Learn English grammar in six minutes. Every Tuesday join two of our presenters and learn a new key area of grammar. Our presenters include Finn, Emma, Rob, Nei...
Education
Learn English grammar in six minutes. Every Tuesday join two of our presenters and learn a new key area of grammar. Our presenters include Finn, Emma, Rob, Nei...
Available Episodes

5 of 165
  • Comparatives and superlatives
    Catherine and Finn discuss comparatives and superlatives… and commuting!
    7/25/2023
    6:12
  • Active and passive voice
    Learn about using the active and passive voices in this episode of 6 Minute Grammar.
    7/18/2023
    6:17
  • Reported speech
    What to do with pronouns, tenses and word order when you report what someone else says.
    7/11/2023
    6:12
  • Linking devices: cause and effect
    Learn words and phrases like 'therefore' and 'because of'.
    7/4/2023
    6:17
  • The third conditional
    Learn how to use the third conditional to talk about things in the past you didn't do.
    6/27/2023
    6:17

About 6 Minute Grammar

Learn English grammar in six minutes. Every Tuesday join two of our presenters and learn a new key area of grammar. Our presenters include Finn, Emma, Rob, Neil, Sophie and Alice.
