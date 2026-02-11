Open app
420 Day Fiance
420 Day Fiance

Miles and Sofiya
ComedyTV & Film
420 Day Fiance
Latest episode

332 episodes

  • 420 Day Fiance

    Wigtastrophe

    2/11/2026 | 34 mins.
    Emma and Ziad take their relationship to the next level. Lisa tests Daniel's love by peeling her wig back. Jovon fears Anna regrets marrying him. Rick confesses a devastating secret to Trish. Laura learns the truth behind Birkan's debt.

    If you like the show

    Consider supporting us

    Click the links below!

    Join our livestreams on Twitch

    https://www.twitch.tv/420dayfiance

    Join our Discord server

    https://discord.gg/pr6wE9sK64

    Gain access to The Vault and more

    https://open.acast.com/public/patreon/fanSubscribe/6354533

    Buy our merch!

    https://www.420dayfiance.com/merch
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • 420 Day Fiance

    Advanced Lesbionics @ LGBT Tech

    2/07/2026 | 38 mins.
    Sheena gets caught in 4k and summons the power of white woman tears. Lisa seeks Daniel's uncle's blessing. Jovon and Annalynn don't see eye to eye. Birkan's friends attempt to out him as a gambling addict. Rick is unsure about having more kids.

  • 420 Day Fiance

    Just Stig It In/Chicken Vibe Test

    2/04/2026 | 1h 24 mins.
    Rick continues to hide his affair and be a general POS. Aviva grows suspicious of Stig. Lisa tries her hand at the Chicken Vibe Test. Aviva lets Stig shoot up the club. Forrest meets Sheena's family. Birkan gives Laura an ultimatum and much more!

  • 420 Day Fiance

    Egregious & Kathy Lee

    2/01/2026 | 36 mins.
    At Sheena's urging, Forrest agrees to go behind Helicopter Molly's back. Lisa's Nigeria arrival brings a major shock. Jovon meets his tiny-but-heavy wife at last. Laura's confidence wavers when Birkan sees her body for the first time - in the least sexy way possible. Emma potpan-apron-wife for Ziad… until her past resurfaces!

  • 420 Day Fiance

    I've Only Got 3 Rules...

    1/31/2026 | 34 mins.
    Lisa wants to be Mrs. Daniel. Jovan creeps around on the his long-distance wife. Rent is due for Forrest. Birkan does care what Laura looks like… at all, and much more!

About 420 Day Fiance

What’s better than 90 Day Fiance? NOTHING. That’s the weekly battle cry of hosts Sofiya Alexandra and Miles Gray. Each episode they meet up to discuss the explosive events of their beloved romance reality show in an, elevated way (they’re high AF). You’ll find out which cast members are scammer trash and which ones are bound for Cancelvania as they deploy their unique algorithmic scoring system to analyze episodes of 90 Day Fiance in ALL of their iterations. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
ComedyTV & Film

