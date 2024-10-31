Alpha 8 - A Sci-Fi Adventure Audio Drama

E.T. meets The Princess Diaries with a Freaky Friday twist is this new series from award-winning writer Stephanie Elie.
Alpha 8 is a sci-fi adventure fiction podcast that explores what happens when a desperate alien from another planet swaps places with a struggling mom to understand the meaning of family so she can save her own kind from extinction.
This award-winning eight-episode series sheds light on the inequalities and struggles working moms face daily, all wrapped up in a fun, heartfelt sci-fi adventure that evaluates the question - what does it mean to be a good parent?
Alpha 8 features the voices of RICHARD LEACOCK as Michael, JASMINE ASHANTI as Larson and Alpha 8, JESSI MECHLER as SAMANTHA, TODD GAJDUSEK as Dr. Stevens, and other voices, CAMERON ELIE as Daniel, MALACHI JOSIAH WHITE as Jackson, SYDNEY THOMAS as Taryn, SAM GIPSON as Ramirez and other voices, JAKE FARRAGO as Willis, STEPHANIE MAURA SANCHEZ as Summer, NAOMI CHAN as Delta Leader and other voices, OMARI WILLIAMS as Brady and other voices. Additional performances by Jessica McKay, Gabe Brown, Stephanie Elie, Chris Power, John Comerford, Myla Elie, Joe Bratcher, Jaime Sutor, Wendy Pierce, Stuart Pankin and Craig Elie.
Alpha 8 was created by Stephanie Elie and is a production of Bizzie Media Group. Sound design by Xperience J. Original music composed by Steven Bias. Story editing by Jake Farrago. Alpha 8 is Executive Produced by Haywood L. Brown, Craig Elie, and June Bayha. Other Music by Epidemic Sound.
Alpha 8 was recorded at Dave & Dave Recording Studio. Show Art created by Tal Minear. Special thanks to Joe Bratcher and Twin Bridges.
Loved what you heard? Hit subscribe and tell your friends about us! Your ratings and reviews on Podchaser, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify mean the world to us. For the full credits, transcripts, and more, head over to alpha8audio.com ( http://alpha8audio.com/ ). If you have questions feel free to reach out to [email protected]
.
Find and support our sponsors at: fableandfolly.com/partners