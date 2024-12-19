Adventure Rider Radio RAW Motorcycle Roundtable Talks

109: Overcoming Fear and Self-Doubt in Motorcycle Travel
Fear is a natural part of adventure motorcycling, but how we handle it can make all the difference. On this episode of RAW, the panel digs into the fears many riders face—riding solo, tackling tough terrain, getting lost, dealing with mechanical issues and more—and how to manage them. We’ll talk about when fear protects you versus when it holds you back, how to build confidence through training and preparation, and the mental tricks that help in the moment. Whether you're a seasoned rider or just starting your adventure travel journey, this conversation is packed with insights to help you push past doubt and ride with more confidence.
1:59:49
108: Eat, Sleep, Poop - Motorcycle Travel Essentials - No Getting Around it
Motorcycle travel involves eating, sleeping, and finding a place to “go”—the true trifecta of adventure. Sometimes, choices feel like a gamble, ranging from gourmet dining to street food that might challenge you later, and from luxurious hotel rooms to campsites that turn out to be gravel pits. Bathrooms? You’ll encounter everything from lavish bidets to bushes that test your creativity. Eat, sleep, poop. It’s messy, unpredictable, and unforgettable.
2:23:37
107: How to Choose a Riding Partner for a Long Trip
For many people, a long motorcycle trip or a journey around the world is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It may be their first adventure, or it could be the only trip they ever get to take. While many are content to go solo, some prefer to travel with a partner—whether for companionship, security, or other reasons. This partner could be a good friend, a relative, or a life partner. Or they might need to find someone to join them on their adventure. Choosing a riding partner may just be one of the most important aspects of their travel plans. So, what are some things to consider in a riding partner?
1:43:25
106: Another Reason to Travel
There’s something about motorcycle travel that seems to turn back the clock—or at least makes us feel like it. Whether it’s the thrill of discovering new places, the focus required to stay in the moment, or the way even small victories on a journey boost confidence, travel has a way of shifting our perspective. If you’ve ever felt lighter, sharper, or more energized after time away, you’re not imagining it. There’s more to the benefits of hitting the road than meets the eye.
1:41:06
105: Top Mistakes Motorcycle Travellers Make
Motorcycle travel can be exhilarating, but many riders fall into common pitfalls that can dampen their adventures. In this episode, the RAW panel discusses motorcycle travellers' top mistakes and how to avoid them.
ARR RAW round-table discussions with motorcycle adventure travellers - featuring Grant Johnson, Sam Manicom, Shirley Hardy-Rix, Brian Rix, Michelle Lamphere and Jim Martin.
Links: Photos and links related to this episode can be found in the show notes on Adventure Rider Radio.
About Adventure Rider Radio RAW Motorcycle Roundtable Talks
Motorcycle travel roundtable discussions with ARR RAW is a spin-off from the very popular Adventure Rider Radio Podcast and Radio Show.
This monthly ADV motorcycle podcast is hosted by Adventure Rider Radio’s Jim Martin with co-hosts, Sam Manicom, Grant Johnson, Shirley Hardy-Rix, Brian Rix and Michelle Lamphere. The show also has occasional guests.