Achieve Your Goals with Hal Elrod

480: How She Built the $30M Company of Her Dreams with Neka Pasquale

One of the fastest ways to learn how to achieve extraordinary goals is to learn from those who have already achieved to understand how they did it, so you can do the same. That's why I am SO excited to introduce you to the incredibly inspiring Neka Pasquale, who went from being an acupuncturist who made healthy food for her clients to building a $30 million dollar company that is featured in 300+ Whole Foods locations across the country! I'm not only excited for you to learn from her and her story, but I'm beyond excited about today's episode because her company Urban Remedy makes the food that I eat EVERY single day and is literally my FAVORITE part of my day! I'm not exaggerating. On the Miracle Morning monthly team call today, our COO asked me what my favorite part of my day is. And without hesitation, I said, "This may sound weird, but it's eating Urban Remedy salads on my lunch break!" 😁 In today's episode, Neka shares how she started her company and her strategies and philosophy for breaking free from unhealthy eating patterns. I share my daily eating rituals and how I went from eating un-healthy to uber-healthy. I hope you enjoy this episode as much as I did! KEY TAKEAWAYS Curious if your go-to restaurant uses organic oils? Look out for these easy tells. The foods that heal vs the foods that steal. The wonders of following a balanced diet with all the necessary nutrients. Why you don't want to know how the animal products you're eating are made. How to adopt principles of Eastern medicine into your lifestyle and cuisine. How to use food as medicine for indigestion, bloating, muscle pain, and allergies.