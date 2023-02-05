While navigating a new career and in a new city, Lily fully embraces the 80/20 lifestyle - a not-so-perfect ratio of function versus fun.
Attracting Meaningful Friendships and Learning To Trust To Your Intuition with Kela Rose
In this episode, Lily is joined by Kela Rose, host of Skinny Dipping. The pair discusses trusting your intuition while brushing off intrusive thoughts, and what it takes to creating true, meaningful friendships in your twenties. This one-of-a-kind episode will challenge you to turn inward to make strides towards the best version of yourself. Kela combines science with spirituality to break down complex topics for people to create actionable change in their lives.
Connect with Kela:
https://www.instagram.com/sundazedkk
https://hoo.be/sundazedkk
https://linktr.ee/skinnydippingpodcast
Listen To Skinny Dipping
--
4/27/2023
40:41
The Art of Slow Living & Why It's Important To My Healing Journey
This is life update you've been waiting for. In this episode, Lily sugar coats her mental health struggles from the past few months and shines a bit of light on why she made some major shifts. Then, Lily walks you through how she is using the "slow living" mentality to embark on a deep healing journey.
4/20/2023
35:34
The Realities of Being a Twenty-Something with Lexie Rakow
In this candid episode, Lily is joined by her little sister, Lexie, to play a few rounds of We're Not Really Strangers. The girls discuss allllll kinds of juicy topics including going through an ex's phone, missing someone who doesn't miss you back, the desire to fix insecurities, honoring past versions of yourself, and so much more. This is probably one of the most vulnerable episodes yet, so strap in for quite a ride.
4/14/2023
44:04
Your 7 Step Guide To A Healthy Spring Reset
It's time for some good old fashion spring cleaning! In this episode, Lily walks you through her seven-step guide to a healthy spring reset in all areas of life - from home storage spaces to routines to habits to adulting and everything in between! In her standard segments, Lily chats about her highs and lows from the week, shouts out a few listeners who are doing cool things, and per usual, the quote of the week leads to a mini motivational speech on living in the moment.
4/6/2023
27:39
How To Start A Podcast From Scratch with Veronica Droulia
In this Martinis and Bikinis x 80/20 crossover episode, Lily sits down with Veronica Drouila to chat about all things podcasting, content creation, life in DC, and more! The pair also gives a sneak peek into the prep for their upcoming LIVE PODCAST event titled Spring Fling: Your Guide to A Fresh Outlook On Dating, happening April 5th in Arlington, VA! Click here to RSVP for the Martinis and Bikinis x 80/20 LIVE PODCAST EVENT.
Connect with Veronica
Listen to Martinis and Bikinis
Follow Martinis and Bikinis on Instagram
While navigating a new career and in a new city, Lily fully embraces the 80/20 lifestyle - a not-so-perfect ratio of function versus fun.
Join Lily on a journey to find balance - if it even exists - through candid conversations about wellness, careers, college, friendships, mental health, relationships, and whatever else life throws her way. As a holistic health coach and digital marketing guru, Lily combines her passions for communication and wellness to produce a well-rounded, fireside chat-style show for twenty-something women.
