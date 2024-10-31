Alpha 8 - A Sci-Fi Adventure Audio Drama

Introducing: Apollyon

With the holiday season upon us, many of us may feel unprepared for the driving, shopping, flying, eating, or whatever lies ahead this week. Fortunately, there are some fantastic audio dramas to help pass the time. Today, I want to share one of my personal favorites: Apollyon. About Apollyon It’s the 22nd century. The Apollyon virus has torn through the world and wiped out 75% of the population. 30 years after the first wave hit, most of the world is under one government: the International Conglomerate of Research Scientists, a group of politicians and scientists working to keep the world as safe as possible. Drs. Theo Ramsey and Gabriel Larson work in the American ICRS headquarters in Atlanta. They have developed an effective vaccine for AVS, but the stakes to get the vaccine to the public are higher than either of them ever imagined. Apollyon was voted best sci-fi podcast at the Minnesota Webfest and best podcast at the Urban Media Makers Festival, both in 2022. Two seasons plus two mini-series (Patient Zero & Chronicles) are available anywhere you get your podcasts. The third season is in pre-production and will be coming in 2025. If you enjoy movies like Contagion and Outbreak but need a little more humanity in your storytelling, Apollyon is for you. The creators of Apollyon are currently funding for Season Three to learn more about the series, visit fund.observerpictures.com. Thanks for listening! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices