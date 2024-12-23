S3E01. Breakdowns & Burnout to Brilliance

Hello friends! Welcome back to 9 Lives Podcast. I am so delighted to be back! Thank you for your patience whilst I took some time out. This week we are discussing mental health breakdowns, burnout, learning to live with big failures, and how to dust yourself off and get back up. Life is messy, and never linear. We must learn to live in the nuance of it all. I hope this episode can serve as some relief in this era of hustle culture. I'm looking forward to a season of honesty, toolkits, poetry, follow alongs, hopeful ramblings, special guests and so much more. Thank you for being here! Always love, Cass (02:03) Honest life update (04:51) Success at all costs, the hustle is not worth your health (19:19) And now that you don't have to be perfect, you can be good. (20:11) What is burnout & why are so many young people experiencing it? (23:14) Workplace expectations, are they toxic? (26:31) Productive exercise vs unproductive exercise (36:54) How to get in touch with your soul over ego (41:40) Sitting with your loneliness (43:29) Taking mental bookmarks of meaningful moments (50:19) Health markers to look out for in depressive episodes (51:54) Closing thoughts (53:35) "If" by Rudyard Kipling