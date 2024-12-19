Powered by RND
ACB Advocacy Update

American Council of the Blind
This feed provides updates from the American Council of the Blind on its advocacy efforts.
  • ACB Goes to Las Vegas, The Consumer Electronic Show.
    This week, Claire And Kolby talk about their experience in Las Vegas at the Consumer Electronic Show. The conference provided an opportunity to learn about the latest technology, advocate for full accessibility in all designs, and network with other advocates in the world of technology access.
    --------  
    24:43
  • DC Leadership Conference.
    This week, Claire and Cindy preview the DC Leadership Conference, which will take place March 14-18 at the Sheraton Pentagon City Hotel in Arlington, Virginia. Listen to find out more about the upcoming event and how you can participate.
    --------  
    29:30
  • Understand the U.S. Census
    This week, Claire had the opportunity to speak with Stephanie Flynt McEben from the National Disability Rights Network regarding the U.S. Census. In the last year, census officials took steps to change the way disability is defined, which would impact the number of people who identify as so. This would then impact government funding for the disability community. Stephanie explains the action of the disability community, including ACB, to advocate to stop the definition change before more research can be done to protect services to the disability community.
    --------  
    27:00
  • 20250116 - Across the Country He Goes.
    This week, Claire speaks with ACB’s executive director, Scott Thornhill, to learn more about his visit to several state affiliate conventions in 2024. As the new executive director, he has already had the opportunity to attend state affiliate conventions and learn more about the phenomenal work going on at the state level.
    --------  
    25:16
  • Getting to Know our New Board Members.
    This week, we get to know one of our newly elected Board members from the 2024 annual Convention. Claire and Swatha spoke with Peter Heide to learn more about who he is and his hopes as a member of the ACB Board.
    --------  
    32:03

