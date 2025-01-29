The Fastest Path to Growth: Leverage Other People’s Audiences
Are you trying to figure out which marketing strategy will give you the biggest bang for your buck as a financial advisor? Wondering how to attract qualified prospects without wasting time and resources on ineffective tactics?In this episode, Taylor Schulte shares what he believes is the most impactful marketing strategy for advisors looking to grow their practice quickly and sustainably. Drawing from his own success and real-world examples, Taylor reveals why leveraging established platforms is more effective than building your own from scratch.Key topics covered include:► The three layers of an effective marketing funnel and how to use them► Why guest appearances on established platforms outperform other marketing strategies► The 5 essential requirements for successful platform leveraging► A real case study of how one podcast guest appearance led to 4 new clientsTaylor also shares practical insights on relationship building, crafting clear calls-to-action, and choosing the right platforms to reach your ideal clients. Whether you're a new advisor or looking to accelerate your firm's growth, this episode provides a proven framework for marketing success.Tune in to learn how to shortcut your path to building a trusted audience and consistently attract qualified prospects to your practice.
19:54
Advice Line: How To Build A Scalable Referral Marketing System (Eric LaNier)
Are you struggling to grow your financial advisory practice beyond your warm market? Wondering how to create predictable, scalable marketing results?In this LIVE "Advice Line" episode, financial advisor Eric LaNier asks us to help solve his marketing challenges. While he's had success generating business from his church, gym, and former coworkers, he's hitting a ceiling and wants to expand beyond referrals. From helping him rethink his business model to developing a systematic marketing approach, we provide actionable guidance.Key questions we address include:► How many clients should I target to reach my revenue goals?► What's the most effective way to scale beyond my warm market?► Should I focus on referral marketing or explore other channels?Even if you're not struggling with scaling challenges, this episode reveals important insights about building an intentional practice that supports sustainable growth. You'll learn why getting clear on your target market and service model is crucial before implementing any marketing strategy.Listen in as we help Eric create a roadmap for building a thriving practice without becoming overwhelmed by scattered marketing efforts or an unmanageable client base.
41:42
Advice Line: What To Do When Your SEO Traffic Drops (Matt Hylland)
Is your SEO strategy feeling like a black hole of time and effort? Are you questioning how much energy to invest in organic search when traffic starts to decline?In this LIVE "Advice Line" episode, financial advisor Matt Hylland seeks guidance on managing his SEO efforts amid dropping website traffic. From 122,000 organic visitors to 75,000, Matt's wondering if it's time to throw in the towel or double down on his strategy. We dive deep into his marketing funnel and provide actionable steps to recover lost traffic without burning out.Key questions we answer include:► How much time should you dedicate to SEO versus other marketing activities?► When should you update existing content versus creating new posts?► Should you maintain multiple marketing channels or focus on what works?► How do you know when to accept defeat on underperforming content?Whether you're all-in on SEO or spreading your marketing efforts across multiple channels, this episode illuminates how to streamline your digital strategy and focus on activities that truly drive results. Learn how to make data-driven decisions about your marketing investments and create a more sustainable approach to growing your practice.Tune in as we help Matt transform his SEO strategy from a time sink into a powerful tool for attracting qualified prospects.
48:40
How to Handle Marketing Overwhelm: 5 Steps to Simplify Your Strategy
Is marketing overwhelm holding your firm back from real growth?In this episode, we tackle the challenge of marketing overwhelm and reveal how focusing on fewer, more effective strategies can actually accelerate your firm's growth.Whether you're juggling multiple marketing channels or struggling to identify which activities truly drive results, we show you how to cut through the noise and build a focused, effective marketing approach.We cover:► Three key sources of marketing overwhelm and how to address each one► Why doing "half as many things twice as well" leads to better results► How to identify which marketing activities you're doing just because you "should"► The simple framework of using one traffic platform and one nurture platform► When (and how) to strategically add new marketing activities to your planTune in to learn how to transform your scattered marketing efforts into a streamlined, results-driven approach that matches your firm's goals and capacity.Whether you're overwhelmed by current marketing activities or looking to build a more focused strategy, this episode will help you gain clarity and take decisive action.
38:59
Advice Line: How To Turn Website Traffic Into Client Growth (Preston Cherry)
Are your website and social media call-to-actions falling flat? Struggling to convert visitors into prospects and clients?In this LIVE "Advice Line" episode, financial advisor Dr. Preston Cherry asks us to help him improve his digital marketing conversion rates. From optimizing website CTAs to refining his ideal client avatar, we don't hold back on actionable advice. Key questions we answer include:► How can I increase my website's conversion rate?► Should I focus on one marketing channel or try to do it all? ► What's the best way to clarify my niche and target audience?Even if you're not targeting Gen X clients like Preston, this episode illuminates how to refine your digital marketing to attract more of your ideal prospects and turn them into clients.Tune in as we break down Preston's marketing funnel and provide a roadmap for boosting conversions across multiple channels.
Ever wish financial advisor marketing was easier? Tired of experimenting without results? Craving simple strategies that actually work? Press play and take notes – we’re about to level up how you market your financial services.
Hey there! We’re Kendra and Taylor 👋… two marketing professionals with decades of real-life experience sharing proven strategies from two (very!) different perspectives. Taylor, as an advisor who tripled his revenue in the last three years, and Kendra, as an agency owner implementing successful marketing plans for growth-focused advisory firms.
Every Wednesday, we discuss successful marketing strategies in a simple, relatable, and practical way. We also feature real advisors on-air, troubleshooting their marketing challenges and providing solutions LIVE, so you can learn from real-world examples.
Whether you’re new to the industry or a seasoned veteran, each episode will help you improve your marketing and grow your business – without the guesswork or frustration.