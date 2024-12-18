Episode 52: Transit Oriented Development

Transit-oriented development (TOD) is a key priority for the Connecticut DOT and is vital to revitalizing and strengthening communities. In this episode, we talk with Meriden Mayor Kevin Scarpati to explore the city’s remarkable transformation sparked by the new CTrail Hartford Line station. We’re also joined by Elise Greenberg, Transit Manager at the Connecticut DOT, who discusses how Meriden’s TOD success story serves as a blueprint for other initiatives across the state.