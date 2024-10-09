Episode 24: Abbreviated Analysis of Speech Coherence - Trump
Pundits assert various views about former President Trump's cognitive capability. What insights emerge from applying GenAI to Trump's speech coherence over a broad time range? Tune in to this ten minute episode of The AI Leadership podcast to find out.
Episode 23: Assessing Trump's and Harris' speech coherence and sentiment using GenAI / LLMs
What can GenAI and Large Language Models tell us about the coherence and sentiment of Trump's and Harris' speech in different contexts? In Episode 23 of the AI Leadership Podcast, Chris and Frank provide new analysis, plus they grade their own homework!
Show Notes:
* "Poor coherence in older people's speech is explained by impaired semantic and executive processes": https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6150697/
In Episode 22, "Assessing Speech Coherence & Cognitive Decline - Trump & Biden - Using GenAI", GenAI provides a means to assess Trump's and Biden's cognitive decline by assessing the coherent nature of their speech.
Episode 21: Ethics, Law, and AI - Part 1
Rob Bracknell - an attorney with NATO, U.S. military, and commercial experience - helps you think about ethics and the law using the Fat Leonhard case and another shocking case. Rob lays the foundation for the next episode exploring ethics, law, and AI.
Crenshaw, Ware & Martin, PLC: https://www.cwm-law.com/our-legal-team/robert-g-bracknell/
Episode 20: AI Acquisition Strategy - An Underleveraged Driver
Frank makes the case that acquisition strategy is a principal driver of success against the government's #1 AI challenge. And he gives practical tips on creating or evaluating an acquisition strategy. But first, he offers a strategic perspective on recent announcements from Apple, OpenAI, and Google.
GSA FEDSIM: https://fedsim.gsa.gov/
NRO Acquisition Research Center: https://www.nro.gov/Work-with-NRO/Acquisition-Research-Center/
