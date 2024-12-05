Episode 23- Voting & Elections with City Clerk Emily Carrington

September is National Voter Registration Month and with a Presidential Election coming up on Tuesday, November 5, this episode of Absolutely Auburn focuses on voting and elections in Maine. Joining Jenn and her guest cohost Holli Olivier, is Emily Carrington, Auburn's City Clerk and Registrar of Voters, and she talks about getting registered to vote, making a plan for voting on Election Day as well as details about the voting process at polling places and in the city clerk's office. If you're an Auburn resident and not sure where your polling place is located, you can visit the city's website to learn where you will go to vote. You can also visit the Maine Voter Information Lookup Service. Auburn also has an Elections and Voting Hub which provides additional information. On November 5, all polling places are open 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM. For additional information, you can visit the State of Maine's website regarding Elections and Voting.