Achieve Your Goals with Hal Elrod

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651: How to Fix Your Metabolism, Build Muscle, and Lose Fat Fast with JJ Virgin09/02/2026 | 1h 1 mins.What if losing weight is actually making your metabolism worse?
JJ Virgin has spent more than 40 years studying nutrition, fitness, and metabolism. She's a four-time New York Times bestselling author who has helped millions of people lose fat, build muscle, and improve their health.
And she believes we've been taught to think about weight loss completely wrong.
In her new book, The Metabolism Fix, JJ explains why getting lighter doesn't necessarily mean you're getting healthier. Losing the wrong kind of weight can leave you weaker, slow your metabolism, and make it easier to regain fat.
So why does metabolism seem to slow as we get older? Why can dieting repeatedly make the problem worse? Is cardio actually helping you lose body fat? And what are GLP-1 medications really doing to your muscle?
JJ also explains why the number on your scale may be one of the least useful ways to measure your progress, and what you should be paying attention to instead..
KEY TAKEAWAYS
Build Muscle And Lose Fat Fast
Why Your Metabolism Isn't Broken
The Scale Can Damage Your Metabolism
Redefining Weight Loss
Fasted Vs. Fed Workouts
The Metabolism Fix Explained
What JJ Eats In A Day
Foods JJ Virgin Avoids
The Best Exercise For Longevity
HIIT Training For VO2 Max
How JJ Virgin Entered Fitness
The Book She Waited 40 Years For
The NEAT Metabolism Secret
How To Audit Your Macros
Better Health Metrics Than Weight
GLP-1s, Fat Loss, And Muscle
The Metabolism Fix Bonuses
Get The Full Show Notes
To get full access to today's show notes, including audio, transcript, and links to all the resources mentioned, visit MiracleMorning.com/651
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To subscribe, rate, and review the podcast on iTunes, visit HalElrod.com/iTunes.
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Copyright © 2026 Miracle Morning, LP and International Literary Properties LLC
- What would you do if you were told you were diagnosed with cancer and had only 4 to 6 months to live? That's exactly what happened to today's guest.
Two and a half years ago, Mark Allen Ruegg was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer that had already spread to his liver and lymph nodes. His doctors hoped chemotherapy could stabilize the cancer and give him more time, but Mark wasn't willing to accept that as the best possible outcome. He wanted to do everything in his power to beat the odds.
After discovering the documentary Heal, Mark began taking an integrative approach that combined conventional treatment with major changes to his diet, meditation, spirituality, exercise, stress, and mindset. Within months, his scans showed no evidence of cancer, and even his doctor was stunned when he could no longer find the tumor in Mark's pancreas.
But Mark's story didn't end there. Three months ago, a tumor was discovered in his pancreas again. The fears and unknowns came back with a vengeance, sending him into what he describes as a deep, dark place.
In our conversation, Mark shares how that recurrence forced him to confront his fear, return to the fundamentals of his Healing Recipe, and recognize the missing ingredient he needed most: unwavering faith.
We talked about why healing doesn't have to be an either/or choice between conventional and holistic medicine, what it means to surrender without giving up, and how the combination of unwavering faith and extraordinary effort can help you navigate even the most difficult moments of your life.
KEY TAKEAWAYS
Why Mark refused to accept a terminal prognosis
Combining conventional treatment with an integrative approach
The lifestyle changes Mark made after his diagnosis
How Mark's cancer disappeared after his initial diagnosis
Why Mark believes fear became his greatest challenge
What happened when Mark's cancer returned
Unwavering faith and extraordinary effort leads to results
How to get Mark's Healing Recipe of seven ingredients
The journey to becoming someone who fears less
Get The Full Show Notes
To get full access to today's show notes, including audio, transcript, and links to all the resources mentioned, visit MiracleMorning.com/650
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To subscribe, rate, and review the podcast on iTunes, visit HalElrod.com/iTunes.
Get Access to Hal's Books and the Miracle Morning App
For access to Hal's Miracle Morning books, CLICK HERE.
To upgrade your morning routine, CLICK HERE to download the Miracle Morning App.
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Copyright © 2026 Miracle Morning, LP and International Literary Properties LLC
- I've always believed that no matter what happens in our lives, we can choose who we become. Your circumstances may limit what you can do, but they shouldn't prevent you from becoming the person you want to be. No matter how far you've fallen or how hopeless your situation might feel, your past does not have to equal your future.
Today, I'm joined by Robert Valentine. Robert's story is one of the most powerful examples of personal transformation I've ever heard. After years of addiction and spending over 10 years in prison, Robert had a huge breakthrough and decided to take responsibility and change his life. During his third prison sentence, he discovered the Achieve Your Goals podcast and began focusing on personal development to completely transform himself from the inside out.
In our conversation, Robert shares how he rebuilt his identity one day at a time and kept the promises he made to himself. He also shares how he lost 90 pounds, earned his college degree, became a certified yoga instructor, and ultimately rebuilt relationships with his family.
His story is a powerful reminder that no matter where you are today, you can still change who you become and create a better future for yourself.
KEY TAKEAWAYS
Why Your Past Does Not Equal Your Future
It Starts With You, Nobody Is Coming To Save You
Take Responsibility For The Life You Want
Keep Your Word And Rebuild Belief In Yourself
Rebuilding Your Identity Through Consistent Daily Action
How Personal Development Can Transform Your Life
Keep Striving To Become The Person You Want To Be
How Serving Others Helps Transform Yourself
Change From The Inside And Learn To Live Free
Full Episode Available on YouTube Here: MiracleMorning.com/649
Subscribe, Rate & Review
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To subscribe, rate, and review the podcast on iTunes, visit HalElrod.com/iTunes.
Get Access to Hal's Books and the Miracle Morning App
For access to Hal's Miracle Morning books, CLICK HERE.
To upgrade your morning routine, CLICK HERE to download the Miracle Morning App.
Book Hal to Speak At Your Event!
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Copyright © 2026 Miracle Morning, LP and International Literary Properties LLC
648: The Miracle Mind: How Five Minutes Each Morning Can Rewire Your Brain—and Your Life08/12/2026 | 1h 3 mins.The first few minutes after you wake up are far more important than you even realize. Before your mind gets flooded with emails, notifications, news, and everyone else's priorities, there's a window that will influence your thoughts, emotions, and how you approach the rest of your day.
Today, I'm joined by my good friend Jim Kwik, a world-renowned coach and expert in memory, learning, and cognitive performance. His first book, Limitless, transformed the way I think about my own brain and helped me improve my memory after the brain damage I suffered in my car accident. His upcoming book, Limitless Daily, gives you 366 simple lessons designed to help you train your brain and master your mind in just five minutes a day.
In our conversation, Jim explains why you should put your "mind before media" and "intention before interruption" every morning, how small daily actions compound into extraordinary change, and why strengthening your human intelligence is more important than ever in the age of AI. He also shares practical strategies to improve your focus, protect your ability to think for yourself, and intentionally become the person that you aspire to be.
KEY TAKEAWAYS
Why Your First Morning Inputs Matter
Mind Before Media & Intention Before Interruption
Small Daily Actions Create Extraordinary Change
Reading Is Exercise For Your Brain
Build Self-Trust By Keeping Promises To Yourself
Your Identity Shapes What You Believe Is Possible
Why Human Intelligence Matters More Than Ever
Build Your Brain Before Borrowing From AI
Turn Big Goals Into Small, Simple Steps
Stop Feeding The Life You Don't Want
Details About Jim's Live Event and The New Book
Get The Full Show Notes
To get full access to today's show notes, including audio, transcript, and links to all the resources mentioned, visit MiracleMorning.com/648
Subscribe, Rate & Review
I would love if you could subscribe to the podcast and leave an honest rating & review. This will encourage other people to listen and allow us to grow as a community. The bigger we get as a community, the bigger the impact we can have on the world.
To subscribe, rate, and review the podcast on iTunes, visit HalElrod.com/iTunes.
Get Access to Hal's Books and the Miracle Morning App
For access to Hal's Miracle Morning books, CLICK HERE.
To upgrade your morning routine, CLICK HERE to download the Miracle Morning App.
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Copyright © 2026 Miracle Morning, LP and International Literary Properties LLC
- What if the limitations you believe about yourself aren't the truth but a prison of your mind's design? Today, we'll explore how our deepest struggles—feelings of fear, not being enough, or childhood trauma—are rooted not in reality but in subconscious stories we've come to accept as true. Those invisible narratives keep us in a state of suffering and prevent us from reaching our full potential.
Peter Crone, known as The Mind Architect, has helped world-class athletes, executives, and everyday people rewire their subconscious beliefs and unlock "the power of infinite possibility." Having tragically lost both of his parents by the age of 17, Peter learned firsthand the pain of loss and the impact of unconscious trauma. But rather than letting it define him, he used it as a catalyst to understand the inner architecture of the mind, and now helps others break free from their own constraints.
In this conversation, Peter guides me through a live coaching experience and unpacks the nature of emotional suffering, the origins of limiting beliefs, and why healing starts with awareness. If you've ever felt stuck, burdened by the events in your past, or disconnected from your true self, this episode is a masterclass on navigating negative emotions and returning to a place of freedom, love, and possibility.
KEY TAKEAWAYS
How early life trauma wires subconscious beliefs that shape our identity.
The difference between emotional pain and psychological suffering.
Why affirmations often don't work—and the language used to dissolve limiting beliefs.
The 10 "primal prisons" that keep us stuck in patterns of fear, shame, and inadequacy.
How to access inner freedom through self-inquiry and conscious awareness.
A powerful mindset shift for men and women around emotional expression and empathy.
Get The Full Show Notes
To get full access to today's show notes, including audio, transcript, and links to all the resources mentioned, visit MiracleMorning.com/647
Subscribe, Rate & Review
I would love if you could subscribe to the podcast and leave an honest rating & review. This will encourage other people to listen and allow us to grow as a community. The bigger we get as a community, the bigger the impact we can have on the world.
To subscribe, rate, and review the podcast on iTunes, visit HalElrod.com/iTunes.
Get Access to Hal's Books and the Miracle Morning App
For access to Hal's Miracle Morning books, CLICK HERE.
To upgrade your morning routine, CLICK HERE to download the Miracle Morning App.
Book Hal to Speak At Your Event!
If you'd like to book Hal to speak at your next event, CLICK HERE.
Connect with Hal Elrod
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Copyright © 2026 Miracle Morning, LP and International Literary Properties LLC
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About Achieve Your Goals with Hal Elrod
Achieve Your Goals with Hal Elrod is a weekly podcast dedicated to empowering and equipping you with practical advice and strategies to achieve your goals and dreams. If you are looking for help with achieving your goals in any (or EVERY) area of your life, Hal will give you the inspiration, motivation, and action plan to take yourself and your life to the next level. Subscribe to the podcast and get a new episode every Wednesday.Podcast website
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