce Crompton narrates incredible tales of bravery from conflicts throughout the ages to support military institutions. All around the world military museums are in danger of closing and smaller, veterans charities desperately need more support. If we allow them to perish, the history contained within them will be lost, as will vital life-lines to our cherished veterans. Remember, Military museums aren't just places of learning, they're places of remembrance too.
To contact the team please email: [email protected] or visit amazingwarstories.com