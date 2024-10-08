Catherine Stebbins is intimately acquainted with the year of 1930 - because it was the subject of the most recent of her year-by-year movie ‘zines, which makes her an ideal (and overdue) guest. Join us as she discusses the nutty “King of Jazz,” the heartbreaking “City Girl,” the sublime “People on Sunday,” and more. For show notes - including where to stream this week's movies, links to referenced media, and more - subscribe on Buttondown at https://buttondown.email/AVeryGoodYear. https://plus.acast.com/s/a-very-good-year. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Screenwriter ("Heathers," "Demolition Man," "Batman Returns") and encyclopedic cinephile Daniel Waters joins us to discuss 2008—a key year for him as a filmmaker and film lover, thanks to the likes of "Synecdoche, New York," "Love Exposure," and "The Dark Knight."

Film and television critic, author, and essayist Kristen Lopez joins us to discuss her book "But Have You Read the Book," the TWO books she's working on next, and the movies of 1996, from the teen-girl dream of 'Romeo + Juliet" to the drive-in pleasures of "From Dusk Till Dawn" to the hilarity of "The Birdcage."

Author, historian, and professor Kevin M. Kruse joins us to walk through the very eventful year — historically and cinematically — of 1974, including the take-no-prisoners energy of "Foxy Brown," the grimy perfection of "The Taking of Pelham 123," and a double-barreled shotgun blast of Mel Brooks.

Mac Welch is an actor, cartoonist, filmmaker, and podcaster, but more importantly, he's been friends with Jason and Mike nearly as long as they've been friends with each other. Join us as we talk about the movies we all saw together in 2000, AND ALSO where we'll be taking the show as we reformat for our next season.

About A Very Good Year

"Fun City Cinema" hosts Jason Bailey and Mike Hull proudly present "A Very Good Year," a podcast with a simple premise: each week we invite a guest (filmmakers and actors, critics and historians, comedians and musicians) who loves movies, and ask them to select their favorite year of movies. Some pick a year from their movie-going past; some go deep into film history. Whichever the case, we spend (about) an hour talking about that year: we ask them to share their top five films of the year, and tell us why they love them; we look at the year's news headlines, award winners, and box office champions; and we finish with a lightning round, where we talk about as many films as possible in as few minutes as possible.