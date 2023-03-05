Achieve Your Goals with Hal Elrod

479: Redefining SUCCESS with Jairek Robbins
How do you define success? Is it a matter of achieving everything you want, overcoming everything you face, helping others live their best lives, or all of the above? Personally, I agree with my guest today, whose motto is: "Learn it, live It, give it." I'm absolutely thrilled to introduce you to the brilliant Jairek Robbins. He is the new President of SUCCESS Enterprises, which include the infamous SUCCESS magazine, SUCCESS.com, SUCCESS Coaching, and more. Jairek is also a best-selling author, he was featured in The Miracle Morning documentary, and he has faced some of life's toughest challenges head-on, including a near-fatal battle with malaria that left him only six days to live. Thanks to a phone call from his famous dad Tony Robbins, and one with his mom Liz Acosta, a positive mindset, and successful strategies, he was able to bounce back stronger than ever. And in this episode, you'll learn how to apply those strategies in your own life and come out on top in every situation, no matter how difficult. KEY TAKEAWAYS Knowing when it's time to pivot and pursue different career paths. Jairek's journey of making his knowledge accessible to millions worldwide. What Tony Robbins told him after learning Jairek had only six days left to live. Finding the strength to never give up, even when things are falling apart. Why you should stick to your habits and routines even when times are easy. How having a purpose helps you barrel through any obstacle. Life doesn't happen to you, it happens for you!