PodcastsFiction1001 Stories From The Gilded Age
1001 Stories From The Gilded Age
radio.net
1001 Stories From The Gilded Age

Jon Hagadorn Podcast Host
FictionSociety & Culture
1001 Stories From The Gilded Age
  • ANNE OF THE ISLAND (CHAP 1) THE SHADOW OF CHANGE
                       Get ready to journey with us as we begin L. M. Montgomery's beloved novel, Anne of the Island, a classic from the early 20th century.  This installment chronicles Anne Shirley's pivotal transition from her cherished childhood in Avonlea to the exciting, yet daunting, world of adulthood and college life at Redmond.  Our first chapter, aptly titled "The Shadow of Change," immediately immerses us in this significant moment, setting the stage as Anne and her dear friend Diana Barry reflect on the bittersweet passage of time and the impending separation that Anne's departure for college brings.  The narrative beautifully captures the poignant nostalgia for what was, intertwined with the trepidation and excitement for what lies ahead.  As Anne navigates these changes, her relationships, especially with Gilbert Blythe, begin to evolve, hinting at future complexities.  This comforting, family-friendly story invites you to follow Anne's continuing journey, illustrating the intertwining of love, enduring friendship, and the challenges of newfound independence. Credits Narration and Production: Gizelle Erickson Executive Producer: Jon Hagadorn Music Credits: Thanks to Luis_Humanoide, Music by Luis Humanoide from Pixabay "Victorian Violin Waltz" Thanks to Music_For_Videos, Music by Anastasia Chubarova from Pixabay "Romance" (https://pixabay.com/music/modern-classical-romance-164950/) Sound Effects: Thanks to freesound_community; Sound Effect by freesound_community from Pixabay  "country morning late September" "Calm pond bright wind in reeds geese water" "Babbling Brook 99" "Crickets in French countryside, summer evening Thanks to RichardMultimedia; Sound Effect by Richard Multimedia from Pixabay "Ocean Waves" 
    22:57
  • MARIE(CHAP 21) (FINAL)
    Alan finds himself under house arrest and Hans tells him of the plot they are hatching to kill him in the morning. Marie has another idea which she doesn't share with him.
    35:02
  • MARIE (CHAP 20)
    Alan is court-marshalled subject to the lies of Hernan Pereira, who has concocted a spider web of lies which cannot be disproven, and sentenced to be shot.
    32:34
  • MARIE (CHAP. 19)
    Quartermaine is held captive by the Zulus and forced to watch as Dingaan's army annihilates the Boers. After a week of captivity he is set free, and he heads across the veld, not knowing his way, looking for the Boer camp which he left.
    30:12
  • 1001 STORIES FROM THE GILDED AGE BIG ANNOUNCEMENT
    1001 Stories From The Gilded Age is coming out of its summer slumber now! We have a new voice and talent you'lll want to meet-some of you have already heard her- that's Gizelle Erickson- and she's picking up where we left off with the "Anne of Green Gables" series where we left off ( we did the first two, Anne of Green Gables and Anne of Avonlea, in archives, links will be in show notes, hopefully, soon), starting with Anne of the Island, by Lucy Maud Montgomery, whose 'Anne' works sold over 50 million copies worldwide.  Gizelle will bring you her heart-warming stories every Sunday and Wednesday at noon Eastern- then add a classic Gilded Age short Story every Friday at noon ET. Busy! Yes.   
    4:38

About 1001 Stories From The Gilded Age

1001 Stories From The Gilded Age (Formerly 1001 Greatest Love & Life Stories) brings you a wide mix of classic short stories and long-form family-friendly novels, a perfect mix of timeless classics from another age - when life was slower, men and women dressed well in public, , and courtesy, manners, and morals were practiced. From this age comes great stories from woman authors as well as popular stories such as The Secret Garden, Anne of Green Gables and Black Beauty. Our "Gilded Age' collection spans mostly from 1875-1929. Please share with a friend! Now narrating Anne of The Island (3rd in Anne series) every Sun and Wed at noon Eastern, and new short stories every Fri at noon ET.
FictionSociety & Culture

