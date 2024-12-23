S3E02. Unlock your inner athlete - Turn depression to obsession and WIN
Hi friends! Thank you so much for tuning in this week. In today's episode we discuss how to turn low mood into high motivation. I cover the physical, mental, and spiritual tools you need to unlock your inner athlete and start to win. Remember - ANYONE is an athlete, we all deserve to cultivate that level of discipline and positive visualisation for ourselves. Your Olympics are your life, so let's act like it!
Until next week!
Cass ✨
(14:59) Discovering your why
(22:07) Unlocking your inner athlete
(37:51) Building Resilience
(45:09) Turning consistency into obsession
(55:37) Closing thoughts
(56:15) ”To Hope” by John Keats
--------
59:15
S3E01 : Whispers of Wonder - Fairytale Storytime
Welcome to 9 Lives Whispers of Wonder, a weekly fairytale or myth read by Cassia!
Fantasy, imagination and play are important parts of our wellbeing, and so I decided to read you a story each week!
Grab a cup of tea, relax, and enjoy.
Catch you next week for another storytime.
Always love!
Cass
--------
15:58
S3E01. Breakdowns & Burnout to Brilliance
Hello friends! Welcome back to 9 Lives Podcast. I am so delighted to be back! Thank you for your patience whilst I took some time out.
This week we are discussing mental health breakdowns, burnout, learning to live with big failures, and how to dust yourself off and get back up. Life is messy, and never linear. We must learn to live in the nuance of it all. I hope this episode can serve as some relief in this era of hustle culture.
I'm looking forward to a season of honesty, toolkits, poetry, follow alongs, hopeful ramblings, special guests and so much more.
Thank you for being here!
Always love,
Cass
(02:03) Honest life update
(04:51) Success at all costs, the hustle is not worth your health
(19:19) And now that you don't have to be perfect, you can be good.
(20:11) What is burnout & why are so many young people experiencing it?
(23:14) Workplace expectations, are they toxic?
(26:31) Productive exercise vs unproductive exercise
(36:54) How to get in touch with your soul over ego
(41:40) Sitting with your loneliness
(43:29) Taking mental bookmarks of meaningful moments
(50:19) Health markers to look out for in depressive episodes
(51:54) Closing thoughts
(53:35) "If" by Rudyard Kipling
--------
56:37
S2E22. Season Finale: Answering the Hard Questions
I can't believe how fast these two seasons have flown by. Next time you see me - after a short break - I'll be coming to you from my own 9 Lives studio!
This podcast has been the best lesson in discipline, consistency and doing things even on days you don't really feel like it. To finish the season, I wanted to chat to you and answer your questions about mindset, fitness, running, recovery and much more.
Thank you friends, until next season!
Love always
Cass xx
--------
1:01:55
S2E21. Lucy Davis: The Price of Extraordinary
A real honour to be joined by athlete, ultra marathon runner and businesswoman - Lucy Davis - on today’s episode.
I’m so proud and feel very privileged that Lucy felt 9 Lives was a safe enough environment to open up about the impact of competing and participating in multiple endurance sporting events has had on her self esteem over the years. We discuss her life growing up as a swimmer and gymnast as well as her experience recovering from an eating disorder in her early twenties.
Lucy is nothing short of extraordinary in her endeavours but her daily anxieties and worries are extremely ordinary. We talked about finding peace among your people, recognising when it’s time to pause and how exhausting it can be existing in your masculine energy in so many areas of your life.
I hope you can all take something away from this episode that encourages you to be kind to yourself and to relieve the pressure.
Love always
Cass xx