Joining Jenn Boenig for this episode are the city council student representatives, Anaya Egge and Mubarik Abdulahi. Anaya is a senior at ELHS and joined the council in May 2024. Her term expires on June 30, 2025. Mubarik is a junior at ELHS and joined the council in September 2024. His term expires on June 30, 2026. The student representatives share information with the council on school activities as well as participate in council meeting discussions. To get more information about the council meetings, agendas and minutes, you can visit our website. You can also watch council meetings live on our YouTube channel.
Episode 25- Auburn Police Department's PACE Unit
Joining host Jenn Boenig in this episode are Liz Allen, guest cohost and the City of Auburn's Communications & Community Engagement Director, along with Auburn Police Chief Jason Moen and Sergeant Nick Gagnon, head of Auburn Police Department's new ProActive Community Enforcement (PACE) unit. Chief Moen and Sgt. Gagnon explain how this unit, along with entire police department, strike a balance between community policing and enforcement.You can find the SunJournal article referenced by Chief Moen on the paper's website. You can learn more about the APD by visiting the city's website or following the department's social media page.
Episode 24- Auburn's Revaluation with Karen Scammon and Joe St. Peter
Joining Jenn Boenig are guest cohost Emma Burns in the city's Finance Department as well as Karen Scammon, Auburn's Assessor and Joe St. Peter, Auburn's Deputy Assessor. Karen and Joe explain why Auburn will start a revaluation of all city properties and how that process works. They also address some frequently asked questions about the process and share information about some of the state's tax relief programs. Learn more about the assessing department by visiting the city's website.
Episode 23- Voting & Elections with City Clerk Emily Carrington
September is National Voter Registration Month and with a Presidential Election coming up on Tuesday, November 5, this episode of Absolutely Auburn focuses on voting and elections in Maine. Joining Jenn and her guest cohost Holli Olivier, is Emily Carrington, Auburn's City Clerk and Registrar of Voters, and she talks about getting registered to vote, making a plan for voting on Election Day as well as details about the voting process at polling places and in the city clerk's office. If you're an Auburn resident and not sure where your polling place is located, you can visit the city's website to learn where you will go to vote. You can also visit the Maine Voter Information Lookup Service. Auburn also has an Elections and Voting Hub which provides additional information. On November 5, all polling places are open 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM. For additional information, you can visit the State of Maine's website regarding Elections and Voting.
Episode 22- Auburn Police Officer Robinson and his K9 Partner Brick
On this episode of Absolutely Auburn, Jenn welcomes her first guest cohost, Jenna-Rae Brown, and Auburn Police Officer Timothy Robinson with his K9 partner Brick.Officer Robinson talks about working and training with a K9 partner and how much he enjoys being Brick's "dad." Auburn Police Department has had K9 officers since 2007. To learn more about our K9 officers, visit the city's website. You can also find videos and photos of K9 Brick in action on the Auburn Police Department's Facebook page.
Absolutely Auburn! is the official City of Auburn, Maine podcast and it's where we’ll talk about all things Auburn, Maine. The City of Auburn’s Communications Team will connect you with city government and share with you everything you need to know about Auburn – our city, our people, our events, our community.