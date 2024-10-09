Jesus Brings PEACE

Once you have listened to this episode and discussed the questions, if you want to learn more about what a Christian is and how to become a Christian, make sure you tune into the episode titled How To Become A Christian. This episode today is focused on PEACE. Peace means to be in a situation that is not violent or hostile or full of arguing. It is a situation that is calm, everyone gets along and is full of harmony. There are many bible passages that mention peace. Here are the bible passages mentioned in the episode: Bible Passage: Isaiah 9:6-7 “A child has been born for us. We have been given a son who will be our ruler. His names will be Wonderful Advisor and Mighty God, Eternal Father and Prince of Peace. His power will never end; peace will last forever.” Story Time! Bible Passage: Luke 2:9-14 “That night in the fields near Bethlehem some shepherds were guarding their sheep. All at once an angel came down to them from the Lord, and the brightness of the Lord's glory flashed around them. The shepherds were frightened.“Don't be afraid! I have good news for you, which will make everyone happy. This very day in King David's hometown a Saviour was born for you. He is Christ the Lord. You will know who he is, because you will find him dressed in baby clothes and lying on a bed of hay.” Suddenly many other angels came down from heaven and joined in praising God. They said: “Praise God in heaven! Peace on earth to everyone who pleases God.” After the angels had left and gone back to heaven, the shepherds said to each other, “Let's go to Bethlehem and see what the Lord has told us about.” They hurried off and found Mary and Joseph, and they saw the baby lying on a bed of hay. When the shepherds saw Jesus, they told his parents what the angel had said about him.Everyone listened and was surprised.But Mary kept thinking about all this and wondering what it meant. As the shepherds returned to their sheep, they were praising God and saying wonderful things about him. Everything they had seen and heard was just as the angel had said.” Bible Passage: Galatians 5:22-23 “The fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. Against such things there is no law.” Question Time! How do you get peace with God through Jesus? Do you have peace with God through Jesus? If you said no and this is something you want, there is another episode for you to find out more, the link for it is at the top of the show notes. Do you know anyone who doesn’t have peace with God? What could you do to help them get that peace? Want more? For other episodes by Anna Ware and more, check out our website at thewordonthestreetpodcast.com And you can join The Word On The Street Podcast conversation on our Facebook group here