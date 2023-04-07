6 Minute Grammar
Learn English grammar in six minutes.
Every Tuesday join two of our presenters and learn a new key area of grammar.
Our presenters include Finn, Emma, Rob, Neil, Sophie and Alice.
Comparatives and superlatives
Catherine and Finn discuss comparatives and superlatives… and commuting!
Active and passive voice
Learn about using the active and passive voices in this episode of 6 Minute Grammar.
Reported speech
What to do with pronouns, tenses and word order when you report what someone else says.
Linking devices: cause and effect
Learn words and phrases like 'therefore' and 'because of'.
The third conditional
Learn how to use the third conditional to talk about things in the past you didn't do.
About 6 Minute Grammar
Learn English grammar in six minutes.
Every Tuesday join two of our presenters and learn a new key area of grammar.
Our presenters include Finn, Emma, Rob, Neil, Sophie and Alice.Podcast website
