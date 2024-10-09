To prepare your family and yourself for Christmas, tune into Luke’s Version of the Christmas story in this episode. He may not mention an inn keeper, a donkey or any wise men at all, but it is all straight from the Bible - an accurate account that is nearly 2000 years old!
Look up Luke 1-2 to see for yourself all that Luke has to say!
Today's Questions:
How can we fix our eyes on Jesus this Christmas?
How can we help those we know around us to fix their eyes on Jesus this Christmas?
What is a Christmas tradition that you might like to start and do every December that can help you to focus on Jesus?
--------
11:46
JESUS is Here!
The final episode of the year is here. Merry Christmas and enjoy celebrating our wonderful saviour's arrival into the world!
Here are some of the many bible passages were referred to during this episode:
Bible Passage: John 1:1-5
“In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. He was with God in the beginning.Through him all things were made; without him nothing was made that has been made. In him was life, and that life was the light of all mankind. The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcomeit.”
Bible Passage: Philippians 2:6-8
“But he did not try to remain
equal with God.
Instead he gave up everything
and became a slave,
when he became
like one of us.
Christ was humble.
He obeyed God and even died
on a cross.”
Bible Passage: John 15:13
“Greater love has no one than this, that someone lay down his life for his friends.”
Bible Passage: Romans 5:8
“But God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were God’s enemies, Christ died for us.”
Bible Passage: Romans 15:13
“I pray that God, who gives hope, will bless you with complete joy and peace because of your faith. And may the power of the Holy Spirit fill you with hope.”
Question Time!
In what ways do you think Jesus is like a light?
Pray together and ask God to help you understand a little bit more about how great God’s love really is.
--------
13:10
Jesus Brings LOVE
And here are some of the Bible passages referred to in this episode:
Bible Passage: Colossians 3:13
And above all these put on love, which binds everything together in perfect harmony.
Bible Passage: 1 Corinthians 13:13
“Faith, hope and love. The greatest of these is love.”
Story Time! Bible Passage: Luke 1:28-38
The angel Gabriel greeted Mary and said, “You are truly blessed! The Lord is with you.”
Mary was confused by the angel's words and wondered what they meant.Then the angel told Mary, “Don't be afraid! God is pleased with you, and you will have a son. His name will be Jesus. He will be great and will be called the Son of God Most High. The Lord God will make him king, as his ancestor David was.He will rule the people of Israel forever, and his kingdom will never end.”
Mary asked the angel, “How can this happen? I am not even married!”
The angel answered, “The Holy Spirit will come down to you, and God's power will come over you. So your child will be called the holy Son of God.Your relative Elizabeth is also going to have a son, even though she is old. No one thought she could ever have a baby, but in three months she will have a son. Nothing is impossible for God!”
Mary said, “I am the Lord's servant! Let it happen as you have said.” And the angel left her.
Bible Passage: Matthew 1:18-25
“This is how Jesus Christ was born. A young woman named Mary was engaged to Joseph from King David's family. But before they were married, she learned that she was going to have a baby by God's Holy Spirit. Joseph was a good man and did not want to embarrass Mary in front of everyone. So he decided to quietly call off the wedding.
While Joseph was thinking about this, an angel from the Lord appeared to him in a dream. The angel said, “Joseph, the baby that Mary will have is from the Holy Spirit. Go ahead and marry her. Then after her baby is born, name him Jesus, because he will save his people from their sins.”
So the Lord's promise came true, just as the prophet had said, “A virgin will have a baby boy, and he will be called Immanuel,” which means “God is with us.”
After Joseph woke up, he and Mary were soon married, just as the Lord's angel had told him to do. But they did not sleep together before her baby was born. Then Joseph named him Jesus.”
Question Time!
Why is love the most important thing to do?
Can you think of any more wonderful love stories in the Bible?
How can we get better at this loving thing? How can we practise thinking of others rather than ourselves all the time?
--------
10:41
Jesus Brings JOY
Joy is not simply being happy. Joy is a complete happiness and contentment, regardless of your situation. Tune in to this episode to find out how the wise men were utterly overjoyed simply by seeing the King of The Jews in Bethlehem and how you can get this joy in Christ too!
Here are the bible passages from today’s episode:
Bible Passage: Romans 15:13
“I pray that God, who gives hope, will bless you with joy and peace because of your faith.”
Bible Passage: Philippians 4:4
“Rejoice in the Lord always; again I will say, Rejoice.” Rejoice simply means be joyful.
Story Time! Bible Passage: Matthew 2:1-12
“When Jesus was born in the village of Bethlehem in Judea, Herod was king. During this time some wise men from the east came to Jerusalem and said, “Where is the child born to be king of the Jews? We saw his star in the east and have come to worship him.”
When King Herod heard about this, he was worried, and so was everyone else in Jerusalem. Herod brought together the chief priests and the teachers of the Law of Moses and asked them, “Where will the Messiah be born?”
They told him, “He will be born in Bethlehem, just as the prophet wrote,
‘Bethlehem in the land
of Judea,
you are very important
among the towns of Judea.
From your town
will come a leader,
who will be like a shepherd
for my people Israel.’ ”
Herod secretly called in the wise men and asked them when they had first seen the star. He told them, “Go to Bethlehem and search carefully for the child. As soon as you find him, let me know. I also want to go and worship him.”
The wise men listened to what the king said and then left. And the star they had seen in the east went on ahead of them until it stopped over the place where the child was. When they saw the star, they were overjoyed.
When the men went into the house and saw the child with Mary, his mother, they knelt down and worshiped him. They took out their gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh and gave them to him. Later they were warned in a dream not to return to Herod, and they went back home by another road.”
We have hope in Jesus - that he will return and make everything right again and remove sin once and for all.
We have peace with God, having our sins dealt with by Jesus. We can be friends again!
And we have joy through Jesus, because he is everything we need.
Question Time!
What brings you joy?
Do you find it easy or hard to get excited and feel joy about Jesus? Why/why not?
--------
11:38
Jesus Brings PEACE
Once you have listened to this episode and discussed the questions, if you want to learn more about what a Christian is and how to become a Christian, make sure you tune into the episode titled How To Become A Christian.
This episode today is focused on PEACE.
Peace means to be in a situation that is not violent or hostile or full of arguing. It is a situation that is calm, everyone gets along and is full of harmony.
There are many bible passages that mention peace.
Here are the bible passages mentioned in the episode:
Bible Passage: Isaiah 9:6-7
“A child has been born for us.
We have been given a son
who will be our ruler.
His names will be
Wonderful Advisor
and Mighty God,
Eternal Father
and Prince of Peace.
His power will never end;
peace will last forever.”
Story Time! Bible Passage: Luke 2:9-14
“That night in the fields near Bethlehem some shepherds were guarding their sheep. All at once an angel came down to them from the Lord, and the brightness of the Lord's glory flashed around them. The shepherds were frightened.“Don't be afraid! I have good news for you, which will make everyone happy. This very day in King David's hometown a Saviour was born for you. He is Christ the Lord. You will know who he is, because you will find him dressed in baby clothes and lying on a bed of hay.”
Suddenly many other angels came down from heaven and joined in praising God. They said:
“Praise God in heaven!
Peace on earth to everyone
who pleases God.”
After the angels had left and gone back to heaven, the shepherds said to each other, “Let's go to Bethlehem and see what the Lord has told us about.” They hurried off and found Mary and Joseph, and they saw the baby lying on a bed of hay.
When the shepherds saw Jesus, they told his parents what the angel had said about him.Everyone listened and was surprised.But Mary kept thinking about all this and wondering what it meant.
As the shepherds returned to their sheep, they were praising God and saying wonderful things about him. Everything they had seen and heard was just as the angel had said.”
Bible Passage: Galatians 5:22-23
“The fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. Against such things there is no law.”
Question Time!
How do you get peace with God through Jesus?
Do you have peace with God through Jesus? If you said no and this is something you want, there is another episode for you to find out more, the link for it is at the top of the show notes.
Do you know anyone who doesn’t have peace with God? What could you do to help them get that peace?
Advent for Kids has been designed with your family in mind!
Advent is a tradition designed hundreds of years ago by the church to help keep us focused on Jesus and millions of people still celebrate Advent today. We count down the days until we can celebrate Jesus’ birthday - his arrival as a human on this world.
Created with both adults and children listeners in mind, listen to it together while travelling in your car. Episodes are around 10 minutes and will help your family prepare for Christmas!
Subscribe to this podcast to be notified of new episodes, coming out each Christmas season!