Transit-oriented development (TOD) is a key priority for the Connecticut DOT and is vital to revitalizing and strengthening communities. In this episode, we talk with Meriden Mayor Kevin Scarpati to explore the city’s remarkable transformation sparked by the new CTrail Hartford Line station. We’re also joined by Elise Greenberg, Transit Manager at the Connecticut DOT, who discusses how Meriden’s TOD success story serves as a blueprint for other initiatives across the state.
--------
23:00
Episode 51: Customer Experience Action Plan 2024 Update
In this episode, we hear from Dan Baker, CTDOT's Transportation Supervising Planner, who provides updates on the 26 actions from the 2023 Customer Experience Action Plan and introduces three new initiatives to improve bus and rail services. Michael Helta, Maryland Transit's Chief Customer Experience Officer, also joins us and shares how his agency enhances the rider experience. Tune in for valuable insights into public transit innovation and customer-focused improvements.
--------
22:38
Episode 50: Public Transportation and Workforce Development
This episode explores workforce development's vital role in strengthening regional economies by focusing on people rather than individual employers. Join us for a discussion with Carita Ducre from the American Public Transportation Association as we explore the connection between public transportation and its contribution to a robust economy and employment. We also examine how workforce development can improve public transit systems through employee training, development opportunities, and more.
--------
20:58
Episode 49: Stand Down 2024 - Serving Those Who Served
Connecticut's annual Stand Down event, happening Sept. 20th, provides essential services for veterans, National Guard members, Reserve members, and their families. This one-stop resource event offers support from state and federal agencies, nonprofits, and veteran organizations. Retired Brigadier General Ron Welch, Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs, and Blake Roberts, CTDOT Transportation Planner, join us to discuss how Stand Down supports those who have served our nation.
--------
22:30
Episode 48: Hartford Mobility Study
In this episode, we examine the Connecticut Department of Transportation's final report of the Greater Hartford Mobility Study. This community-driven initiative was developed to reimagine and reconnect neighborhoods for enhanced mobility throughout Greater Hartford. Join us as we speak with Kim Lesay, Bureau Chief of Policy and Planning, and Kevin Burnham, Transportation Supervising Engineer at CTDOT, to explore this visionary plan for creating a vibrant, sustainable, and multimodal transportation network.
Welcome to Along The Lines - a conversation hosted by CTDOT Bureau Chief of Public Transportation Benjamin Limmer as he engages the community and fellow transportation advocates to discuss how public transportation impacts your daily life in Connecticut. Join in as Ben and special guests explore current issues impacting travel across the state, and the future of Connecticut’s transportation system.