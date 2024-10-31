Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsFictionAlpha 8 - A Sci-Fi Adventure Audio Drama
Listen to Alpha 8 - A Sci-Fi Adventure Audio Drama in the App
Listen to Alpha 8 - A Sci-Fi Adventure Audio Drama in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Alpha 8 - A Sci-Fi Adventure Audio Drama

Podcast Alpha 8 - A Sci-Fi Adventure Audio Drama
Bizzie Media Group
E.T. meets The Princess Diaries with a Freaky Friday twist is this new series from award-winning writer Stephanie Elie. Alpha 8 is a sci-fi adventure fiction po...
More
FictionScience Fiction

Available Episodes

5 of 21
  • Introducing: Apollyon
    With the holiday season upon us, many of us may feel unprepared for the driving, shopping, flying, eating, or whatever lies ahead this week. Fortunately, there are some fantastic audio dramas to help pass the time. Today, I want to share one of my personal favorites: Apollyon. About Apollyon It’s the 22nd century. The Apollyon virus has torn through the world and wiped out 75% of the population. 30 years after the first wave hit, most of the world is under one government: the International Conglomerate of Research Scientists, a group of politicians and scientists working to keep the world as safe as possible. Drs. Theo Ramsey and Gabriel Larson work in the American ICRS headquarters in Atlanta. They have developed an effective vaccine for AVS, but the stakes to get the vaccine to the public are higher than either of them ever imagined. Apollyon was voted best sci-fi podcast at the Minnesota Webfest and best podcast at the Urban Media Makers Festival, both in 2022. Two seasons plus two mini-series (Patient Zero & Chronicles) are available anywhere you get your podcasts. The third season is in pre-production and will be coming in 2025. If you enjoy movies like Contagion and Outbreak but need a little more humanity in your storytelling, Apollyon is for you. The creators of Apollyon are currently funding for Season Three to learn more about the series, visit fund.observerpictures.com. Thanks for listening! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    36:10
  • Introducing: My Amazing Woman
    Yesterday was World Audio Drama Day. A day to celebrate telling stories through sound. I hope you spent some time listening to one of your favorite stories. Today, I wanted to share one of the stories I’ve been listening to, My Amazing Woman. Similar to Alpha 8 and her adventures trying to be a mom.  In My Amazing Woman, Anna her own secret to share with her husband. She’s the world’s most powerful super heroine.  In this episode, Trevor, her husband not only discovers who he’s married to but also discovers that everyone is in danger.  My Amazing Woman stars Lena Garcia as Anna Kat Waring ( our hero Amazing Woman) and AJ Cruz as Trevor Waring, her 'regular guy' husband who finds himself now in a most irregular life. You may listen to My Amazing Woman wherever you get your podcasts. Here’s the episode now. Enjoy. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    27:18
  • Bonus Episode: Actors' Hopes for Season Two
    In this special bonus episode, some members of our talented cast share their hopes and dreams for their characters in the upcoming season of Alpha 8. That's right, we are working on season two of the series and plan to bring you along. We'll be sharing some of the creative process, diving deep with some of the cast and more. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    6:14
  • Introducing: Earth Eclipsed
    As we work on season two of Alpha 8, we wanted to share some of our favorite shows with you. Earth Eclipsed is a science fiction podcast produced by The Lunar Company that follows Dr. Prometh as she navigates the challenges posed by her abduction and strives to complete her life’s work amidst various threats. The narrative delves into themes of utopian society, morality, and the lengths one must go to preserve humanity. The podcast combines immersive storytelling with a rich soundscape, creating an engaging audio experience that invites listeners to explore complex philosophical questions through relatable characters. Earth Eclipsed has been well-received, garnering critical acclaim, including a Podcast of The Year nomination from The Podcast Academy, and winning Gold at the Lovie Awards for Best Series and Best Individual Episode. Critics have praised its cinematic quality and compelling musical score, which enhances the storytelling by bridging futuristic and traditional sounds. The first season is available now. Visit eartheclipsed.com for more information. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    28:48
  • Bonus Episode: Meet Steven Bias
    Steven Bias, our incredibly talented music composer, sits down and shares his inspiration behind the music he created for Alpha 8. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    5:31

More Fiction podcasts

Trending Fiction podcasts

About Alpha 8 - A Sci-Fi Adventure Audio Drama

E.T. meets The Princess Diaries with a Freaky Friday twist is this new series from award-winning writer Stephanie Elie. Alpha 8 is a sci-fi adventure fiction podcast that explores what happens when a desperate alien from another planet swaps places with a struggling mom to understand the meaning of family so she can save her own kind from extinction. This award-winning eight-episode series sheds light on the inequalities and struggles working moms face daily, all wrapped up in a fun, heartfelt sci-fi adventure that evaluates the question - what does it mean to be a good parent? Alpha 8 features the voices of RICHARD LEACOCK as Michael, JASMINE ASHANTI as Larson and Alpha 8, JESSI MECHLER as SAMANTHA, TODD GAJDUSEK as Dr. Stevens, and other voices, CAMERON ELIE as Daniel, MALACHI JOSIAH WHITE as Jackson, SYDNEY THOMAS as Taryn, SAM GIPSON as Ramirez and other voices, JAKE FARRAGO as Willis, STEPHANIE MAURA SANCHEZ as Summer, NAOMI CHAN as Delta Leader and other voices, OMARI WILLIAMS as Brady and other voices. ​​Additional performances by Jessica McKay, Gabe Brown, Stephanie Elie, Chris Power, John Comerford, Myla Elie, Joe Bratcher, Jaime Sutor, Wendy Pierce, Stuart Pankin and Craig Elie. Alpha 8 was created by Stephanie Elie and is a production of Bizzie Media Group. Sound design by Xperience J. Original music composed by Steven Bias. Story editing by Jake Farrago. Alpha 8 is Executive Produced by Haywood L. Brown, Craig Elie, and June Bayha. Other Music by Epidemic Sound. Alpha 8 was recorded at Dave & Dave Recording Studio. Show Art created by Tal Minear. Special thanks to Joe Bratcher and Twin Bridges. Loved what you heard? Hit subscribe and tell your friends about us! Your ratings and reviews on Podchaser, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify mean the world to us. For the full credits, transcripts, and more, head over to alpha8audio.com ( http://alpha8audio.com/ ). If you have questions feel free to reach out to [email protected]. Find and support our sponsors at: fableandfolly.com/partners
Podcast website

Listen to Alpha 8 - A Sci-Fi Adventure Audio Drama, The Sleepy Bookshelf and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.29.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/4/2024 - 2:45:59 AM