Reimagining Government Services with Larry Buffondo of MO

In this episode of The Peel, David Blackburn welcomes Larry Bafundo, the newly appointed President of MO, a service-disabled veteran-owned small business making major waves in the federal and commercial innovation spaces. With a background spanning federal agencies, including the Department of Labor and the GSA's Technology Modernization Fund, Larry brings a rare dual perspective from both inside and outside government. He shares how MO is leveraging human-centered design, agile development, and modular system architecture to help agencies like VA, USDA, CMS, and the Air Force modernize services and transform digital experiences. Larry also dives into how MO is reimagining service design for the AI era and building plug-and-play solutions that reduce complexity, drive outcomes, and enable governments to do more with less. With AI transformation accelerating, shrinking budgets, and increasing pressure on state and federal systems, Larry explains how MO is evolving from a services-first model to one that includes repeatable, scalable product solutions, all while keeping the human experience at the core. Expect insights on what's next in public sector innovation, how to build for resilience, and why understanding problems, not just pitching tech, is still the key to driving change.