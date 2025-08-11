1001 Stories From The Gilded Age

MARIE (CHAP. 19)
Quartermaine is held captive by the Zulus and forced to watch as Dingaan's army annihilates the Boers. After a week of captivity he is set free, and he heads across the veld, not knowing his way, looking for the Boer camp which he left.
