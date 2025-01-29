Advice Line: What To Do When Your SEO Traffic Drops (Matt Hylland)

Want your marketing questions answered by Taylor and Kendra? Apply to be on an Advice Line episode: https://www.taylorschulte.com/apply————Is your SEO strategy feeling like a black hole of time and effort? Are you questioning how much energy to invest in organic search when traffic starts to decline?In this LIVE "Advice Line" episode, financial advisor Matt Hylland seeks guidance on managing his SEO efforts amid dropping website traffic. From 122,000 organic visitors to 75,000, Matt's wondering if it's time to throw in the towel or double down on his strategy. We dive deep into his marketing funnel and provide actionable steps to recover lost traffic without burning out.Key questions we answer include:► How much time should you dedicate to SEO versus other marketing activities?► When should you update existing content versus creating new posts?► Should you maintain multiple marketing channels or focus on what works?► How do you know when to accept defeat on underperforming content?Whether you're all-in on SEO or spreading your marketing efforts across multiple channels, this episode illuminates how to streamline your digital strategy and focus on activities that truly drive results. Learn how to make data-driven decisions about your marketing investments and create a more sustainable approach to growing your practice.Tune in as we help Matt transform his SEO strategy from a time sink into a powerful tool for attracting qualified prospects.Resources: Sign up to be an advisor guest on the showArnold & Mote Wealth Management (Matt’s Firm)Google AdsKit (formerly ConvertKit)Convert PlayerTrellofpPathfinderPageSpeed Insights