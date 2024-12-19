Understand the U.S. Census

This week, Claire had the opportunity to speak with Stephanie Flynt McEben from the National Disability Rights Network regarding the U.S. Census. In the last year, census officials took steps to change the way disability is defined, which would impact the number of people who identify as so. This would then impact government funding for the disability community. Stephanie explains the action of the disability community, including ACB, to advocate to stop the definition change before more research can be done to protect services to the disability community.