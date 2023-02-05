The Art of Slow Living & Why It's Important To My Healing Journey

This is life update you've been waiting for. In this episode, Lily sugar coats her mental health struggles from the past few months and shines a bit of light on why she made some major shifts. Then, Lily walks you through how she is using the "slow living" mentality to embark on a deep healing journey. Lily Rakow is a holistic health & lifestyle guru on a mission to uncomplicate wellness for twentysomethings - and her podcast 80/20 is no exception. Lily chats about all things health, nutrition, fitness, personal growth, relationships, and much more. Subscribe for new episodes every Thursday.