Episode 23: Assessing Trump's and Harris' speech coherence and sentiment using GenAI / LLMs

What can GenAI and Large Language Models tell us about the coherence and sentiment of Trump's and Harris' speech in different contexts? In Episode 23 of the AI Leadership Podcast, Chris and Frank provide new analysis, plus they grade their own homework! Show Notes: * "Poor coherence in older people's speech is explained by impaired semantic and executive processes": https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6150697/