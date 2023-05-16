Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Join Superintendent David Law for conversations with the people who make Minnetonka Schools Minnetonka Schools – the teachers, students, parents, principals, vo... More
Available Episodes

  • Episode 1: Welcome to Minnetonka Schools! - Stories of what makes Minnetonka excellent
    Ahoy, Minnetonka! In this podcast's inaugural episode, join Superintendent David Law as he leads a chat about the journey of Minnetonka Public Schools and what makes the district excellent. Joining Superintendent Law is School Board Chair Lisa Wagner, Executive Director of Communications Dr. JacQui Getty, and 2022 MHS alumnus Matthew Wadman.  You can find more information about Ahoy, Minnetonka! and Minnetonka Public Schools by visiting www.minnetonkaschools.org/ahoy
    5/16/2023
    29:56
  • Ahoy, Minnetonka! - Teaser Trailer
    Join Superintendent David Law for conversations with the people who make Minnetonka Schools Minnetonka Schools – the teachers, students, parents, principals, volunteers, alumni, Board Members, staff, and administrators from our school district who work together to pursue excellence in the way we live, lead and learn.
    5/8/2023
    0:52

About Ahoy, Minnetonka!

Join Superintendent David Law for conversations with the people who make Minnetonka Schools Minnetonka Schools – the teachers, students, parents, principals, volunteers, alumni, Board Members, staff, and administrators from our school district who work together to pursue excellence in the way we live, lead and learn.
