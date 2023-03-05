Achieve Your Goals with Hal Elrod

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
  480: How She Built the $30M Company of Her Dreams with Neka Pasquale
    One of the fastest ways to learn how to achieve extraordinary goals is to learn from those who have already achieved to understand how they did it, so you can do the same.  That's why I am SO excited to introduce you to the incredibly inspiring Neka Pasquale, who went from being an acupuncturist who made healthy food for her clients to building a $30 million dollar company that is featured in 300+ Whole Foods locations across the country!  I'm not only excited for you to learn from her and her story, but I'm beyond excited about today's episode because her company Urban Remedy makes the food that I eat EVERY single day and is literally my FAVORITE part of my day!  I'm not exaggerating. On the Miracle Morning monthly team call today, our COO asked me what my favorite part of my day is. And without hesitation, I said, "This may sound weird, but it's eating Urban Remedy salads on my lunch break!" 😁 In today's episode, Neka shares how she started her company and her strategies and philosophy for breaking free from unhealthy eating patterns. I share my daily eating rituals and how I went from eating un-healthy to uber-healthy. I hope you enjoy this episode as much as I did! KEY TAKEAWAYS Curious if your go-to restaurant uses organic oils? Look out for these easy tells. The foods that heal vs the foods that steal. The wonders of following a balanced diet with all the necessary nutrients. Why you don't want to know how the animal products you're eating are made. How to adopt principles of Eastern medicine into your lifestyle and cuisine. How to use food as medicine for indigestion, bloating, muscle pain, and allergies.
    5/3/2023
    37:36
  479: Redefining SUCCESS with Jairek Robbins
    How do you define success? Is it a matter of achieving everything you want, overcoming everything you face, helping others live their best lives, or all of the above?  Personally, I agree with my guest today, whose motto is: "Learn it, live It, give it."  I'm absolutely thrilled to introduce you to the brilliant Jairek Robbins. He is the new President of SUCCESS Enterprises, which include the infamous SUCCESS magazine, SUCCESS.com, SUCCESS Coaching, and more.  Jairek is also a best-selling author, he was featured in The Miracle Morning documentary, and he has faced some of life's toughest challenges head-on, including a near-fatal battle with malaria that left him only six days to live. Thanks to a phone call from his famous dad Tony Robbins, and one with his mom Liz Acosta, a positive mindset, and successful strategies, he was able to bounce back stronger than ever. And in this episode, you'll learn how to apply those strategies in your own life and come out on top in every situation, no matter how difficult.  KEY TAKEAWAYS Knowing when it's time to pivot and pursue different career paths. Jairek's journey of making his knowledge accessible to millions worldwide.  What Tony Robbins told him after learning Jairek had only six days left to live. Finding the strength to never give up, even when things are falling apart. Why you should stick to your habits and routines even when times are easy. How having a purpose helps you barrel through any obstacle.  Life doesn't happen to you, it happens for you!
    4/26/2023
    48:26
  478: Change One Question to Change Your Life with Joe Polish
    It's natural for human beings to ask, "What's in it for me?" We need to look out for ourselves, and that's okay. But if we really want to make a difference in the world and other people's lives, we need to change our primary question from "What's in it for me?" to "What's in it for them?"  There may be no one better qualified to speak on this than today's guest, the legendary Joe Polish, author of the new book, What's In It For Them?  Widely regarded as "the most connected person on the planet," Joe has dedicated his life to serving others and has built a multi-million dollar enterprise as a result. His new book is so good people are calling it the new and improved How To Win Friends and Influence People—one of the bestselling books of all time.  In today's conversation with Joe, he shares his strategies and insights on creating more trust, rapport, and comfort in every interaction. You'll also learn how to be a "giver" without getting taken advantage of and Joe's approach to networking authentically and becoming wealthy without sacrificing your soul.  KEY TAKEAWAYS How to tell if someone's intentions are genuine or manipulative.  The long-term rewards of lifting other people through giving and kindness. Why prioritizing your own needs enhances your ability to give more to others. Balancing tough love with compassion and support in relationships. How to push back against the dark side of AI and social media apps. Why relationships are the ultimate currency. How to use pain and suffering as a gateway to deeper, more meaningful relationships. How to reframe negative experiences and focus on growth opportunities.
    4/19/2023
    57:00
  477: How to Lead & Transform Groups with Jon Berghoff
    The world seems to be changing at a faster pace than most people can keep up with. And with the addition of ChatGPT and the advancement of AI technology, a lot of people have concerns about what the future looks like. This seemed like the perfect time to have a chat with my good friend, Jon Berghoff. He is the founder of the XCHANGE approach and is the best in the world at teaching people a unique skillset that enables you to exponentially increase your impact and income by creating transformational experiences for groups. In today's podcast episode, we explore how reframing the questions you ask can make you a more effective leader, partner, and parent. You'll learn how to use those frameworks in your life and work, and step into your wisdom in a way that transforms your life and the lives of those around you. As a bonus, you'll also learn more about the FREE Workshop Jon and I will be hosting for our community on April 26th to dive even deeper into this topic. If you're interested, you can reserve your spot by clicking here. This conversation was profound, and I hope you not only enjoy it, but that it plants seeds that change your life for the better.  KEY TAKEAWAYS Characteristics that a great leader must have before they can help others unleash their potential.  How to ease people into being more courageous. How the power of asking the right questions can be harnessed for creating real change in organizations and communities. Тhe quality of our thinking and actions reflects the questions we ask ourselves.  Why the right questions can strengthen your bond with other people. Your past (successes and failures) leaves clues. Learn from it. How asking the right questions helps you better deal with stress, fear, and self-doubt. How to find meaning amid struggle and pain.
    4/12/2023
    1:13:25
  476: From Homeless Heroin Addict to Millionaire with Khalil Rafati
    In life, there are a lot of things that are beyond our control. And that's especially true when we're young. If you grew up without having any support from your parents, what can you do? Today's guest, Khalil Rafati, is a true inspiration and living proof that no matter how challenging life can seem, there's always a way to transform yourself.  Despite growing up homeless and struggling with drug addiction, Khalil found a way to overcome his challenges and create a life beyond his wildest dreams. Khalil has gone on to become an author, speaker, and founder of Malibu Beach Yoga and SunLife Organics, a rapidly growing chain of health food cafes.  In today's episode, he shares powerful insights on navigating financial, emotional, and physical challenges. You'll discover how to leverage your addictions (because we all have them) to propel you toward success and learn how to reframe setbacks as opportunities for growth, so you can bounce back stronger than ever. KEY TAKEAWAYS Suffering can teach you valuable lessons if you're willing to listen. How to recognize and leverage your addictions to achieve your goals. Why intelligence is not the most important trait for achieving success. The quality of your self-talk determines the quality of your outcomes. Khalil's mindset that helped him go from being a homeless drug addict to a self-made multimillionaire. The tricks restaurants use to cash in on the "100% organic" trend and why not all organic claims are created equal.
    4/5/2023
    1:03:03

About Achieve Your Goals with Hal Elrod

Achieve Your Goals with Hal Elrod is a weekly podcast dedicated to empowering and equipping you with practical advice and strategies to achieve your goals and dreams. If you are looking for help with achieving your goals in any (or EVERY) area of your life, Hal will give you the inspiration, motivation, and action plan to take yourself and your life to the next level.
