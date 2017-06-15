Hear what The New York Times calls "the future of musicals"... 36 Questions, a three-part podcast musical starring Jonathan Groff and Jessie Shelton.
36 Questi...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 5
Introducing: Shipworm
36 Questions is created by Two-Up. We’d like to tell you about our latest podcast, Shipworm. Shipworm is something new in podcasting. It’s a feature-length one-off audio movie.
Like 36 Questions, it’s a high-stakes drama featuring serious Broadway talent. It stars Quentin Earl Darrington from Once on this Island and Ragtime, and Miriam Silverman from Broadway’s Junk. It also features 36 Questions own Jessie Shelton.
The Shipworm audio movie is available right now, today, for free. It’s more than a year in the making and it’s Two-Up’s most ambitious and unconventional podcast yet. We hope you enjoy Shipworm and thank you again for listening.
Listen here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/shipworm/id1561888136
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/26/2021
22:01
36 Questions - The Podcast Musical - Act 3 of 3
In Act 3 of the three-part podcast musical starring Jonathan Groff and Jessie Shelton, a couple attempts to bring their marriage back from the brink of divorce using 36 revealing questions designed to make strangers fall in love.
Songs from Act 3 available on Bandcamp.
Thanks for listening!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
8/7/2017
59:32
36 Questions - The Podcast Musical - Act 2 of 3
In Act 2 of the three-part podcast musical starring Jonathan Groff and Jessie Shelton, a couple attempts to bring their marriage back from the brink of divorce using 36 revealing questions designed to make strangers fall in love.
Songs from Act 2 available on Bandcamp.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
7/24/2017
50:43
36 Questions - The Podcast Musical - Act 1 of 3
In the first act of the three-part podcast musical starring Jonathan Groff and Jessie Shelton, a couple attempts to bring their marriage back from the brink of divorce using 36 revealing questions designed to make strangers fall in love.
Songs from Act 1 available on Bandcamp.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
7/10/2017
44:48
36 Questions - Coming this July - Teaser
Subscribe now for our first show, 36 Questions, an original podcast musical starring Jonathan Groff and Jessie Shelton, coming this July.
This three-part musical follows the story of a husband and wife attempting to bring their marriage back from the brink of divorce using 36 revealing questions designed to make strangers fall in love.
36questionsmusical.com
facebook.com/36questions
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Hear what The New York Times calls "the future of musicals"... 36 Questions, a three-part podcast musical starring Jonathan Groff and Jessie Shelton.
36 Questions is produced by Two-Up, the producers of Limetown and The Wilderness.
Thank you for listening.